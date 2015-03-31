Name Description

Agnivesh Agarwal Mr. Agnivesh Agarwal is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hindustan Zinc Ltd., since 15th, November 2005. Mr. Agarwal is an eminent industrialist with a knowledge of business operations, an experience in efficiently managing projects, business restructuring and strategies. Over the years he has developed excellent commercial knowledge with hands-on experience. He is also the Director of The Madras Aluminium Company Ltd. (MALCO), Sterlite Iron and Steel Company Ltd, Sterlite Energy Limited, Agarwal Galvanizing Pvt. Ltd., Sterlite Display Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Twinstar Overseas Limited, Twinstar Infrastructure Limited and Twinstar Investment Limited. Mr. Agarwal’s academic credentials comprise graduation in commerce from Sydhenam College, Mumbai.

Navin Agarwal Mr. Navin Agarwal is Non-Executive Director of Hindustan Zinc Ltd., since April 11, 2002. Mr. Agarwal is Deputy Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources Plc. He was appointed to the Board of Directors on April 11, 2002. He is also the Chairman of Cairn India Limited, Konkola Copper Mines, Bharat Aluminium Co. Limited, and the Madras Aluminium Co Limited; Executive Vice Chairman of Sterlite Industries (India) Limited and Director of Sterlite Iron and Steel Company Limited, Vedanta Aluminium Limited, Hare Krishna Packaging Pvt. Limited., Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited and Vedanta Resources Investment Limited. Mr. Agarwal has over 22 years of experience in strategic and operational management. He has been the driver behind the Company's growth. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sydenham College, Mumbai, and has also completed the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard University.

A. Narayanaswamy Mr. A. R. Narayanaswamy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindustan Zinc Ltd., He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has extensive experience in the mining industry. He is also on the Board of Sterlite Technology Ltd., East-North Interconnection Company Ltd., Sterlite Grid 2 Ltd., Sterlite Grid Ltd., Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd., Malco Energy Ltd., Sesa Resources Ltd., Sesa Mining Corporation Ltd., IBIS Softec Solutions (P) Ltd., IBIS Logistics (P) Ltd., IBIS Systems & Solutions (P) Ltd., Primex Healthcare and Research Pvt. Ltd., Caitlyn India Pvt. Ltd. and Vizag General Cargo Berth Ltd.