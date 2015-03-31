Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.BO)
HZNC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
317.20INR
3:27pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.00 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
Rs322.20
Open
Rs322.35
Day's High
Rs330.60
Day's Low
Rs316.65
Volume
376,683
Avg. Vol
143,393
52-wk High
Rs333.40
52-wk Low
Rs226.75
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Agnivesh Agarwal
|34
|2005
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sunil Duggal
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Amitabh Gupta
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajendra Pandwal
|Company Secretary
|
Farida Naik
|2017
|Government Nominee Director
|
Navin Agarwal
|56
|2002
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sudhir Kumar
|2015
|Non-Official Part -Time Director
|
Reena Puri
|2016
|Government Nominee Director
|
A. Narayanaswamy
|65
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Arun Todarwal
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Preeti Dubey
|General Manager - Investor Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Agnivesh Agarwal
|Mr. Agnivesh Agarwal is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hindustan Zinc Ltd., since 15th, November 2005. Mr. Agarwal is an eminent industrialist with a knowledge of business operations, an experience in efficiently managing projects, business restructuring and strategies. Over the years he has developed excellent commercial knowledge with hands-on experience. He is also the Director of The Madras Aluminium Company Ltd. (MALCO), Sterlite Iron and Steel Company Ltd, Sterlite Energy Limited, Agarwal Galvanizing Pvt. Ltd., Sterlite Display Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Twinstar Overseas Limited, Twinstar Infrastructure Limited and Twinstar Investment Limited. Mr. Agarwal’s academic credentials comprise graduation in commerce from Sydhenam College, Mumbai.
|
Sunil Duggal
|
Amitabh Gupta
|
Rajendra Pandwal
|
Farida Naik
|
Navin Agarwal
|Mr. Navin Agarwal is Non-Executive Director of Hindustan Zinc Ltd., since April 11, 2002. Mr. Agarwal is Deputy Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources Plc. He was appointed to the Board of Directors on April 11, 2002. He is also the Chairman of Cairn India Limited, Konkola Copper Mines, Bharat Aluminium Co. Limited, and the Madras Aluminium Co Limited; Executive Vice Chairman of Sterlite Industries (India) Limited and Director of Sterlite Iron and Steel Company Limited, Vedanta Aluminium Limited, Hare Krishna Packaging Pvt. Limited., Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited and Vedanta Resources Investment Limited. Mr. Agarwal has over 22 years of experience in strategic and operational management. He has been the driver behind the Company's growth. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sydenham College, Mumbai, and has also completed the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard University.
|
Sudhir Kumar
|
Reena Puri
|
A. Narayanaswamy
|Mr. A. R. Narayanaswamy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindustan Zinc Ltd., He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has extensive experience in the mining industry. He is also on the Board of Sterlite Technology Ltd., East-North Interconnection Company Ltd., Sterlite Grid 2 Ltd., Sterlite Grid Ltd., Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd., Malco Energy Ltd., Sesa Resources Ltd., Sesa Mining Corporation Ltd., IBIS Softec Solutions (P) Ltd., IBIS Logistics (P) Ltd., IBIS Systems & Solutions (P) Ltd., Primex Healthcare and Research Pvt. Ltd., Caitlyn India Pvt. Ltd. and Vizag General Cargo Berth Ltd.
|
Arun Todarwal
|Mr. Arun L. Todarwal is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has extensive experience in Taxation, Statutory Audits, Due Diligences, Arbitration and Joint Ventures. He is also on the Board of Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Graviss Hotels & Resorts Ltd., Anuh Pharma Ltd., SREI Mutual Fund Trust Pvt. Ltd., Welspun India Ltd., Welspun Global Brands Ltd., Sterlite Grid Ltd., Sterlite Grid 2 Ltd. and Lakecity Ventures Pvt. Ltd.
|
Preeti Dubey
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Agnivesh Agarwal
|1,670,000
|
Sunil Duggal
|--
|
Amitabh Gupta
|19,097,600
|
Rajendra Pandwal
|6,500,830
|
Farida Naik
|--
|
Navin Agarwal
|--
|
Sudhir Kumar
|--
|
Reena Puri
|--
|
A. Narayanaswamy
|--
|
Arun Todarwal
|--
|
Preeti Dubey
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Agnivesh Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Sunil Duggal
|0
|0
|
Amitabh Gupta
|0
|0
|
Rajendra Pandwal
|0
|0
|
Farida Naik
|0
|0
|
Navin Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Sudhir Kumar
|0
|0
|
Reena Puri
|0
|0
|
A. Narayanaswamy
|0
|0
|
Arun Todarwal
|0
|0
|
Preeti Dubey
|0
|0