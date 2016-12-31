Name Description

Kin Ning Fok Mr. Kin Ning (Canning) Fok serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Fok is an Executive Director and Group Co-Managing Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. Mr. Fok is Chairman and a Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited, Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited as the trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, Power Assets Holdings Limited, HK Electric Investments Manager Limited as the trusteemanager of HK Electric Investments, and HK Electric Investments Limited. Mr. Fok is Deputy Chairman and an Executive Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and an Alternate Director to a Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited. Mr. Fok obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. John’s University, Minnesota in 1974 and a Diploma in Financial Management from the University of New England, Australia in 1976. He has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia (which amalgamated with the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants to become Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand) since 1979 and has been a Fellow of the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand since 2015.

Victor Li Mr. Victor T. K. Li serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Li is the Group Co-Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. He is also the Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited. He is also the Chairman and Executive Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc., a NonExecutive Director of Power Assets Holdings Limited and HK Electric Investments Manager Limited which is the trusteemanager of HK Electric Investments, and a Non-Executive Director and the Deputy Chairman of HK Electric Investments Limited. Mr. Li is also the Deputy Chairman of Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited, Li Ka Shing (Overseas) Foundation and Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation, and a Non-Executive Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. Mr. Li serves as a member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. He is also a member of the Commission on Strategic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Li is the Honorary Consul of Barbados in Hong Kong. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering, both received from Stanford University in 1987. He obtained an honorary degree, Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LL.D.) from The University of Western Ontario in 2009.

Robert Peabody Mr. Robert J. Peabody serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company., effective December 5, 2016. Mr. Peabody was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2006 and was responsible for leading Husky’s Upstream and Downstream segments, including Western Canada Conventional and Unconventional, Heavy Oil, Oil Sands, Atlantic Region and Exploration, as well as Refining and Upgrading operations. He was also responsible for the Safety, Engineering, Project Management and Procurement functions. Prior to joining Husky, he led four major businesses for BPplc in Europe and the United States. Mr. Peabody holds a BASc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of British Columbia and a MSc in Management (Sloan Fellow) from Stanford University. Mr. Peabody is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

William Shurniak Mr. William Shurniak, Ph.D., LL.D., is an Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Shurniak was an independent Non-Executive Director of Hutchison Whampoa Limited until June 2015, when he became an independent Non-Executive Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. From May 2005 to June 2011 he was a Director and Chairman of Northern Gas Networks Limited (a private distributor of natural gas in Northern England). Mr. Shurniak also held the following positions until his return to Canada in 2005: Director and Chairman of ETSA Utilities (a utility company) since 2000, Powercor Australia Limited (a utility company) since 2000, CitiPower Pty Ltd. (a utility company) since 2002, and a Director of Envestra Limited (a natural gas distributor) since 2000, CrossCity Motorways Pty Ltd. (an infrastructure and transportation company) since 2002 and Lane Cove Tunnel Company Pty Ltd. (an infrastructure and transportation company) since 2004. Mr. Shurniak obtained an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Saskatchewan in May 1998 and from The University of Western Ontario in October 2000. On July 30, 2005, he was a recipient of the Saskatchewan Centennial Medal from the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. In 2009 he was awarded the Saskatchewan Order of Merit by the Government of the Province of Saskatchewan. In December 2012, Mr. Shurniak was a recipient of The Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal from the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. On June 4, 2014, the University of Regina conferred an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree on Mr. Shurniak and on November 10, 2016 he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by the Governor General of Canada.

Jonathan McKenzie Mr. Jonathan McKenzie serves as Chief Financial Officer of Husky Energy Inc., effective 27 April 2015. McKenzie has served as Chief Financial Officer of Husky since April 2015. Chief Commercial Financial Officer of Irving Oil Ltd. from April 2011 to April 2015. Vice President & Controller of Suncor Energy Inc. from March 2009 to May 2011.

James Girgulis Mr. James Demetrius Girgulis, QC is an Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Girgulis served as Vice President, Legal & Corporate Secretary of Husky since August 2000. Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary since April 2012.

Asim Ghosh Mr. Asim Ghosh is Director of the Company. Mr. Ghosh has been on the Board of Directors of Husky Energy since May 2009 and was President & Chief Executive Officer from June 2010 until his retirement in December 2016. He is the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Essar Limited. Under his leadership the cellular phone company grew from a virtual startup in 1998 to become one of the largest mobile companies in the world by subscribers. Mr. Ghosh started his career with Procter & Gamble in Canada and subsequently became a Senior Vice President of Carling O’Keefe. He later became co-founding Chief Executive Officer of Pepsi Food’s start up operations in India. He served in senior executive positions and as Chief Executive Officer of the AS Watson consumer packaged goods subsidiary of Hutchison Whampoa. From 1991 to 1998 he managed a group of 13 business units, and expanded the group’s operations from Hong Kong to China and Europe. Mr. Ghosh received his Master of Business Administration from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and obtained his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

Poh Chan Koh Ms. Poh Chan Koh serves as Director of Husky Energy Inc. Ms. Koh is Finance Director of Harbour Plaza Hotel Management (International) Ltd. (a hotel management company). Ms. Koh is qualified as a Fellow Member (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and is an Associate of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CPA, CA) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation in the U.K. (CTA). Ms. Koh graduated from the London School of Accountancy in 1971 and was admitted to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1973, to the Chartered Institute of Taxation in the UK in 1976 as well as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, Canada in 1980.

Neil McGee Mr. Neil Douglas McGee is an Director of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. McGee is the Managing Director of Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. He is an Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Limited. Prior to his joining Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l., he served as Group Finance Director of Power Assets Holdings Limited from 2006 to 2012, Chief Financial Officer of Husky Oil Limited from 1998 to 2000 and Chief Financial Officer of Husky Energy Inc. from 2000 to 2005. Prior to joining Husky Oil Limited in 1998, Mr. McGee held various financial, legal and corporate secretarial positions with the CK Hutchison Holdings Group. Mr. McGee holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Australian National University.

Frank Sixt Mr. Frank John Sixt is an Director of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Sixt is an Executive Director, Group Finance Director and Deputy Managing Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. Mr. Sixt is also a Non-Executive Chairman of TOM Group Limited, an Executive Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, a Director of Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (HTAL) and an Alternate Director to a Director of HTAL, HK Electric Investments Manager Limited as the trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited. Mr. Sixt is also a Director of the Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation. Mr. Sixt obtained a Master’s degree in Arts from McGill University, Canada in 1978 and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Law from Université de Montréal in 1978. He is a member of the Bar and of the Law Society of the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

Stephen Bradley Mr. Stephen Edward Bradley serves as Independent Director of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Bradley is a Director of Broadlea Group Ltd., Senior Consultant, ICAP (Asia Pacific) Ltd. and a Director of Swire Properties Ltd. (Hong Kong). Mr. Bradley entered the British Diplomatic Service in 1981 and served in various capacities including Director of Trade & Investment Promotions (Paris) from 1999 to 2002; Minister, Deputy Head of Mission & Consul-General (Beijing) from 2002 to 2003 and HM Consul-General (Hong Kong) from 2003 to 2008. Mr. Bradley also worked in the private sector as Marketing Director, Guinness Peat Aviation (Asia) from 1987 to 1988 and Associate Director, Lloyd George Investment Management (now part of BMO Global Asset Management) from 1993 to 1995. Mr. Bradley retired from the Diplomatic Service in 2009. Mr. Bradley obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Balliol College, Oxford University in 1980 and a post-graduate diploma from Fudan University, Shanghai in 1981. Mr. Bradley is a Member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute and an ICD.D with the Institute of Corporate Directors of Canada.

Martin Glynn Mr. Martin John Gardner Glynn is an Independent Director of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Glynn is a Director of Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), Sun Life Financial Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and Chair of UBC Investment Management Trust Inc. Mr. Glynn was a Director from 2000 to 2006 and President and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bank USA N.A. from 2003 until his retirement in 2006. Mr. Glynn was a Director of HSBC Bank Canada from 1999 to 2006 and President and Chief Executive Officer from 1999 to 2003. Mr. Glynn obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Carleton University, Canada in 1974 and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of British Columbia in 1976.

Eva Lee Kwok Mrs. Eva Lee Kwok serves as Independent Director of Husky Energy Inc. Mrs. Kwok is Chairman, a Director and Chief Executive Officer of Amara Holdings Inc. (a private investment holding company). Mrs. Kwok is also a Director of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. and Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited. Mrs. Kwok is also a Director of the Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation. Mrs. Kwok was a Director of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation from 2004 to 2006 and of the Bank of Montreal Group of Companies from 1999 until March 2009. Mrs. Kwok obtained a Master’s degree in Science from the University of London in 1967.

Stanley Kwok Mr. Stanley T. L. Kwok is an Independent Director of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Kwok is a Director and President of Stanley Kwok Consultants (a planning and development company) and Amara Holdings Inc. He is an independent Non-Executive Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. Mr. Kwok is a Director of the CTBC Bank of Canada and Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc. Mr. Kwok obtained a Bachelor of Science degree (Architecture) from St. John’s University, Shanghai in 1949, and an A.A. Diploma from the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London, England in 1954.

Frederick Ma Prof. Frederick S. H. Ma is an Independent Director of Husky Energy Inc. Professor Ma has held senior management positions in international financial institutions and Hong Kong publicly listed companies in his career. He was also a former Principal Official with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. In addition to being a Director of Husky, he is currently the NonExecutive Chairman of MTR Corporation Limited (formerly Mass Transit Railway Corporation). He is currently a NonExecutive Director of COFCO Corporation. In July 2002, Professor Ma joined the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury. He assumed the post of Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development in July 2007, but resigned from the Government in July 2008 due to medical reasons. Professor Ma was appointed as a member of the International Advisory Council of China Investment Corporation in July 2009. In January 2013, he was appointed a member of the Global Advisory Council of the Bank of America. Professor Ma was appointed as an Honorary Professor of the School of Economics and Finance at the University of Hong Kong in October 2008. In August 2013, he was appointed as an Honorary Professor of the Faculty of Business Administration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Professor Ma obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics and History from the University of Hong Kong in 1973, an Honorary Doctor of Social Sciences in October 2014 from Lingnan University and an Honorary Doctor of Social Sciences in October 2016 from City University of Hong Kong.

George Magnus Mr. George Colin Magnus, OBE, is an Independent Director of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Magnus is a Non-Executive Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited and Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, and an independent Non-Executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited. Mr. Magnus acted as an Executive Director of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited from 1980 and as Deputy Chairman from 1985 until his retirement from these positions in October 2005. He served as Deputy Chairman of Hutchison Whampoa Limited from 1985 to 1993 and as Executive Director from 1993 to 2005. He also served as Chairman of Hongkong Electric Holdings Limited (now known as Power Assets Holdings Limited) from 1993 to 2005. He was a Non-Executive Director of Power Assets Holding Limited from 2005 to 2012 and then an independent Non-Executive Director until January 2014. Mr. Magnus obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1959. He obtained a Master’s degree in Economics from King’s College, Cambridge University in 1963.

Colin Russel Mr. Colin Stevens Russel is an Independent Director of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Russel is the founder and a director of Emerging Markets Advisory Services Ltd. (a business advisory company). Mr. Russel is a Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. and ARAAsset Management Pte. Ltd. Mr. Russel was the Canadian Ambassador to Venezuela; Consul General for Canada in Hong Kong; Director for China of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ottawa; Director for East Asian Trade in Ottawa; Senior Trade Commissioner for Canada in Hong Kong; Director for Japan Trade in Ottawa and was in the Trade Commissioner Service for Canada in Spain, Hong Kong, Morocco, the Philippines, London and India. Previously Mr. Russel was an international project manager with RCALtd., Canada and development engineer with AEI Ltd., UK. Mr. Russel received a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1962 and a Master’s degree in Business Administration in 1971, both from McGill University, Canada.