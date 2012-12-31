Name Description

Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan Mr. Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman of the Board of Iberdrola, S.A. since April 26, 2006. Previously, he also acted as Vice Chairman of the Company's Board. He has been Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Member of its Board of Directors since May 21, 2001. Since 2007, he has been Chairman of Iberdrola Renovables SA and Scottish Power Limited. He has also been Board Member and General Manager of Industria de Turbo Propulsores SA (ITP) and Chairman of the European Eurojet Military Aerospace Consortium. He has also held a number of management positions at Sociedad Espanola del Acumulador Tudor SA and was Board Member of Page Iberica SA. He is Founding Member and Board Member of Grupo Matamorrera. In addition, he served as Chairman of Iberdrola Inmobiliaria SAU and El Desafio Espaol 2007 SA. In the past, he was Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Movil SA and Member of the Supervisory Board of Nutreco Holding NV. In the Financial industry, he has been Vice Chairman of Corporacion Empresarial de Extremadura SA (CEX). Moreover, he has been Professor at Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieria (ICAI) of Universidad Pontificia Comillas. He graduated in Electromechanical and Industrial Engineering from Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieria (ICAI) at Universidad Pontificia Comillas and holds a degree in Business Administration from Instituto Catolico de Administracion y Direccion de Empresas (ICADE) at Universidad Pontificia Comillas, as well as a degree in Corporate Management and Foreign Trade from EOI Escuela de Negocios.

Jose Sainz Armada Mr. Jose Sainz Armada serves as Chief Financial and Resources Officer of Iberdrola, S.A. He has also acted as Board Member of Iberdrola Renovables S.A. He developed his professional career at JP Morgan, Argentaria Bolsa, Banco de Negocios Argentaria, Argentaria and BBVA. He graduated with Bachelors degrees in Law and Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia Comillas and obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration from INSEAD.

Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Mr. Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga serves as Director of Administration and Control of Iberdrola, S.A. He began his career at Arthur Andersen. He holds a degree in Business from Universidad Comercial de Deusto.

Pedro Azagra Blazquez Mr. Pedro Azagra Blazquez serves as Director of Corporate Development of Iberdrola, S.A. He developed his professional career at Morgan Stanley, Investment Banking Division, before joining IBERDROLA Group. He is also a Professor at Universidad Pontificia de Comillas - ICADE, Madrid Spain. He holds a degree in Business and Law, both from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Rafael Mateu de Ros Cerezo Mr. Rafael Mateu de Ros Cerezo serves as General Counsel of Iberdrola, S.A. since March 31, 2017. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Francisco Martinez Corcoles Mr. Francisco Martinez Corcoles serves as Executive Director of Iberdrola, S.A. since March 31, 2017. He pursued his career at Arthur Andersen and Compania Sevillana de Electricidad until joining Hidroelectrica Espanola, prior to holding various management positions at the Company following the latter company’s merger with Iberduero. He holds a degree in Industrial Electrical Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas and holds a Global Executive Masters of Business Administration degree from the IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra).

Julian Martinez-Simancas Sanchez Mr. Julian Martinez-Simancas Sanchez serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. He has held senior positions in the following banks: International de Comercio, Fomento, Central, Central Hispano and Santander, having been Member of the boards of directors of various public and private sector companies. He is Member of the Bar Associations of Vizcaya, Madrid and Oviedo and a State Attorney on leave. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Santiago Martinez Garrido Mr. Santiago Martinez Garrido serves as Assistant Secretary of Iberdrola, S.A. He holds a degree in Law from University Complutense, Madrid and degree in Business from Universidad CEU San Pablo.

Inigo Victor de Oriol Ibarra Mr. Inigo Victor de Oriol Ibarra serves as Director of Iberdrola, S.A. since April 8, 2016. Prior to this he was Independent Director at the Company from April 27, 2009. He has been on the Company's Board since April 26, 2006. He also acted as Director of Corporate Governance for the Americas, representing Iberdrola SA on various Boards of Directors of the Group's companies in Latin America, including Neoenergia SA, Electricidad de La Paz SA, Empresa de Luz y Fuerza Electrica de Oruro SA and Empresa Electrica de Guatemala SA. In addition, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Empresa de Alumbrado Eletrico de Ceuta SA. In the past, he held the positions of Director of Management Control at Amara SA, as well as Financial Analyst at the Financial Division of Iberdrola SA. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business and attended the Executive Corporate Management Program at IESEG School of Management. In addition, he is Certified Financial Analyst by Instituto Espanol de Analistas Financieros.

Angel Jesus Acebes Paniagua Mr. Angel Jesus Acebes Paniagua serves as Independent Director of Iberdrola, S.A. He was also appointed as Secretary of the Company's Audit and Risk Supervision Committee on April 24, 2012. He is a lawyer and holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Salamanca.

Maria Helena Antolin Raybaud Ms. Maria Helena Antolin Raybaud serves as Independent Director of Iberdrola, S.A. since March 26, 2010. She acts as Member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. She possesses experience as Board Member of companies in the Energy and Industrial sectors, she was Independent External Director of Iberdrola Renovables SA, between 2007 and 2010, and has been Member of the Board of Directors and Corporate Industrial Director of Grupo Antolin. She has both domestic and international experience in areas related to her position as Member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. At Grupo Antolin-Irausa, she held the positions of Director of Human Resources Development (Grupo Antolin-Irausa, Burgos, Spain), Total Quality Manager of Grupo Antolin (Grupo Antolin-Autoform, Germany) and Manager of Communications (Grupo Antolin-Irausa, Burgos, Spain). She has also held other positions within Grupo Antolin, such as Corporate Director of Strategy (Grupo Antolin-Irausa, Burgos, Spain), Manager of Organization and Methods (Grupo Antolin-Loire, France), and Deputy to Management (Grupo Pianfei, Italy). Moreover, she has been Managing Director of Grupo Antolin-IPV (Valencia) and Independent Board Member of Iberdrola Renovables SA. She holds a Bachelors degree in International Business Management from Eckerd College, a Masters degree in Business Administration from Anglia Ruskin University and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Universidad Politecnica de Valencia.

Samantha Barber Ms. Samantha Barber serves as Independent Director of Iberdrola, S.A. since July 31, 2008. She serves as Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Business in the Community (SBC), as well as Member of the Business Advisory Board for ScottishPower and Member of the Business Advisory Board of the Glasgow Caledonian University. She was Director of Business for Scotland, a business organization to engage the Scottish business community in a dialogue on the fiscal, economic and social impact for constitutional change for Scotland. In addition, she was Policy Advisor of the European Parliament in Brussels. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Applied Foreign Languages and European Politics from the Northumbria University in Newcastle, a degree in Applied Foreign Languages and Business Economics from Universite de Bourgogne and a postgraduate degree in Law from Universite Henri Poincare - Nancy I.

Jose Walfredo Fernandez Mr. Jose Walfredo Fernandez serves as Independent Director of Iberdrola, S.A. since February 17, 2015. He has also been an independent director of Iberdrola USA, Inc. He has served on the boards of Dartmouth College, NPR Station WBGO-FM, the Middle East Institute, and Ballet Hispanico of New York and of non-governmental institutions such as Accion Internacional. He has also been the State Department’s representative on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Juan Manuel Gonzalez Serna Mr. Juan Manuel Gonzalez Serna serves as Independent Director of Iberdrola, S.A. since March 31, 2017. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Urquijo Sabadell Banca Privada, S.A. and joined the Advisory Council of Rabobank in Madrid. He served as Member of the Board of Directors of Sociedad para el Desarollo Industrial de Castilla y Leon, Sociedad de Capital Riesgo, S.A. (now Ade Capital Sodical, Sociedad de Capital Riesgo de Regimen Comun, S.A.) from 2000 to October 2010. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of AECOC (Asociacion Empresarial Espanola) since 1997. He has acted as Chairman of Empresa Familiar de Castilla y Leon, of which he was appointed as Honorary Chiamran in 1999. He has been Trustee of Fundacion Casa Ducal de Medinaceli since 2002 and Trustee of Fundacion SERES. He holds a Bachelors degrees in Law and Business Administration, both from Instituto Catolico de Administracion y Direccion de Empresas (ICADE) from Universidad Pontificia de Comillas in Madrid and Masters of Business Administration degree from IESE Business School of Universidad de Navarra in Barcelona.

Denise Holt Ms. Denise Mary Holt serves as Independent Director of Iberdrola, S.A. since June 24, 2014. She has served as Independent Director of HSBC and Chairman and Independent Director at M & S Bank. Previously, she was an independent director of Scottish Power Networks Holdings Ltd. She worked as Director of Human Resources from 1999 to 2002, director of Immigration and Overseas Territories British Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs from 2005 to 2007 and Ambassador of the United Kingdom Mexico from 2002 to 2005 and for Spain and Andorra from 2007 to 2009. She obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Law and a degree in Spanish Philology, French Philology and Political Science, all from the University of Bristol.

Georgina Yamilet Kessel Martinez Ms. Georgina Yamilet Kessel Martinez serves as Independent Director of Iberdrola, S.A. since April 23, 2013. She holds a degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and Masters degree and Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics, both from Columbia University, New York.

Ines Macho Stadler Ms. Ines Macho Stadler serves as Independent Director of Iberdrola, S.A. since June 7, 2006. She has been Member of the Council of the European Economic Association, Honorary Member of the European Economic Association and Asociacion Espanola de Economia, as well as Member of the Advisory Council of the Studies Service of la Caixa. She has been President of Asociacion Espanola de Economia, Coordinator of Agencia Nacional de Evaluacion y Prospectiva and Representative Officer at the European Science Foundation. She was Professor and has done research at Universidad del Pais Vasco (Bilbao) and Universidad Autonoma de Barcelona. She has been Visiting Professor in California, Copenhagen, Leuven, Montreal and Munich. She has also been Professor of Economics in the Economics and Economic History Department of the Universidad Autonoma de Barcelona. She is the author of books, reports and papers published in international scientific magazines focusing on industrial economy problems, contracts and regulation. Together with other co-authors, she received the XI Premi Catalunya d'Economia (2007). She holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad del Pais Vasco, a Masters degree and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics, both from Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Science Sociales and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree from Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l’Administration Economique (ENSAE).

Santiago Martinez Lage Mr. Santiago Martinez Lage served as Independent Director of Iberdrola, S.A. since March 26, 2010 till March 31, 2017. He possesses experience as Board Member in the Engineering and Energy industries. In the Engineering industry, he also served as External Independent Director of Iberdrola Renovables SA, from 2007 to 2010, as well as Member of its Executive Committee and Chairman of its Nominating and Remuneration Committee. In the Industrial sector, he has been Secretary of the Board of Directors of SKF Espanola SA. In the past, he was Member of the Boards of other companies such as Fujitsu Services y Telettra Espana SA. He has also served as Secretary of the Board of Empresa Nacional Elcano Marina Mercante SA, as well as Member of the Managing Committee of Circulo de Empresarios. In 1985, he founded the law firm Martinez Lage Asociados and has acted as President of the law firm Martinez Lage, Allendesalazar & Brokelmann. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad de Madrid. He continued his studies at Escuela de Funcionarios Internacionales de Madrid, Escuela Diplomatica, The Hague Academy of International Law, Europa Instituut in Amsterdam and the INSEAD.

Braulio Medel Camara Mr. Braulio Medel Camara serves as Independent Director of Iberdrola, S.A. since June 7, 2006. He also acts as Member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Unicaja, Federacion de Cajas de Ahorros de Andalucia and Aquagest Sur S.A. In addition, he has been Vice Chairman of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) and Vice President of Ahorro Corporacion SA as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Abertis Infraestructuras SA, Caja de Seguros Reunidos, Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros SA, Acerinox SA and Azvi SL. Between 1992 and 1998, he was Vice President of Agrupacion Europea de Cajas de Ahorros. He is former Deputy Director for Economy and Finance of the Junta de Andalucia. Currently, he acts as Counsel at Agencia de Innovacion y Desarrollo de Andalucia (IDEA) and Member of Fundacion CIEDES, Fundacion de Ayuda Contra La Drogadiccion, Fundacion Tres Culturas del Mediterraneo, Fundacion El Legado Andalusi, Fundacion IMABIS and Fundacion Donana 21. He has published scientific works, including books and papers in specialized publications. He is Professor of Public Finance at Universidad de Malaga. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business and Economics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidad de Malaga.