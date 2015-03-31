Name Description

Rajendra Somany Mr. Rajendra K. Somany is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of HSIL Limited. He is commerce graduate from St. Xavier’s College, Calcutta University. He provides the strategic direction and vision to the Company, 57 years of working experience, Assisted the Bureau of Indian Standards to develop quality standards for the Sanitaryware Industry, Instrumental in aligning the Indian Standards with the European Standards, Former Chairman of Council of Indian Employers, Former President of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and Employers’ Federation of India. He is Founder President of Bahadurgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industry His experience has won him the Fellowship of Institute of Ceramics, U.K. and Life Fellowship of All India Management Association He is also an Emeritus Member of the American Ceramic Society, Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute of UK (FCMI) and Member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, UK (IOM³).

Sandeep Sikka Mr. Sandeep Sikka was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Payal Puri Ms. Payal M. Puri is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Sandip Somany Mr. Sandip Somany is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of HSIL Limited. He is a Commerce graduate and a diploma holder in ceramic manufacturing technology from the US. He has 27 years work experience in the ceramics and glass industry. He serves as President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Chairman of Indian Council of Sanitaryware Manufacturers Association (INCOSAMA), Member of the Executive Committee of FICCI and Member of Managing Committee of ASSOCHAM, Member of Governing Council of All India Glass Manufacturer’s Association, Member of Delhi Chapter of the Young Presidents’Organisation (YPO) and Delhi Achievers Round Table, Member of various committees of the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Sumita Somany Ms. Sumita Somany is the Non-executive Non-Independent Director of the company. A Commerce Graduate. She was a Whole-time director of Hindware Home Retail Private Limited (HHRPL).

Salil Bhandari Mr. Salil Kumar Bhandari is Non-Executive Independent Director of HSIL Limited, since May 29, 2012. He holds FCA, B. Com. (Hons.) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University and Diploma in Business Administration from the All India Council for Management Studies, Chennai. He is Founder of B G Jeffreys Consulting, a well-respected management consulting firm based in New Delhi, Counselling top management in several areas of organisational administration and management, President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the year 2011; served as the head for Society for Integrated Development of Himalayas (SIDH) from 1989 to 2006; member of Task Force – Commission on Centre State Relations, Govt. of India in 2008; Managing Committee member at ASSOCHAM from 2005 to 2011; member of Advisory Committee, Dept. of Company Affairs, Govt. of India from 2003 to 2005.

V. Bhandari Mr. V. K. Bhandari is Non-Executive Independent Director of HSIL Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification, ex-banker by profession and former General Manager of Central Bank of India. He has over 30 years of experience in Banking Industry and had been the Head of Credit, Credit Monitoring, Treasury, Investments, funds Management, Merchant Banking, International Banking Divisions. He is the chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. His Other Directorship: Super Smelters Limited, Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, Capital Local Area Bank Limited, Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Limited, Golden Tobacco Limited.

Ashok Jaipuria Shri. Ashok Jaipuria is Non-Executive Independent Director of HSIL Limited. He Qualified in Business Administration and Marketing Sciences. He serves as Chairman and Managing Director of Cosmo Films Ltd., an Indian multinational company, which is into the manufacture and exports of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films and having its manufacturing locations in India, Europe, Korea and U.S.A Chairman of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Member of the Executive Committee of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Board member of IIT Patna, Delhi Public School, Gurgaon and The Golf Foundation which is a charitable society formed with an objective of helping the underprivileged potential golfers in India.

Nand Khaitan Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan is Non-Executive Independent Director of HSIL Limited. He is an Attorney-At-Law and a Notary Public appointed by the Government of India. He practices in Calcutta High Court and in the Supreme Court of India Senior partner at Khaitan and Co., one of the law firms in India, Awarded Bell Chambers Gold medal by the Incorporated Law Society, Calcutta High Court, for standing first in all the Law examinations, Committee member of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), President of Indian Council of Arbitration, New Delhi, Committee member of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, Calcutta, Member of Audit Committee, Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Rainer Simon Dr. Rainer Siegfried Simon is Non-Executive Independent Director of HSIL Limited, since May 18, 2011. He is A German Citizen, professional with over 30 years of experience in international Building Products Businesses Doctorate and a degree in Business Administration from St. Gallen University, Switzerland Owner of Birchcourt GmbH since 2005 Former President and CEO of Sanitec International AG. Held Senior Management positions at Friedrich Grohe AG , Continental AG and Keiper-Recaro etc., Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Joyou AG Hamburg/ Nan’an China, Member of the Supervisory Board of Friedrich Grohe AG, Uponor OY Helsinki Finland, SARA Holdings, Beirut and Lecico Egypt S.A.E.