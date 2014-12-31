Name Description

Suresh Gupta Mr. Suresh Gupta is Executive Chairman of the Board of Paper Products Ltd. Mr. Suresh Gupta did his Masters in Management (MMS) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He has diverse management experience of over 41 years, including 27 years in the Company. He was designated as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 10th March, 2010 and has been re-designated as Chairman since 7th August, 2014.

A. Venkatrangan Mr. A. Venkatrangan is re-designated as Vice president - Global Sourcing and Technology, Flexible Packaging Segment of the Company with effect from 1st November, 2OI7, He is currently serves as Managing Director, Executive Directorof Paper Products Ltd. Mr. A. Venkatrangan is Graduate in Commerce and MBA in Finance and Marketing and having a total experience of 34 years, wherein he has worked in Corporate Planning, Costing, MIS, Budget Control, Operations, Internal Audit and Commercial functions at various levels with Murugappa Group and Essar Group. He joined the Company in January, 1999.

Jukka Moisio Mr. Jukka Moisio is Non-Executive Director of Paper Products Ltd., since April 23, 2008. Mr. Jukka Moisio holds Masters degree in Science and (Econ) and MBA. He has worked with Ahlstrom Corp (1991-2008) before joining Huhtamaki Oyj in the year 2008. He is holding the position of CEO and Chairman of Group Executive Team of Huhtamaki Oyj. He has been nominated as Director by Huhtavefa B.V. on the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 23rd April, 2008.

Sukanya Kripalu Ms. Sukanya Kripalu is a Independent Director of the company. She has done graduation in Mathematics from St. Xavier’s College and has completed her Management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. She has 25 years of marketing and management experience. She has been involved in the launch and marketing successes of several leading consumer brands at FMCG Companies such as Nestle, Cadbury and Kellogg’s. She was a CEO of Quadra Advisory, a WPP group Company. She works as an consultant in marketing strategy, brand and advertising development as well as marketing training. Her experience covers industries such as Insurance, White Goods, Jewellery, Textiles, Branded Staples, FMCG and Media. She has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 17th March, 2015.

Nripjit Chawla Mr. Nripjit Singh Chawla is Non-Executive Independent Director of Paper Products Ltd. He did his MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has wide corporate management experience of over 45 years working with ITC Ltd., Korn/Ferry International, Max India Ltd. He is currently acting as Independent Management Consultant to Commercial organizations and NGO’s in the areas of Marketing, Business strategy and Business Processes, Education, Tourism and Hospitality, Healthcare etc. He serves as teaching faculty in many Business Schools and Management Institutes. He has been an Independent Director of the Company since March, 2013. The Company is in process of seeking approval of the shareholders for his re-appointment through Postal Ballot.

Ramesh Dhir Mr. Ramesh Kumar Dhir is Independent Non-Executive Director of Paper Products Ltd., since March 2002. Mr. Ramesh Kumar Dhir is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants England & Wales and also a Fellow of the Institute of Management (U.K.). He has wide corporate management experience of over 42 years working with Peat Marwick, London and a US Multinational with operations in India and overseas. He is a past President and on the Board of Council for Fair Business Practices. He is also a member of Maharashtra State General Committee of the Indian Red Cross Society. He has been an Independent Director of the Company since March, 2002. The Company is in process of seeking approval of the shareholders for his re-appointment through Postal Ballot.

Arunkumar Gandhi Mr. Arunkumar Ramanlal Gandhi, FCA (India) and FCA (England & Wales)., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Paper Products Ltd., since March 2002. Mr. Arunkumar Gandhi is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, London. He has been an Independent Director of the Company since March 2002. The Company is in process of seeking approval of the shareholders for his re-appointment through Postal Ballot.