Name Description

Chanda Kochhar Ms. Chanda D. Kochhar is the Chairperson of the Company and the nominee Director of ICICI Bank. She was appointed as a Director with effect from May 28, 2002. She has obtained a bachelor’s degree in arts from the University of Mumbai. She has also obtained a master’s degree in management studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. She has received an honorary doctorate of laws from Carleton University, Canada. She has been the managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank since 2009. She has experience in the fields of corporate credit, infrastructure financing, e-commerce strategy and retail business. She is the recipient of the Padma Bhushan Award, 2011, the third highest civilian honour awarded by the Government of India. She has been a member of the Prime Minister’s Council of Trade and Industry and High-Level Committee on Financing Infrastructure and is currently a member of the Board of Trade.

Sandeep Bakhshi Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as a Director with effect from August 1, 2010 and was re-appointed with effect from August 1, 2015. He has obtained his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh and a post graduate degree in business management from Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur. His responsibilities include business development, project appraisals, project monitoring and business re-structuring at our Company. He joined ICICI Group in 1986 in the project financing group of erstwhile ICICI Limited, where he was responsible for business development, project appraisals, project monitoring and business re-structuring. He has served at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited from April 1, 2002 to April 30, 2009. Previously, he has served as a deputy managing director and head of retail at ICICI Bank. During his tenure with ICICI Bank, he was responsible for wholesale banking, small and medium enterprises and rural banking. He has also served as a chairman of ICICI Home Finance Company Limited.

Satyan Jambunathan Mr. Satyan Jambunathan is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor of science degree in Statistics from University of Madras and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India. He has been associated with our Company since August 17, 2000 and has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 29, 2016. He has experience in the field of life insurance. Previously, he worked with Life Insurance Corporation of India. In our Company, he has held various responsibilities across actuarial, enterprise risk, products, finance and taxation, business intelligence unit, legal and corporate communications. He is currently responsible for finance and taxation, business intelligence unit, legal and corporate communications.

Manish Kumar Mr. Manish Kumar is the Chief Investments Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelors degree in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a post-graduate diploma in management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has been associated with our Company since June 14, 2004. He has experience in the field of equity research, trading and fund management. Previously, he worked with UTI Asset Management Company Private Limited. In our Company, he is responsible for entire investment portfolio management of our Company.

Deepak Kinger Mr. Deepak Kinger is the Compliance Officer, Chief Risk Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Mumbai University. He is a qualified chartered accountant registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is a Certified Information Systems Auditor. He has been associated with our Company since October 15, 2004. He has experience in risk, compliance, audit, legal, taxation and secretarial teams. Previously, he worked with Ernst & Young in the advisory - risk departments. He has also worked with A. F. Ferguson in the audit department. In our Company, he is responsible for managing compliance, risk, legal, taxation and secretarial functions.

Sandeep Batra Mr. Sandeep Batra is an Executive Director of our Company. He was appointed as a Director with effect from January 1, 2014. He is a qualified chartered accountant registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a qualified company secretary registered with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is responsible for functions in investments, business intelligence and strategy, enterprise risk management, actuarial, finance and accounts, taxation, internal audit and compliance, legal and secretarial, operational risk, policy affairs and corporate communications. He has experience in finance, banking and insurance. He has been one of the founder members of our Company and has worked with our Company as the chief financial officer until November 8, 2006, post which he moved to ICICI Bank. He has served as the group compliance officer and company secretary of ICICI Bank. He also serves as a non-executive director on the board of ICICI Prudential Trust Limited.

Puneet Nanda Mr. Puneet Nanda is an Executive Director-Business of the Company. He was appointed as an Executive Director with effect from August 1, 2010 and was re-appointed as an Executive Director with effect from August 1, 2015. He has obtained his bachelors’ degree in engineering from Malaviya Regional Engineering College, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. His current responsibilities include sales and distribution, product design and management, brand and marketing, customer service and operations, underwriting and claims, digitalisation, technology and information systems. Prior to this, he was an Executive Director-Corporate Center where the functions he managed included finance, investments, business intelligence and strategy, legal and compliance, internal audit and operational risk management, product design and management, customer service and operations, underwriting and claims, technology and corporate communications. He is part of the company since inception and initially set up and managed the Investment function as Chief Investment Officer.

V. Balaji Mr. V. V. Balaji is the Chief – IT and Operations of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Madras. He also holds a membership with the Institute of Costs Accountants of India. He has experience in the fields of finance, accounts, taxation, collections, revenue assurance, customer service, operations, process reengineering and IT. Previously he worked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in finance and accounts function and has also worked with various groups like Eicher Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited and Reliance Communications Limited. He joined our Company in 2007.

Ajay Chowdhary Mr. Ajay Chowdhary is the head of group and alliances business of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Punjab University and a master’s degree in business administration from Newport University. He has been associated with our Company since July 2004. He has an overall experience in the fields of insurance, marketing and sales. Previously, he worked with Birla Sunlife Insurance Company Limited, Birla Global Asset Finance Company Limited, Videocon International Limited and LML Limited. In our Company, he is responsible for managing the group, alliances and rural departments of our Company.

Judhajit Das Mr. Judhajit Das is the Chief - Human Resources of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from Jadavpur University and a post-graduate diploma in personnel management and industrial relations from Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur. He has been associated with our Company since November 15, 2000. He has experience in human resources, administration, IT infrastructure, and corporate social responsibility. Previously, he worked with GE Capital Business Process Management Services Private Limited as the Manager, Human Resources from August 1999 to November 2000, prior to which he served RPG Enterprises from June 1995 to July 1999 as the Manager, Human Resources. He currently holds the position as President of National HRD Network, Mumbai. He was paid a remuneration of 29.77 million in Fiscal 2016.

Sourav Ganguly Mr. Sourav Ganguly is the Head – Internal Audit of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Jadavpur University and post graduate diploma in management from XLRI University. He has been associated with our Company since April 2002. He has experience in different departments including sales, sales training, customer service branch operations and internal audit functions. Previously, he worked with ITC Limited (information systems Division) and Citibank. In our Company, he is responsible for internal audit of our Company.

Pranav Mishra Mr. Pranav Mishra is the Chief – Sales and Distribution officer of the Company. He holds bachelor’s degree in science and mathematics and a post graduate diploma in management with specialisation in marketing. He has done CAIIB-I from the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has experience in banking, insurance and mutual fund and has been with our Company since August 2001. He has been involved in various fields such as managing products, direct marketing, health, training, agency, sales analytics and strategy in his 15 years stint with our Company. Currently, he heads pan India retail sales business for the organisation. Previously, he has worked for UTI AMC and Global Trust Bank in functions of products, business development marketing, credit appraisal, project finance, sales and distribution. He has won the “ICICI Group Leadership Award” six times. Further, he has won the Unit Trust of India certificate for outstanding performance during the year 1994 - 1995. He has also won the Global Trust Bank Award for mobilising low cost deposits during the period November, 2000 to March, 2001.

Asha Murali Ms. Asha Murali is the Appointed Actuary of our Company. She holds a master’s degree in physics from the Bangalore University. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India and of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK. She has been associated with our Company since May 2009 and has been appointed as the Appointed Actuary with effect from June 29, 2016. She has experience in the field of insurance. Previously, she worked with Life Insurance Corporation of India. Prior to being appointed as an Appointed Actuary of our Company, she held the position of Senior Vice President (Actuarial) of our Company.

Prasun Sikdar Mr. Prasun Sikdar is the Chief – Sales and Distribution officer of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in economics from the Kolkata University. He has experience in financial services and insurance industry along with on-the job cross functional and cross industry experience and as a founder member of our Company. He has previous experience in Northern India Credit Factors Limited, Citicorp Credit Services India Limited and GE Capital Process Management Services Private Limited.

Vyoma Manek Ms. Vyoma Manek is the Company Secretary of the Company. She is a qualified company secretary and holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and law from University of Mumbai. She has been associated with our Company since August 2007. Previously she worked with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited and Intelenet Global Services Private Limited. In our Company, she is responsible for secretarial functions.

N. S. Kannan Mr. N. S. Kannan is a Director of the Company. He is a Nominee Director of ICICI Bank on our Board. He was appointed as a Director with effect from May 1, 2009 and was re-appointed with effect from June 23, 2014. He has obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli and post graduate diploma in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru. He is also a qualified Chartered Financial Analyst registered with the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India. His responsibilities include finance, treasury, corporate legal, operations, risk management, secretarial, corporate communications, corporate branding and strategic solutions group. He has been with the ICICI Group for over 25 years. He was the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of ICICI Bank from May 1, 2009 to October 25, 2013. Since May 1, 2009, he is an Executive Director of ICICI Bank.

Adrian O'Connor Mr. Adrian O'Connor is a Director of the Company. He is an Nominee Director of PCHL of the Board. He was appointed as a Director with effect from July 23, 2008. He has obtained both his Bachelor of Science degree in Experimental Physics and his Master of Business Administration from University College Dublin. He is a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries and a fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Rama Bijapurkar Ms. Rama Bijapurkar is an Independent Director of the Company. She was appointed as a Director with effect from January 17, 2008. She has obtained a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. She has experience in market research and strategy.

Vinod Dhall Mr. Vinod Kumar Dhall is an Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director with effect from March 5, 2009. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Delhi and a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Allahabad. He is enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi and is in active legal practice in the field of competition law. He has experience in the fields of competition law, corporate affairs, industry, economic regulation and finance. Previously, he was a part of the Indian Administrative Services and served as a Secretary to the Government of India. He has also served as an acting chairman of the Competition Commission of India until 2008. He has also been an ex-officio member of SEBI, Life Insurance Corporation, General Insurance Corporation and has worked with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation. He has received several awards for his academic and extra-curricular achievements at the University of Allahabad.

Dilip Karnik Mr. Dilip Karnik is an Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director with effect from June 29, 2016. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in science and a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Pune. He was a practising advocate from 1972 to 2001 and a judge of the Bombay High Court from October 12, 2001 to May 9, 2012. Presently he is a President of Indian Law Society, Pune.

Madras Ramachandran Mr. M.S. Ramachandran is an Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director with effect from June 29, 2016. He holds a bachelors’ degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madras and has experience in petrochemicals industry He was the Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited. He has been awarded with Chemtech-Pharma Bio Hall of Fame Award, 2005 for his outstanding contribution to the petroleum and petrochemicals industry.