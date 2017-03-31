Name Description

Kevin Parry Mr. Kevin A. H. Parry is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective 21 July 2016. Parry is a Non Executive Director of Daily Mail and General Trust plc. He was Chief Financial Officer at Schroders plc, the FTSE 100 asset management and private banking group, from January 2009 until May 2013 and Chairman of their Audit Committee from 2003 to 2008. Previously Chief Executive at Management Consulting Group plc and a managing partner at KPMG, he is a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience of auditing and advising large international groups. He is Deputy Chairman of the Royal National Children’s Association and is member of the Court of the Chartered Accountants livery company.

Benoit Durteste Mr. Benoit Durteste is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Head of European Investments of Intermediate Capital Group Plc. He is Head of European Mezzanine and a Fund Manager for ICG Recovery Fund 2008 and ICG Europe Fund V. He joined ICG in September 2002 from Swiss Re where he worked as a Managing Director in the Structured Finance division in London. Prior to Swiss Re, he worked in the Leveraged Finance division of BNP Paribas for six years and for GE Capital, notably as CFO of one of their portfolio companies. He is a graduate of the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris.

Philip Keller Mr. Philip H. Keller is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director, Primary Contact of Intermediate Capital Group Plc. He has been CFO of ICG for eight years. Prior to ICG, he was Finance Director of ERM, a global environmental consultancy, where he was part of a management team that led two leveraged buyouts in 2001 and 2005. He previously held a number of financial directorships in the GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson Groups. Chartered Accountant and graduate of Durham University.

Virginia Holmes Ms. Virginia Holmes is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Holmes brings to the Board an extensive knowledge of the financial services industry, including both investment management and banking. Her executive experience includes serving as Chief Executive of AXA Investment Managers in the UK and more than a decade with the Barclays Bank Group. She is an experienced Board director of a number of UK PLCs who enhances the corporate governance understanding of our Board and aids the Board in considering our relationships with stakeholders.

Michael Nelligan Mr. Michael Nelligan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Until 2016, Rusty Nelligan was a partner with PwC, working for over 20 years as lead client partner for European-headquartered global companies in financial services and pharmaceutical life sciences, including US-listed foreign private issuers. In this role he was responsible for direction, development and delivery of services for independent audits, assurance and advisory projects relating to areas such as corporate governance, internal controls, risk management, regulatory compliance, acquisitions and financial reporting. Rusty was employed by PwC LLP in the US from 1974 and seconded to Europe in 1994. He is a US Certified Public Accountant.

Kathryn Purves Ms. Kathryn E. Purves is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Kathryn Purves previously served as CRO of Partnership Assurance Group plc, a leading provider of non-standard annuities. Kathryn’s executive experience in risk management has proved a valuable resource to the Board as she is able to enhance oversight in a key area for the Group. She also has valuable investment experience for the Board to draw upon; before joining Partnership in 2008, she worked within the private equity industry for approximately 10 years, most recently at Phoenix Equity Partners. Prior to that, she worked as an Investment Manager for Deutsche Bank in Europe and UBS Capital in Australia and Asia.

Stephen Welton Mr. Stephen Welton is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Stephen Welton has been Chief Executive of BGF since its launch in 2011. Under his leadership, and with a capital base now of £2.5bn and 9 regional offices, BGF has grown to become the most active provider of growth capital for small and mid-sized companies across the UK. Stephen has over 25 years' experience in the development capital and private equity industry. He joined BGF after 10 years with CCMP Capital, an international private equity firm (formerly JP Morgan Partners). As an investor he has worked with growth companies around the world, most recently as Chairman of Edwards, the global engineering group headquartered in the UK. Before this, he was Chairman and CEO of TV Travel Shop prior to its successful sale to a US multinational media group. Stephen has also worked with Government, specifically as one of the Advisory Board for the establishment of the British Business Bank in 2013, and currently as a member of the Industry Panel advising the Treasury's Patient Capital Review. Stephen started his career in banking and is a qualified Barrister-at-Law.

Peter Gibbs Mr. Peter John Gibbs is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Intermediate Capital Group PLC, since March 2010. Previously Chief Investment Officer of Merrill Lynch’s Investment Management activities outside the US and prior to this Co-Head of Equity Investments worldwide. He has wide experience in the asset management and investment management sectors and currently serves as a Non Executive Director of Resolution Group, UKFI, and Aspect Capital Limited and as a Director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch (UK) Pension Plan Trustees Ltd.