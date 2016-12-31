Name Description

James Pike Mr. James Robert Provan Pike is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Expertise: Jamie has over 25 years of experience at the senior management or director level of businesses, including cement manufacturing, construction, mining and building materials industries. He previously served as Non-Executive Chairman of Lafarge Tarmac Limited, MBA Polymers Inc, and the Defence Support Group and as a Non-Executive Director of two FTSE 250 companies, RMC Group plc and Kelda Group plc. Jamie served as the Chief Executive Officer of Foseco plc from 2001 until its acquisition by Cookson Group plc in April 2008. Prior to that, he held various roles at Burmah Castrol from 1991 where he rose to become Chief Executive Officer of the Chemicals division before leading the Foseco buy-out from Burmah Castrol in 2001, which culminated in flotation on the main market in 2005. He spent his early career as a consultant with Bain and Co and A T Kearney. Jamie is a member of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers. Key current external appointments: Jamie currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman at Tyman plc and has indicated that he will step down from the Board of that company in May 2017. He is also chairman of RPC Group plc and serves as the Senior Independent Director at Spirax Sarco Engineering plc.

Wayne Sheppard Mr. Wayne Sheppard is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been with the Group for more than 20 years and has over 20 years of experience at the managing director level across a broad range of businesses and business groups within the building and construction products sector across Europe and latterly the United States. He is a chartered engineer, Principal of the Construction Products Association, Director and former President of the British Ceramic Confederation, and Director of the Brick Development Association. He is also a member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

Kevin Sims Mr. Kevin Sims is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been with the Group for 30 years and has more than 30 years of experience within manufacturing businesses. Kevin was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Ibstock Building Products in October 2014, having held various finance-related managerial roles within the Group, including Financial Director of Ibstock Brick and CRH Product Group Financial Director – Clay Europe. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Management Accountants and Chairman of Ibstock Pension Scheme Trustees.

Robert Douglas Mr. Robert Douglas is Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Group as IPO Project Manager in June 2015 and was appointed Company Secretary in October 2015. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Robert brings with him considerable experience gained acting as interim CFO in a number of listed and private companies. He was Deputy Group Finance Director and Company Secretary of a FTSE250 house builder and developer. Earlier in his career he held a number of Finance Director and senior finance appointments in businesses engaged in construction and engineering.

Tracey Graham Ms. Tracey Graham is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in February 2016. Committee memberships: Tracey is a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. Expertise: Tracey was Chief Executive of Talaris Limited until 2010, where she led the company’s management buy-out from De La Rue plc. Tracey has also held senior positions in banking and insurance with HSBC and AXA Insurance. Tracey was a Non- Executive Director of RPS plc, and Dialight plc, an international LED lighting company. Key current external appointments: Tracey is a Non- Executive Director of Royal London Group, the largest mutual life insurance and pensions company in the UK, where she is Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Tracey is also a Non-Executive Director of Link Scheme Limited, the operator of the LINK system as set out in the Financial Services (Banking Reform) Act 2013, where she is also Chair of the LINK Consumer Council; and a Non-Executive Director of ACAL plc, an international supplier of customised electronics to industry.

Lynn Minella Ms. Lynn C. Minella is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in February 2016. Committee memberships: Lynn chairs the Remuneration Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee. Expertise: Lynn is a member of the Executive Committee of BAE Systems plc and Group Director of Human Resources. Prior to joining BAE Systems, Lynn was the Senior Vice President for Human Resources and Communications for Air Products, a global industrial gases company based in the USA. She joined Air Products in 2004 as a member of the company’s Corporate Executive Committee and was responsible for the leadership and management of the Human Resources and Corporate Communications functions globally. Before joining Air Products, Lynn spent 22 years at IBM, where she served in a variety of HR leadership positions.

Jonathan Nicholls Mr. Jonathan C. Nicholls is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He joined the Board in September 2015 as a Non- Executive Director, and became Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee upon Admission. Committee memberships: Jonathan is the Senior Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee, and is also a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. Expertise: Jonathan has over 18 years’ experience at the senior management or director level of businesses, including those in brick manufacturing, roofing and construction, and property development. Previously, Jonathan served as the Chief Financial Officer of Hanson plc from 1998 to 2006 and Chief Financial Officer of Old Mutual plc from 2006 to 2008. Between July 2009 and July 2016 he was a Non-Executive Director of Great Portland Estates plc. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a Fellowship member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers. Key current external appointments: Since 2009, Jonathan has served as a Non-Executive Director of DS Smith plc, where he is the Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Since 2009 he has served as a Non-Executive Director of SIG plc where he is Chairman of the Audit Committee. He will retire from the Board of that company on 31March 2017. On 1 September 2016, Jonathan was appointed a director of Shaftesbury PLC. He became Chairman of that company on 1 October 2016.