Name Description

M. Raghavan Shri. M. S. Raghavan is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of IDBI Bank Ltd. He is a science graduate and a post-graduate diploma holder in Management and Financial Management. He started his banking career as a Probationary Officer in Indian Overseas Bank (IOB). Prior to his appointment as the Chairman & Managing Director of IDBI Bank, he was posted as Executive Director, Bank of India. In his long stint with IOB, which spanned over three and a half decades, Shri Raghavan held important positions in areas of Credit, Operations and Information Technology. His professional expertise encompasses the areas of Human Resources Management, Risk Management, Corporate Credit, Information Technology and Compliance. As General Manager IT, IOB, he helped the Bank implement Core Banking Solution (CBS) across all its branches. Shri. Raghavan’s contributions to the banking system, especially with regard to IT, is widely acclaimed by the industry.

Mahesh Jain Shri. Mahesh Kumar Jain serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Indian Bank.

Viney Kumar Shri. Viney Kumar is Executive Director of the company. He is a graduate in Chemical Engineering from Punjab University and a qualified CAIIB. He also has a Masters Degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management. He joined the erstwhile Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) in August 1983. Since 2003, he has, at various times, headed the Infrastructure Finance, Corporate Banking and Transaction Banking functions, dealing with the Bank’s Mid and Large Corporate relationships. Prior to that, he was also in charge of the Bank’s branch and regions, mainly in the West and the South, in various capacities. His current responsibilities comprise the Corporate Banking and Focused Asset Management Group of the Bank.

B. Ravindranath Shri. B. Ravindranath is Executive Director of the company. He is a rank holder from the M.G.M. College, Udupi, earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering with distinction from the Regional Engineering College, Surathkal. He joined IDBI Bank’s predecessor entity-IDBI, the DFI- in 1982 as an Industrial Finance Officer. As an Executive Director, he was instrumental in setting up the Bank’s Small and Medium Businesses and Agri Business Departments. Currently, he is in charge of the Bank’s Corporate Strategy and Communications Department, Transaction Banking Group, Centralized Operations, Branch Operations Support and Policy Department, Finance & Accounts Department, Strategic & Associate Investment Cell. He is also the Non-executive Chairman of the Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited.

S. K. V. Srinivasan Shri. S. K. V. Srinivasan is Executive Director of the company. He is a graduate in Engineering with professional qualification in Finance (PGDBM) and Banking (CAIIB). He has over three decades of commercial banking experience, covering Transaction Banking, Mid-Corporate, SME, Personal and Agri business. Shri Srinivasan started his career in Bank of India, serving in various capacities in branches and administrative offices across the country and rose to the position of Chief Officer. Since joining IDBI’s erstwhile Banking subsidiary- IDBI Bank- in 1997, which merged into the parent entity in 2005, he has successfully led the Bank’s business across all the above segments in various capacities, including as the Regional Head, Vertical Head and Executive Director. As Executive Director, he currently spearheads the Retail Banking, Administration, Facilities and Infrastructure Management functions of the Bank.

Bhuwanchandra Joshi Shri. Bhuwanchandra Balkrishna Joshi serves as Additional Director of IDBI Bank Ltd. Shri Joshi is a retired Executive Director of Bank of Baorda and has 39 years of Banking experience in various fields like Branch Banking, Corporate Credit, Foreign Exchange, Overseas Operations, Compliance, SME Banking, Retail Banking including overseas banking experience in Africa and USA. As Executive Director of Bank of Baroda, he was on its Board and Board Level Committees. He was also Chairman / Director in Associates / Joint Ventures & Subsidiaries of Bank of Baroda. Further, Shri Joshi was Member of the Working Group on Pricing of Credit formed by RBI, Chairman of the Committee on Detailed Project Report on Financial Inclusion as a Mission Mode Project formed by DFS, MoF and Member of Working Group on NPA Management & Recovery constituted by IBA in respect of Gyan Sangam 2016.

Ninad Karpe Shri. Ninad Karpe is Independent Director of the company. He is the Managing Director & CEO of Aptech Ltd. He is a B.Com, LLB (Gen.) degree holder and is a FCA. Prior to joining Aptech Ltd., he held the position of MD in CA India where he was responsible for extending the Company’s technology reach and building strategic partnerships with leading Indian IT players. He has authored books on Taxation and led seminars and events on Foreign Investment and Strategy in India. He is on the Boards of BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd., Savita Oil Technologies Ltd., Maya Entertainment Ltd. and India SME Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd. as Independent Director.