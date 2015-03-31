Edition:
India

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.BO)

HZNC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

317.20INR
3:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.00 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
Rs322.20
Open
Rs322.35
Day's High
Rs330.60
Day's Low
Rs316.65
Volume
376,683
Avg. Vol
143,393
52-wk High
Rs333.40
52-wk Low
Rs226.75

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Agnivesh Agarwal

34 2005 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sunil Duggal

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director

Amitabh Gupta

2011 Chief Financial Officer

Rajendra Pandwal

Company Secretary

Farida Naik

2017 Government Nominee Director

Navin Agarwal

56 2002 Non-Executive Director

Sudhir Kumar

2015 Non-Official Part -Time Director

Reena Puri

2016 Government Nominee Director

A. Narayanaswamy

65 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Arun Todarwal

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Preeti Dubey

General Manager - Investor Relations
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Agnivesh Agarwal

Mr. Agnivesh Agarwal is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hindustan Zinc Ltd., since 15th, November 2005. Mr. Agarwal is an eminent industrialist with a knowledge of business operations, an experience in efficiently managing projects, business restructuring and strategies. Over the years he has developed excellent commercial knowledge with hands-on experience. He is also the Director of The Madras Aluminium Company Ltd. (MALCO), Sterlite Iron and Steel Company Ltd, Sterlite Energy Limited, Agarwal Galvanizing Pvt. Ltd., Sterlite Display Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Twinstar Overseas Limited, Twinstar Infrastructure Limited and Twinstar Investment Limited. Mr. Agarwal’s academic credentials comprise graduation in commerce from Sydhenam College, Mumbai.

Sunil Duggal

Amitabh Gupta

Rajendra Pandwal

Farida Naik

Navin Agarwal

Mr. Navin Agarwal is Non-Executive Director of Hindustan Zinc Ltd., since April 11, 2002. Mr. Agarwal is Deputy Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources Plc. He was appointed to the Board of Directors on April 11, 2002. He is also the Chairman of Cairn India Limited, Konkola Copper Mines, Bharat Aluminium Co. Limited, and the Madras Aluminium Co Limited; Executive Vice Chairman of Sterlite Industries (India) Limited and Director of Sterlite Iron and Steel Company Limited, Vedanta Aluminium Limited, Hare Krishna Packaging Pvt. Limited., Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited and Vedanta Resources Investment Limited. Mr. Agarwal has over 22 years of experience in strategic and operational management. He has been the driver behind the Company's growth. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sydenham College, Mumbai, and has also completed the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard University.

Sudhir Kumar

Reena Puri

A. Narayanaswamy

Mr. A. R. Narayanaswamy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindustan Zinc Ltd., He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has extensive experience in the mining industry. He is also on the Board of Sterlite Technology Ltd., East-North Interconnection Company Ltd., Sterlite Grid 2 Ltd., Sterlite Grid Ltd., Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd., Malco Energy Ltd., Sesa Resources Ltd., Sesa Mining Corporation Ltd., IBIS Softec Solutions (P) Ltd., IBIS Logistics (P) Ltd., IBIS Systems & Solutions (P) Ltd., Primex Healthcare and Research Pvt. Ltd., Caitlyn India Pvt. Ltd. and Vizag General Cargo Berth Ltd.

Arun Todarwal

Mr. Arun L. Todarwal is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has extensive experience in Taxation, Statutory Audits, Due Diligences, Arbitration and Joint Ventures. He is also on the Board of Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Graviss Hotels & Resorts Ltd., Anuh Pharma Ltd., SREI Mutual Fund Trust Pvt. Ltd., Welspun India Ltd., Welspun Global Brands Ltd., Sterlite Grid Ltd., Sterlite Grid 2 Ltd. and Lakecity Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Preeti Dubey

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Agnivesh Agarwal

1,670,000

Sunil Duggal

--

Amitabh Gupta

19,097,600

Rajendra Pandwal

6,500,830

Farida Naik

--

Navin Agarwal

--

Sudhir Kumar

--

Reena Puri

--

A. Narayanaswamy

--

Arun Todarwal

--

Preeti Dubey

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading