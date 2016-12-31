Name Description

Mark Tucker Mr. Mark Edward Tucker has been appointed as the Non-Executive Group Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective October 1, 2017. He also served as the Group Chairman of the Board - Designate of the Company, until September 1, 2017. Mr Tucker is currently Group Chief Executive and President of AIA Group Limited (AIA). He joined AIA in July 2010, and led its successful IPO in October 2010. Since then, it has become the world’s largest independent publicly-listed pan-Asian life insurance group. Before joining AIA, Tucker’s career was primarily with Prudential plc. He was the founder and Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited (1994 to 2003) and was on the Board of Prudential plc for 10 years, serving as its Group Chief Executive from 2005 to 2009. As a non-executive director, Mr Tucker served on the Court of The Bank of England from June 2009 to May 2012, where he was a member of both its Financial Stability and Audit and Risk Committees. Since 2012 to the present, he has been an independent non-executive director of the Goldman Sachs group.

Stuart Gulliver Mr. Stuart T. Gulliver is no longer Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of HSBC Holdings Plc., effective 21 February 2018. Stuart has more than 36 years’ international banking experience, having joined HSBC in 1980. He played a leading role in developing and expanding Global Banking and Markets, and has held key roles in the Group’s operations worldwide, working in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and the United Arab Emirates. Former appointments include Chairman of HSBC Bank plc, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) SA and HSBC France. He was also Deputy Chairman of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG and a member of its supervisory board. He is Chairman of the Group Management Board, and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Iain Mackay Mr. Iain J. Mackay is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of HSBC Holdings Plc. Iain has extensive financial and international experience, having worked in London, Paris, the US, Africa and Asia. He joined HSBC in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. Other former appointments include director of Hang Seng Bank Limited; Chief Financial Officer, HSBC Asia-Pacific. Before joining HSBC, Iain worked at General Electric (‘GE’), serving as Controller of its Global Consumer Finance Unit, Chief Financial Officer of GE Consumer Finance Americas, and Chief Financial Officer of GE Healthcare – Global Diagnostic Imaging. Iain is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. He is Member of the Board of Trustees of the British Heart Foundation and chairman of its audit and risk committee.

Andy Maguire Mr. Andy Maguire is Group Chief Operating Officer, Group Managing Director of the Company. Andy joined HSBC in 2014 as Group Chief Operating Officer and became a Group Managing Director in 2015. He is Chairman of HSBC Global Services (UK) Limited; a director of HSBC Global Services Limited and HSBC Group Management Services Limited. He was formerly a Managing Partner (UK and Ireland) of the Boston Consulting Group.

Marc Moses Mr. Marc M. Moses is Group Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director of HSBC Holdings PLC. Marc joined HSBC in 2005 as Chief Financial and Risk Officer for Global Banking and Markets, and in December 2010 became Group Chief Risk Officer. He has extensive risk management and financial experience. Marc is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He was European chief financial officer at J.P. Morgan and an audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Samir Assaf Mr. Samir Assaf is Group Managing Director, Chief Executive - Global Banking & Markets of HSBC Holdings PLC. Samir joined HSBC in 1994 and became a Group Managing Director in 2011. He is Chairman and a non-executive director of HSBC France; a director of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG and The Saudi British Bank. Former appointments include: a director of HSBC Bank plc; HSBC Global Asset Management Limited and HSBC Bank Egypt S.A.E.; and Head of Global Markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Peter Boyles Mr. Peter W. Boyles is Group Managing Director; Chief Executive of Global Private Banking of the Company. Peter joined HSBC in 1975 and became a Group Managing Director in 2013. He is Chairman of HSBC Private Bank (Monaco) SA and a director of HSBC Global Asset Management Limited and HSBC Private Bank (UK) Limited. Former appointments include: Chief Executive of HSBC France; a director of HSBC Bank plc, HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. and HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG.

Patrick Burke Mr. Patrick J. (Pat) Burke is Group Managing Director, President and Chief Executive of HSBC USA of the Company. Patrick joined HSBC in 1989 and became a Group Managing Director on 1 August 2015. He is Chairman of HSBC Bank USA, N.A., HSBC Finance Corporation, HSBC USA Inc. and HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc.

John Flint Mr. John Michael Flint has been appointed as Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company., effective 21 February 2018. He currently serves as Group Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer - Retail Banking and Wealth Management of HSBC Holdings Plc. John joined HSBC in 1989 and became a Group Managing Director in 2013. Former appointments include: a director of HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) SA, a director of HSBC Bank Canada, Chief of Staff to the Group Chief Executive and Group Head of Strategy and Planning, Chief Executive Officer HSBC Global Asset Management, Group Treasurer and Deputy Head of Global Markets.

Pierre Goad Mr. Pierre Goad is Group Managing Director, Group Head of Employee Insight and Communications of the Company. Pierre first joined HSBC in 2001. In 2010 he left and joined Zurich Insurance Group as Head of Communications. He rejoined HSBC in 2011 and became a Group Managing Director in 2015. He is a director of HSBC Bank Canada. Former appointments include: Global Head of Communications; and Head of Corporate Development, Europe, Middle East and Global Businesses.

Malvin Kaur Ms. Malvin Pam (Will) Kaur is Group Managing Director, Group Head - Internal Audit of HSBC Holdings PLC. Pam joined HSBC and became a Group Managing Director in 2013. She is a co-opted member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Former appointments include: Global Head of Group Audit for Deutsche Bank AG; Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Restructuring and Risk Division, Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc; Group Head of Compliance and AML, Lloyds TSB; and Global Director of Compliance, Global Consumer Group, Citigroup.

Stuart Levey Mr. Stuart A. Levey is Chief Legal Officer, Group Managing Director of HSBC Holdings PLC. Stuart joined HSBC and became a Group Managing Director in 2012. Former appointments include: Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence in the US Department of the Treasury; Senior Fellow for National Security and Financial Integrity at the Council on Foreign Relations; Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General at the US Department of Justice; and a Partner at Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin LLP and at Baker Botts LLP.

Paulo Maia Mr. Paulo C. T. Maia is Managing Director, Chief Executive, Latin America of the Company. Paulo joined HSBC in 1993 and became a Group Managing Director on 1 February 2016. He is Chairman of Grupo Financiero HSBC Mexico S.A. de C.V., HSBC Argentina Holdings S.A. and a Director of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. Former appointments include: Chief Executive of HSBC Bank Canada and HSBC Bank Australia Limited.

Noel Quinn Mr. Noel Quinn is Group Managing Director, Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking of the Company. Noel joined HSBC in 1992 when the Group acquired Midland Bank and became a Group Managing Director on 1 September 2016. Former appointments include: Head of Specialised and Equity Finance, Director of Strategy & Development for Commercial Banking, Head of Commercial Finance Europe, Head of Commercial Banking UK and Head of Commercial Banking Asia.

Antonio Simoes Mr. Antonio Pedro Dos Santos Simoes is Managing Director; Chief Executive, HSBC Bank Plc, of the Company. Antonio joined HSBC in 2007 and became a Group Managing Director on 1 February 2016. He is a director of HSBC Bank plc and HSBC France. Former appointments include: Chief Executive of HSBC UK; Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Europe; and Chief of Staff to the Group Chief Executive and Group Head of Strategy and Planning. He is the Chairman of the Practitioner Panel of the FCA. He was formerly a Partner of McKinsey & Company.

Peter Wong Mr. Peter T. S. Wong is Group Managing Director; Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, of the Company. Peter joined HSBC in 2005 and became a Group Managing Director in 2010. He is Chairman of HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited and HSBC Bank Malaysia Berhad, and a nonexecutive director of Hang Seng Bank Limited. He is also nonexecutive Vice Chairman of Bank of Communications Co Ltd and an independent non-executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. Former appointments include: Vice Chairman of HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd; a director of HSBC Bank Australia Limited; and a director of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Ben Mathews Mr. Ben Mathews is Group Company Secretary of HSBC Holdings plc. Ben joined HSBC in June 2013 and became Group Company Secretary in July 2013. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Former appointments include Group Company Secretary of Rio Tinto plc and of BG Group plc.

Philip Ameen Mr. Philip David (Phil) Ameen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since January 1, 2015. As a Certified Public Accountant with extensive financial and accounting experience, Phillip served as Vice President, Comptroller, and Principal Accounting Officer of GE. Prior to joining General Electric, he was a partner of KPMG. He also served on the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee of the International Accounting Standards Board, the Accounting Standards Executive Committee of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Financial Accounting Standards Board Emerging Issues Task Force. He was also Chairman of the Committee on Corporate Reporting of Financial Executives International, Chairman of Skyonic Corporation and a trustee of the Financial Accounting Foundation. He is a non-executive director of HSBC North America Holdings Inc., HSBC Bank USA N.A., HSBC Finance Corporation and HSBC USA Inc.

Kathleen Casey Ms. Kathleen Casey is Non-Executive Independent Director of HSBC Holdings Plc., since 1 March 2014. Kathleen has extensive financial regulatory policy experience. She is a former Commissioner of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and acted as its principal representative in multilateral and bilateral regulatory dialogues with the G-20 Financial Stability Board and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions. Other former appointments include Staff Director and Counsel to the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; Chair of the Alternative Investment Management Association; and Legislative Director and Chief of Staff for a US Senator. She is Senior adviser to Patomak Global Partners and to a number of public bodies in the US.

May-Lung Cha Madam May-Lung (Laura) Cha is Non-Executive Independent Director of HSBC Holdings PLC. Laura has extensive regulatory and policy making experience in the finance and securities sector in Hong Kong and mainland China. She is the former Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Other former appointments include serving as a non-executive director of Bank of Communications Co., Limited; Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited; and Tata Consultancy Services Limited. She also served as chair of the University Grants Committee in Hong Kong, and was Deputy Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong. She is non-executive Deputy Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Chairman of Hong Kong’s Financial Services Development Council and a non-executive director of China Telecom Corporation Limited, Unilever PLC and Unilever N.V.

Henri de Castries Mr. Henri de Castries is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 1 March 2016. Henri has more than 25 years’ international experience in the financial services industry. He joined AXA in 1989 and his roles included responsibility for the group’s asset management, financial and real-estate businesses, the oversight of North American and UK operations, and the preparation and execution of all the group’s major mergers and acquisitions undertaken in the 1990s. Henri retired as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AXA SA on 1 September 2016. Other former appointments include serving as a director of AllianceBernstein Corporation. He is Chairman of Institut Montaigne, a French think-tank; non-executive director of Nestlé S.A. and a non-executive director of the French National Foundation for Political Science.

Jonathan Evans Sir Lord Jonathan Evans of Weardale serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of HSBC Holdings PLC., effective August 6, 2013. Jonathan has extensive experience in national security policy and operations. He was formerly Director General of the UK’s Security Service (MI5) with responsibility for its leadership, policy and strategy, and areas including international and domestic counter-terrorism, counterespionage and counter-proliferation activities, and cybersecurity. Jonathan held various positions during a 30-year career in the Security Service, which included responsibility for the oversight of the Joint Terrorist Analysis Centre and the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure, and attending the National Security Council. He is a non-executive director of Ark Data Centres and an adviser to various cybersecurity and technology companies.

Joachim Faber Dr. Joachim Faber is Independent Non-Executive Director of HSBC Holdings PLC. Joachim has extensive international experience in banking and asset management. He is a former Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Global Investors AG and is a member of the management board of Allianz SE. He spent 14 years with Citicorp, holding positions in Trading and Project Finance, and as Head of Capital Markets for Europe, North America and Japan. He was also chairman of various Allianz subsidiaries. He was previously a member of the supervisory board and chairman of the audit and risk committee of OSRAM Licht AG. He was also a member of the German Council for Sustainable Development and a member of the advisory board of the Siemens Group Pension Board. He is Chairman of the supervisory board of Deutsche Börse AG and the Shareholder Committee of Joh. A. Benckiser SARL, and a director of Coty Inc. and Allianz France S.A.

Yun Lien Lee Ms. Lee (Irene) Yun Lien is Independent Non-Executive Director of HSBC Holdings Plc., since 1 July 2015. Irene has more than 30 years’ finance industry experience, having held senior investment banking and fund management positions in the UK, the US and Australia, including positions at Citibank and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Other former appointments include serving as a member of the Advisory Council of J.P. Morgan Australia and the Australian Takeovers Panel. She is Executive Chairman of Hysan Development Company Limited and a non-executive director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Hang Seng Bank Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, CLP Holdings Limited and Noble Group Limited.

John Lipsky Mr. John P. Lipsky is Independent Non-Executive Director of HSBC Holdings PLC. John worked for J.P. Morgan in Chile, New York, Washington and London, and interacted with financial institutions, central banks and governments in many countries. He served at the International Monetary Fund as First Deputy Managing Director, Acting Managing Director and Special Adviser. Other former appointments include serving as a trustee of the Economic Club of New York, a Global Policy Adviser for Anderson Global Macro, LLC and Chairman of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on the International Monetary System. He has Senior appointments and advisory positions in international economic research organisations.

Heidi Miller Dr. Heidi G. Miller Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of HSBC Holdings plc., since 1 September 2014. Heidi is a former President of International at JP Morgan Chase, and was responsible for leading the global expansion and the international business strategy across its investment bank, asset management, and treasury and securities services divisions. She was also a nonexecutive director of Merck & Co., Inc. and Progressive Corp.; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bank One Corporation; Senior Executive Vice President of Priceline.com Inc.; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Citigroup Inc. She is Chair of HSBC North American Holdings Inc., a non-executive director of First Data Corporation and General Mills Inc., and an advisory director of SRS Acquiom LLC.

David Nish Mr. David Nish is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 1 May 2016. David served as Chief Executive Officer of Standard Life plc between 2010 and 2015, having joined as Finance Director in 2006. David led its investment in technology, complementary acquisitions and the disposal of the group’s Canadian operations. Other former appointments include Group Finance Director of Scottish Power plc, non-executive director of HDFC Life (India) and partner of Price Waterhouse. He is a qualified chartered accountant. He is non-executive director of Vodafone plc, London Stock Exchange Group plc, UK Green Investment Bank plc and Zurich Insurance Group.

Jonathan Symonds Mr. Jonathan Richard (Jon) Symonds is the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jonathan is a former Chief Financial Officer of Novartis AG and AstraZeneca plc. He was also a partner and Managing Director of Goldman Sachs, a partner of KPMG, and a non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committee of Diageo plc. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is Chairman of HSBC Bank plc, Innocoll AG and Proteus Digital Health Inc., and a non-executive director of Genomics England Limited.

Jackson Tai Mr. Jackson Peter (Jack) Tai is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jackson was formerly Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of DBS Group and DBS Bank Ltd, having served the group as Chief Financial Officer and then as President and Chief Operating Officer. He previously worked at JP Morgan & Co. Incorporated as an investment banker in New York, Tokyo and San Francisco. Other former appointments include non-executive director of Bank of China Limited, Singapore Airlines, NYSE Euronext, ING Groep N.V., CapitaLand Ltd, SingTel Ltd. and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. Jackson also served as Vice-Chairman of Islamic Bank of Asia. He is Non-executive director of Eli Lilly and Company, Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V., MasterCard Incorporated and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.