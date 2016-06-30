Name Description

Gavin Tipper Mr. Gavin Robert Tipper is a Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Since June 27, 2013. He has been involved in the fi nancial services industry for over 20 years, and was formerly an executive director of Coronation Investments and Trading Limited and a technical partner at KPMG South Africa. He is a director of a number of listed companies.

Pieter Prinsloo Mr. Pieter G. Prinsloo BSc (QS), is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was a CEO of Hyprop from 2002 to 2009, and reappointed in May 2011. A quantity surveyor, he has been engaged in every aspect of property development, management and finance for 21 years, including senior positions at Sanlam Properties, Standard Bank Properties and Absa Commercial Property Finance.

Laurence Cohen Mr. Laurence R. Cohen BCom CA (SA), is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the group in 2003 as financial director of Hyprop management company, after spending three years in Grant Thornton’s corporate finance division. He has been extensively involved in various aspects of the group during his tenure with the company. Laurence also chairs the accounting and JSE committee of the SA REIT Association, and serves on its executive committee.

Wayne Abegglen Mr. Wayne Abegglen is Regional Executive, Cape Town of the Company. He has over 17 years’ experience in property management and joined Canal Walk in 2003. Formerly CEO of Canal Walk he was appointed as Regional Executive: Cape Town in 2011. He has been involved in the repositioning of Canal Walk as a foremost shopping destination, while also enhancing the tenant mix of the centre. Wayne holds an Advanced Certificate in Shopping Centre Management.

Mark de Klerk Mr. Mark de Klerk is National Technical Manager of the Company. He has 14 years’ experience in the management of the facilities and technical aspects of shopping centres. He previously worked for Growthpoint Properties managing Brooklyn Mall, Waterfall Mall, Lakeside Mall and Woodmead Retail Park. He joined Hyprop in November 2012.

Karin Eichhorn Ms. Karin Eichhorn is a Member of Human resources and IT systems of the Company. She joined Hyprop in 2000 and assumed the role of National Human Resources Executive in 2010, following 11 years in finance as Group Financial Manager. She has a wide range of experience at Hyprop which has assisted her in the development of a sophisticated human resources function for the company.

Brenda Frylink Ms. Brenda Frylink is National facilities manager of the Company. She has over 21 years’ experience n property management. She previously worked for Colliers RMS and opened Sammy Marks Square and Lakeside Mall. In 2000 she joined Peermont Global before joining Attfund in 2004 where she opened and managed Woodlands Boulevard. In 2008 she was appointed National Facilities executive for the Attfund portfolio. Brenda holds a Certificate in Shopping Centre Management.

Nicole Greenstone Ms. Nicole Greenstone BA (Hons) is Regional Executive of the Company. She has 20 years’ experience in property management. She joined Hyprop in October 2003 as asset manager and was appointed Regional Executive: Johannesburg in 2011.

Riegardt Marais Mr. Riegardt Marais is a Marketing Executive of the Company. He has over 15 years’ shopping centre marketing experience including with Primedia Lifestyle in South Africa as well as shopping centres in the Middle East. His portfolio in South Africa has included Fourways Mall, Hatfield Square, Village Walk, Randburg Square and Jabulani Mall as well as Airports Company South Africa (Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban airports). He joined Hyprop in March 2010.

Desiree Nafte Ms. Desiree Nafte is Legal Executive of the Company. After practising as an attorney in private practice, Desirée entered into the commercial property industry in 2001 as a legal advisor and has specialised in property law and landlord and tenant law. She is currently the vice-chair of the SAPOA Legal Committee. Desirée also holds a Diploma in Advanced Banking Law. She joined Hyprop in October 2011.

Steven Riley Mr. Steven Riley BA (Architecture) PDP, is Development Executive of the Company. He has over 16 years in the property industry including retail property development, property management and project architecture. While with Old Mutual Properties, he was the assistant centre manager at Gateway and formed part of the redevelopment team for Menlyn Park. He joined Hyprop in January 2010.

Yvette van der Merwe Ms. Yvette van der Merwe is Regional Executive, Pretoria of the Company. She has been involved with various aspects of the property market moving from marketing of shopping centres into asset management of commercial and retail properties. She was the National Portfolio Executive for Attfund Retail and became the Regional Executive: Pretoria for Hyprop on conclusion of the Attfund Retail acquisition in September 2011.

Kevin Ellerine Mr. Kevin M. Ellerine, is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the family business, Ellerine Holdings, in 1991 as merchandise manager. In 1993 he became property manager of Ellerine Bros (Proprietary) Limited, and was appointed managing director of the property division in 2000 where he remains today. He sits on the boards of all property and private equity companies in which Ellerine Bros is invested.

Louis Norval Mr. Louis Norval is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the co-founded Attfund Limited and was executive chairman and chief executive of Attfund Retail Limited when it was acquired by Hyprop. He is managing director of the Parkdev group of companies. Louis was a founding member and senior partner of Norval Wentzel Steinberg Quantity Surveyors and executive director of Baker Street Associates Holdings (Proprietary) Limited. He currently serves as a nonexecutive director of Capital & Regional plc.

Stewart Shaw-Taylor Mr. Stewart Shaw-Taylor CA(SA) Harvard PMD, is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 30 years’ experience in investment banking and real estate. He is currently head of CIB Real Estate Investments, Standard Bank Group. He is responsible for the real estate, equity related activities undertaken by Standard Bank’s corporate investment banking division.

Ethan Dube Mr. Ethan Gilbert Dube MSc, is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has significant corporate fi nance and asset management experience. He spent three years with Southern Life Asset Managers as a senior analyst and two years with Standard Bank in the corporate fi nance division. In 1996 he founded Infi nity Asset Management with three partners and, in 1998, founded Vunani Limited, a fi nancial services company where he is currently CEO.

Lindie Engelbrecht Ms. Lindie Engelbrecht CA(SA), is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a former technical director at KPMG and director of governance and sustainability services at Ernst & Young. She previously served as chief executive offi cer of the Institute of Directors. Lindie is a member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance and has advised, consulted and presented to boards in the public and private sectors on corporate, legal and governance matters.

Mike Lewin Mr. Mike Lewin BCom BAgric is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 20 years’ experience in the property industry and headed the group retail division of Redefi ne Properties Limited until December 2013. He was previously with Edgars Consolidated Stores Limited for 18 years as their property development executive.