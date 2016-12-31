Name Description

Michael Fairey Mr. Michael Fairey is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Fairey has been the Chairman of the Group since June 2015. Mike was Deputy Chief Executive of Lloyds Banking Group for 10 years until 2008 and currently holds a number of Non-Executive positions, including as Non-Executive Chairman of OneSavings Bank plc.

Gary Hoffman Mr. Gary Andrew Hoffman is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Gary has been the Chief Executive Officer of the Group since November 2012 and joined the Board in September 2015. He has extensive experience in the banking and insurance industries. Prior to joining the Group, Gary was Chief Executive Officer of NBNK Investments, an investment vehicle formed in August 2010 to establish personal and business retail banking in the UK. Prior to that, he led the UK government’s turnaround of Northern Rock as its Chief Executive. From 2006 to 2008, he was Vice-Chairman of Barclays PLC, having previously been Chairman of UK Banking and Barclaycard at Barclays PLC following five years as Chief Executive of Barclaycard. He is the Non-Executive Chairman of VISA Europe, a Non-Executive Director of VISA Inc. and Chairman of the UK sports charity, the Football Foundation.

Richard Hoskins Mr. Richard Hoskins is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Richard has been the Chief Financial Officer of the Group since April 2015 and joined the Board in September 2015. He is a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in the insurance industry. Prior to joining the Group, Richard was the Chief Financial Officer of Global Commercial Insurance at AIG. Prior to that he served at Aviva as Chief Executive of the group’s North American operations and as Chief Financial Officer of Old Mutual’s North American operations.

Carole Jones Ms. Carole Jones is Group HR Director of the Company. Ms. Jones joined the Group in August 2015 from Towergate Insurance. Ms. Jones previously held a number of senior HR management roles and, prior to Towergate, worked for Aviva in the UK and North America, most recently as Group HR Director.

Anthony Leppard Mr. Anthony Leppard is Company Secretary of the Company. Tony is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, having qualified in 1985. Since that time he has held numerous board and senior management positions, including Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of GE Capital IT Solutions UK, a subsidiary of GE Capital. Tony joined the Group in April 2009, and leads the Group’s legal, compliance, and corporate governance functions. Tony was a Director of Hastings Group Holdings Limited from its incorporation on 11 June 2015 until 15 June 2015.

Edward Fitzmaurice Mr. Edward Fitzmaurice is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Edward joined the Group in April 2008 as Chief Executive Officer of Hastings and Equity Direct and was formerly the Chief Executive Officer and subsequently Non-Executive Chairman of Hastings Insurance Services Limited, and Group Chief Executive Officer prior to the appointment of Gary Hoffman. He was part of the MBO of the Hastings Direct business which completed in February 2009 and previously worked at Homeserve plc, Dixons plc and Anglo America.

Sumit Rajpal Mr. Sumit Rajpal is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Sumit was appointed as Non-Executive Director for the Group as part of the investment made by Goldman Sachs in the Group in 2014. Sumit Co-Heads the Corporate Private Equity business globally and runs the Americas Corporate Private Equity business in the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs. He also serves on the boards of K&N Engineering, Ipreo, ProSight Specialty Insurance, TransUnion and Safeguard Products.

Teresa Robson-Capps Ms. Teresa Robson-Capps is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Teresa is currently a Non-Executive Director for Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank Group plc and Yorkshire Water. Teresa was previously a Non-Executive Director for National Australia Bank; Europe/Clydesdale Bank. Teresa brings significant experience with international blue chip companies including HSBC, Accenture and Cable & Wireless, and experience of the insurance industry.

Selina Sagayam Ms. Selina S. Sagayam has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 14 August 2017. Ms Sagayam has, since August 2015, served as a non-executive director on the board of the Company's FCA regulated subsidiary entity, Hastings Insurance Services Limited and also chairs the Risk Committee; she will continue in that role.

Michele Titi-Cappelli Mr. Michele Titi-Cappelli is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Michele was appointed as Non-Executive Director for the Group as part of the investment made by Goldman Sachs in the Group in 2014. Michele is a Managing Director in MBD in London, where he is responsible for sourcing, executing and managing corporate investments in Southern Europe and in financial institutions. He first joined Goldman Sachs in 1999 as an analyst in the Investment Banking Division in London and rejoined the firm in 2004 as an associate in MBD in London. Michele became an Executive Director in 2007 and worked in the New York office in 2010. He was named Managing Director in 2012.

Alison Burns Ms. Alison Burns is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Alison has held Executive and Non-Executive roles within Aviva plc, including the position of Chief Executive Officer of Aviva Ireland. Alison has extensive financial services experience, gained in senior roles with Santander, Bupa, Lloyds TSB and AXA UK, and brings strong leadership and executive management experience.

Thomas Colraine Mr. Thomas Colraine is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Tom brings a wealth of experience from the insurance and financial services sector. He was previously Group Chief Financial Officer and Co-Chief Operating Officer at Willis Group Holdings, and Chief Financial Officer at AIG Europe Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant, on the Board of Schroder & Co. Limited and is also Chairman of Cambridge Topco Limited, the holding company for the Compre Group.

Ian Cormack Mr. Ian D. Cormack is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ian joined the Board in September 2015. Ian spent 30 years at Citibank where he was appointed head of UK and Co-Head of the Global Financial Institutions business before becoming Chief Executive Officer of AIG’s European business from 2000 until 2002. He currently serves as a Non-Executive on the boards of JRP Group plc, Phoenix Group Holdings plc, and National Angels Limited, and is Chairman of Temporis Capital LLP and Maven Income & Growth VCT4 plc.

Malcolm Le May Mr. Malcolm J. Le May is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Malcolm has extensive experience within the UK insurance industry from his previous role as a Non-Executive Director at RSA plc. He is a Chartered Accountant and currently Senior Independent Director on the board of Provident Financial plc and IG Group plc and a Partner at Opus Corporate Finance. He is also a Co-Founder of Juno Capital.