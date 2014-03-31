Name Description

Anil Jain Shri. Anil Kumar Jain is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Managing Director of Indo Count Industries Limited. He is experienced in Textiles, Electronics and Finance. After implementation of first phase of Spinning Division comprising 26208 spindles during 1991, Mr. Jain undertook expansion of capacity from time to time to bring up to the present level of 59520 spindles.

Amruta Avasare Ms. Amruta Avasare has been appointed as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of the Company, with effect from February 09, 2016. She is a qualified Company Secretary and member the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Kailash Lalpuria Mr. Kailash R Lalpuria is an Executive Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and is associated with Textile industry for 27 years.

Kamal Mitra Shri. Kamal Mitra is Director - Works, Executive Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. Mr. Mitra, holds a Bachelor Degree in Textile Engineering and has experience for 33 years in the textile industry. Mr. Mitra has been associated with the Company since December, 2003 and has been appointed on the Board of the Company since 1st October 2008.

R. Anand Shri. R. Anand is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. Mr. Anand, is a Science graduate and is associated with Textile industry for about 42 years.

Sushil Jiwarajka Shri. Sushil Kumar Jiwarajka is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. He is a commerce graduate and has experience in Business Administration for more than 31 years.

Prem Malik Shri. Prem S. Malik is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. Mr. Malik is an M.A. (Master of Arts) and possesses experience in the Textile field and has been on the Board of the Company since 30-10-2009. He is Director of a) Spentex Industries Ltd., b) GTN Textile Industries Ltd., c) Gyscoal Alloys Ltd., d) Smilesville Care Pvt Ltd., e) Alder Trading Co. Pvt Ltd., f) CLC Textiles Park Pvt. Ltd., g) Cotton Association of India, h) Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, i) Synthetic and Rayon Export Promotions Council of India (SRTEPC), j) Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA).