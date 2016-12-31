Name Description

Jocelyne Bourgon The Hon. Jocelyne Bourgon serves as Chairman of the Board of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. She is President and Chief Executive Officer of Public Governance international (PGI) Inc. She served as Deputy Minister of Transport and of Consumer and Corporate Affairs, and as President of the Canadian International Development Agency, before becoming Clerck of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet of Canada. She has served on various boards including those of the Business Development Bank of Canada, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and the National Film Board. She also possesses extensive international experience, having served as President of the United Nations Committee of Experts in Public Administration, President of the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) and Canadian Ambassador to the OECD. Ms. Bourgon holds a degree in science and a master’s degree in Business Administration (M.B.A.) She is a member of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada, an officer of the Order of Canada and Knight of the National Order of Merit of the Republic of France.

Yvon Charest Mr. Yvon Charest serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. From 1996 to 1999, Mr. Charest was Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer and was appointed to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer in the spring of 1999. Mr. Charest began his career at iA Financial Group after completing his studies in actuarial sciences at Université Laval. He held numerous positions in the actuarial, administration, and marketing sectors before becoming Chief Actuary from 1992 to 1996. Mr. Charest is a director of the principal subsidiaries of iA Financial Group such as, IA Clarington Investments Inc., Industrial Alliance Auto and Home Insurance Inc. and IA American Life Insurance Company. Mr. Charest is also a director of the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA).

Rene Chabot Mr. Rene Chabot F.S.A., F.C.I.A. serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Actuary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. He served from 2014-2015: Executive Vice-President and Chief Actuary and from 2010-2014: Senior Vice-President and Chief Actuary. Mr. Chabot was Senior Vice President - Group Pensions of the company. Mr. Chabot is responsible for the actuarial, accounting and investor relations teams. He will continue to be chairman of the company's pension plans. Mr. Chabot has a degree in actuarial sciences from Laval University and is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and the Society of Actuaries. He joined Industrial Alliance in 1983. Mr. Chabot was Director of Actuarial Services and Assistant Vice-President of Marketing for Individual Insurance and Annuities.

Francis McGuire Mr. Francis P. McGuire serves as President of Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency of the Company. Mr. McGuire was Independent Director of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. He held several high-level positions in the New Brunswick public service before joining MITI Information Technology Inc. in 1998. From August 2000 to September 2015, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Major Drilling Group International Inc., a company specialized in drilling that has operations around the world. In addition to his public company board membership, Mr. McGuire is also a director of Populus Global Solutions, as well as Chairman of the Wallace McCain Institute for Business Leadership at the University of New Brunswick and of the New Brunswick Business Council.

Michel Tremblay Mr. Michel Tremblay F.S.A., F.C.I.A., CFA. serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. Until recently, Mr. Tremblay held the position of chief operating officer, personal and commercial banking, at National Bank of Canada. Mr. Tremblay experience with financial markets, having successively worked at the Solidarity Life Insurance Company, the Optimum Group Inc. and ING, before joining National Bank and holding various executive positions in the investment and wealth-management sectors. An actuarial science graduate from Laval University in 1977, Mr. Tremblay became a fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA) and of the Society of Actuaries of Chicago (FSA) in 1980 and was certified as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) in 1988.

Renee Laflamme Ms. Renee Laflamme, CPA, CA, CFA, serves as Executive Vice President - Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. She served from 2010-2015: Vice-President, Group Savings and Retirement and from 2004-2010: Vice-President, Mortgage Loans. Ms. Laflamme has a Bachelor of Administration from Laval University and is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. After ten years with a accounting firm, Ms. Laflamme joined Industrial Alliance in 1998, as Director of Client Services for the Investment Department. In Mortgage Loans, Ms. Laflamme was given the first-ever mandate to develop mortgage loan activities across Canada and in the Northwestern United States.

Carl Mustos Mr. Carl Mustos serves as Executive Vice President - Wealth Management of the company. Prior to this Mr. Mustos was President, IA Clarington Investments Inc., a subsidiary of the Company. He served from 2007 to 2015 as Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager – IA Clarington Investments Inc.

Normand Pepin Mr. Normand Pepin, F.S.A., F.C.I.A., serves as Executive Vice President and Assistant to the President of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. From 1996 to 2015 Mr. Pepin served as Executive Vice-President, Life Subsidiaries and Individual Insurance and Annuities.

Denis Ricard Mr. Denis Ricard F.S.A., F.C.I.A. serves as Executive Vice President - Individual Insurance and Annuities of the Company. He was Executive Vice President - Business Development of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. Mr. Ricard was Senior Vice-President, Business Development from 2010-2014. he was Senior Vice-President and Chief Actuary 2003-2004: Vice-President, Marketing, Individual Insurance and Savings and Retirement.

Michael Stickney Mr. Michael L. Stickney, M.B.A., F.S.A., F.C.I.A. serves as Executive Vice-President - US Development of the Company. Mr. Stickney joined the Company in November 1987.

Denyse Chicoyne Ms. Denyse Chicoyne serves as Independent Director of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. Ms. Chicoyne has worked in the securities industry as a top ranked analyst for brokerage firms such as BMO Nesbitt Burns, Nesbitt Thomson, McNeil Mantha Inc. and was also a senior analyst and portfolio manager for the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Ms. Chicoyne holds a master’s degree in Business Administration (M.B.A.) in finance and international business from McGill University (1981) and has been a designated Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) since 1986. Ms. Chicoyne is a member of the Montreal Society of Financial Analysts, the CFA Institute and the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Robert Coallier Mr. Robert Coallier serves as Independent Director of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. Since February 27, 2012, Mr. Coallier is chief executive officer at Agropur cooperative, where he previously sat on the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee as a guest member. From December 2010 to February 2012, he was a corporate director in Canada and abroad. He was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dollarama L.P. from August 2005 to December 2010. He was Global Chief Development Officer of Molson Coors Brewing Company from February 2005 until June 2005. From July 2004 until February 2005, he was Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and International Operations of Molson Inc., and from July 2002 until June 2004, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Cervejarias Kaiser (a brewing company in Brazil and a subsidiary of Molson Inc.). Mr. Coallier was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Molson Inc. and, previously, he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of C-MAC Industries Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree (B.A.) in economics and a master’s degree in Business Administration (M.B.A.) in finance. He also sat on the Board of Directors and several committees of the privately owned companies Averna Technologies, ONO S.A., Sanimax and Ivanhoe Cambridge.

Agathe Cote Ms. Agathe Cote serves as Independent Director of the company. Agathe Côté was Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada from July 2010 until her retirement in January 2016. As a member of the Governing Council, she shared responsibility for decisions with respect to monetary policy and financial system stability, and for setting the strategic direction of the Bank. Ms. Côté joined the Bank in 1982 as an economist. After assuming a series of positions of increasing responsibility, Ms. Côté was appointed Deputy Chief of the Department of Monetary and Financial Analysis in 2000 and, in 2001, Deputy Chief of the Financial Markets Department. Ms. Côté was appointed Chief of the Bank’s Canadian Economic Analysis Department in 2003 and Advisor to the Governor in 2008. Ms. Côté was also an ex-officio member of the Board of Directors of the Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis of Organizations (CIRANO) from 2010 to 2015 and an alternate ex-officio member of the board of directors of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation from 2010 to 2013. She has also been a member of Statistics Canada’s National Accounts Advisory Committee. Ms. Côté received a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1981 and a master’s degree in economics in 1983, both from the University of Montréal. Ms. Côté is a holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors Director designation.

Emma Griffin Ms. Emma K. Griffin serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. Griffin has been a director of Aimia Inc. a leading data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company, since January 2016. Since December 2015, she has also been a director and strategic advisor for Golder Associates, a global organization offering environmental services. From January 2014 to June 2015, Ms. Griffin was managing director and co-founder of Refined Selection Limited, a holding company created to invest in the professional services and recruitment industries. From 2002 to 2013, Ms. Griffin was a founding partner of Oriel Securities, a stockbroking firm recognized for its independence and for providing trusted advice which has been sold to Stifel Financial Corp. in the summer of 2014. She holds an M.A. in Classics from Oxford University and was, until November 2016, the chair of the board of Cancer Research UK’s Catalyst Club, a pioneering venture that raises money towards personalized medicine.

Michael Hanley Mr. Michael S. Hanley serves as Independent Director of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. Mr. Hanley is a chartered accountant and a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec ( CPA, C A). He has been a corporate director since 2012 and has chaired various audit and finance committees. From 2009 to 2011, Mr. Hanley was Senior Vice-President, Operations and Strategic Initiatives Office, with National Bank of Canada. Mr. Hanley held a number of positions with Alcan Inc. over a 10-year period, including that of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer between 2005 and the company's acquisition by Rio Tinto in 2007 and, from 2002 to 2005, President and Chief Executive Officer of the worldwide Bauxite and Alumina business group. He was also Chief Financial Officer for two Canadian public companies in the pulp and paper and energy industries, namely St. Laurent Paperboard Inc. from 1995 to 1997 and Gaz Métro Inc. from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Hanley has a degree in business administration from HEC Montréal.

Claude Lamoureux Mr. Claude R. Lamoureux serves as Independent Director of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan until his retirement in 2007. An actuary by profession, he was appointed to the position in 1990. Previously, he spent 25 years as an executive with Metropolitan Life in Canada and the U.S. He is a director of the Canadian Foundation for Advancement of Investor Rights. He was a co-founder and board member of The Canadian Coalition for Good Governance. Mr. Lamoureux holds a B.A. from Université de Montréal and a B. Comm. from Université Laval. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries, the Society of Actuaries and the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Jacques Martin Mr. Jacques Martin serves as Independent Director of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. Mr. Martin specializes in money management and private investments. He was Managing Partner at Cornerstone Capital Partners LP, an investment bank based in Toronto and Greenwich, Connecticut, from 2011 to May 2012. He spent seventeen years at Goldman Sachs in London and New York where he was Managing Director and Head of International Equities at the time of his departure in 2003. From 2004 until 2008, he was Senior Vice President, International Equities, based in New York, for the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University, a Bachelor of Law from Université de Montréal and an MBA from INSEAD. He is a member of the Quebec Bar.

Danielle Morin Ms. Danielle G. Morin serves as Independent Director of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. She has more than thirty-five years of experience in various sectors of the financial services industry. After graduating from Université Laval in 1977, she worked for Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada until 1990 and for the Laurentian Imperial Company from 1990 until 1994, where she was Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. She then worked for Desjardins Group in the group pensions and pooled investment funds areas, joining Canagex, a Desjardins Group investment subsidiary, as Vice-President, Finance and Operations in 1999. In 2001, she joined the Public Sector Pension Investment Board as Senior Vice-President of Financial Operations. Ms. Morin then worked as Senior Vice-President, Distribution and Client Services, at Standard Life Investments Inc. from 2006 until 2013. Ms. Morin has been on the Boards of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries, ASSURIS and Standard Life Investments Inc. She has also been on the Board of the Fondation de I'Université Laval since 2010 and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Mary Ritchie Ms. Mary C. Ritchie serves as Independent Director of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. Ms. Ritchie is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Mary Ritchie spent many years with PricewaterhouseCoopers and its predecessors before becoming an associate member of Arnold Consulting Group Ltd. She is currently President of Richford Holdings Ltd. an investment consultation services company, and member of the Board of Governors (Independent Review Committee) of RBC Global Asset Management. She has expertise in corporate governance and as a member of audit committees. In particular, she is chair of the audit committees of Alaris Royalty Corp. and Enwave Corporation.