Rajiv Lall Dr. Rajiv B. Lall is Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Managing Director of the Company. Dr. Rajiv B. Lall, aged 58 years, was the Executive Chairman of IDFC Limited until September 2015. He has about three decades of experience with leading global investment banks, multilateral agencies and in academia. His areas of expertise include project finance, private equity / venture capital, international capital markets, trade, infrastructure and macroeconomic policy issues with a focus on emerging markets including India and China in particular. Prior to joining IDFC, Dr. Lall was variously, a Partner with Warburg Pincus in New York; Head of Asian Economic Research with Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong; a senior staff member of the World Bank in Washington, D.C. and of the Asian Development Bank in Manila and faculty member of the Florida Atlantic University Department of Economics. Dr. Lall has a number of publications and articles to his credit. He has been a regular columnist with the Business Standard, a leading financial daily in India. He has a BA in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University and a Ph.D. in Economics from Columbia University.

Pavan Kaushal Mr. Pavan Pal Kaushal is Chief Risk Officer of IDFC Bank Ltd. He is a career banker with about three decades of experience with leading global banks and in consulting. His areas of expertise include Corporate, Retail corporat e gov ernance report 85 and Commercial Credit Risk management, Operations Risk, Market Risk and Treasury. Mr Kaushal has extensive experience across emerging markets and developed markets having worked in multiple markets covering, Australia, Centeral and Eastern Europe, United Kingdom , Russia, Asia and India. Prior to joining IDFC, Mr. Kaushal was variously, a Partner with Ernst & Young in India responsible for leading the Financial Services Risk Management Practice; Chief Risk Officer at ANZ Bank in India; Head of Commercial Credit Risk Asia Pacific with ANZ Bank in Hong Kong, Senior Credit Officer – EMEA Global Consumer Bank with Citibank in London; Head of Commercial Risk = Citibank in Poland and India; and worked in several senior leadership roles both in the Global Corporate & Investment Bank & Global Consumer Bank at Citibank. Mr. Kaushal holds a Masters in Finance from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies & is A.C.A. from the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Rajeev Uberoi Dr. Rajeev Uberoi is General Counsel - Head - Legal & Audit of the Company. Dr. Rajeev Uberoi joined IDFC as General Counsel and Group Head - Legal and Compliance in 2009. Having worked in the banking and finance space for more than three decades, Dr Uberoi commands a unique position in the legal fraternity and is looked upon by many institutional heads for his ability to effectively strategize and formulate business - legal decisions which have led to consummation of some path breaking transactions in the domestic and international markets. In his previous experiences, he has worked with several domestic and multinational banks such as Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, RBI as Asst. General Manager, Dept. of Banking Supervision, Citibank as Vice President & Regulatory Head; ANZ Grindlays Bank as Head - Risk Management & Compliance - India. Dr. Uberoi is also a profound writer and has a lot of publications to his credit. He is also a member of various committees and has been active on the Speaker circuit. He is a recipient of many accolades and awards and his contribution to the legal fraternity has been recognised 86 I D FC BANK ANNUAL REPORT 2 0 1 5 – 2 0 1 6 in the Industry. Dr. Uberoi is a lawyer and a Canadian Commonwealth Scholar with a Masters from McMaster University and a Ph.D. in Economics. He also possesses an MBA degree from MDI, Gurgaon.

Animesh Kumar Mr. Animesh Kumar is Head - HR, Brand & Foundation of the Company. Mr. Animesh Kumar leads the Human Resources, Brand and the Community Engagement agenda for Bank. He is also the CEO - IDFC Foundation. As the HR Head for the Bank, Animesh leads the effort of building an organization that is predicated on its purpose and DNA of serving the nation and driving all aspects of internal service delivery, reinforcing 84 I D FC BANK ANNUAL REPORT 2 0 1 5 – 2 0 1 6 IDFC’s position as an employer of repute and stability. Animesh’s key focus is to create and nourish a culture that is not only aligned with the organization’s core values but is also able to create an enabling environment that brings to life the philosophy of ‘un-bank’. As the Head of Brand, Animesh drives the organization’s Marketing, Communication and Public Relations agenda. He is responsible for building the reputation of IDFC Bank across all channels including social media across the varied stakeholder groups. As the CEO of IDFC Foundation, Animesh is responsible for facilitating the Foundation’s evolution into a community engagement focused ‘think and do tank’ that works specifically in the areas of Health and Education. His keen interest in the areas of urbanization and social infrastructure serve to further fuel the Foundation’s engagements with civil society organizations, academia and Government, driving the Foundation’s mandate of catalyzing change in local communities. Animesh has over two decades of experience in leadership roles in Human Resources across Banking and FMCG sectors. Prior to joining IDFC, Animesh was a part of the HR leadership team at ABN AMRO / Royal Bank of Scotland Group. Previously, he has also held positions with Marico Industries, Thomas Cook, Standard Chartered Bank and YES Bank. Animesh holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources from XLRI, Jamshedpur, India and is an Economics graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

Ajay Mahajan Mr. Ajay Mahajan is Head - Commercial & Wholesale Banking of the Company. He is the Head of Commercial & Wholesale Banking. He has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry and has now been with IDFC for two years. Mr. Mahajan started his career with Bank of America in 1990, where he last served as Managing Director & Country Treasurer responsible for all financial markets, balance sheet management and capital markets businesses. After 14 years with Bank of America, he joined the founding team of Yes Bank, a greenfield bank, serving as Group President of Financial Markets, Institutions and Investment Management. This was a very entrepreneurial role as it involved setting up various functions in the Bank from scratch. In 2008, Mr. Mahajan joined UBS to build their banking franchise in India when they got licensed by RBI to commence banking operations in India. This was an equally entrepreneurial role building a foreign bank’s capabilities, processes and clients business in the country and leading the team as the Managing Director. Thereafter, Mr. Mahajan stepped away from formal employment to set up his entrepreneurial ventures. He was Managing Partner and Co-Founder of R-Square Advisors, an investment management and market risk advisory firm, where he provided quant-oriented risk management, fixed income and credit modeling solutions to clients. Earlier he also founded FICC Capital, with the objective of building a structured credit business. Mr. Mahajan has served as a Director on the Board of Fixed Income, Money Markets and Derivatives Association of India (‘FIMMDA’), promoted by banks and financial institutions to facilitate the development of securities and derivatives markets in India. He has a Masters from Faculty of Management Studies and has B.E. (Hons) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from BITS Pilani and CFA from the CFA institute, USA.

Ravi Shankar Mr. Ravi Shankar is Head - Bharat Banking of the Company. He has over 25 years of experience across sectors including retail finance, business consulting, advertising, automotive, aviation etc. Prior to joining IDFC, Ravi was Head of Business & Marketing at Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd. In this role, he was responsible for both urban and rural businesses along with Marketing, Corporate Communications and CSR. At Fullerton India, he helped build a profitable and robust rural finance network of over 200 branches across India, called ‘Gramshakti’. He was also responsible for conceptualizing and implementing the marketing and communication initiatives for the company. Prior to Fullerton, he worked with TNS India Pvt. Ltd. as Senior Vice President & Head - Stakeholder Management Research and Strategic Consulting for clients across B2B, automotive, finance & technology sectors. Prior to joining TNS India, Ravi worked with organizations like Publicis India Communications Pvt. Ltd., ModiLuft Ltd., Maadhyam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. and the Eicher Group. He began his corporate career with Living Media India Ltd. Mr. Ravi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics & a Post Graduate Diploma in Management.

Vinod Rai Mr. Vinod Rai is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of IDFC Limited. He was the former Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He has been recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award by the Government of India. Mr. Rai has wide experience of working in various capacities at both, the Central and State Governments. His previous position was as Secretary in the Ministry of Finance-GoI, where he was responsible for managing the Financial Services sector, including banks and insurance companies. He had been a Director on several Boards including the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India etc. Mr. Rai was instrumental in setting up the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited and was also on the Board of this company. Mr. Rai has also been the Principal Secretary (Finance) in the State Government of Kerala, apart from holding senior positions in the Ministries of Commerce and Defence, GOI. Mr. Vinod Rai has a Masters Degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. He has a Masters Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University, USA.

Rajan Anandan Mr. Rajan Anandan is Additional Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Rajan Anandan, aged 47 years, is the Vice President and Managing Director of Google South East Asia and India and is responsible for Sales and Operations in the region. Mr. Anandan is focused on expanding the Internet ecosystem in the region, increasing adoption among consumers and businesses and accelerating innovation. South East Asia and India, with over two billion consumers and 500 million Internet users, is the fastest growing Internet user base in the world. Mr. Anandan joined Google in early 2011 to lead Google’s business in India. His career includes leadership roles at Microsoft, Dell and McKinsey & Company. Prior to Google, Mr. Anandan was the Managing Director of Microsoft India and built India’s largest software business. Before joining Microsoft, he was a Vice President with Dell where he held several global leadership roles including that of the Executive Assistant to Chairman Michael Dell. Before Dell, Mr. Anandan was a Partner with McKinsey & Company in Chicago. He holds an MSc from Stanford University and a BSc from MIT.

Ashok Gulati Dr. Ashok Gulati is Independent Director of the Company. He is currently Infosys Chair Professor for Agriculture at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (‘ICRIER’), which he joined in March, 2014. During March 2011-February 2014, he was Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (‘CACP’), a body responsible for recommending Minimum Support Prices (‘MSPs’) of 23 important agricommodities to Government of India. Prior to this, Dr. Gulati was Director at the International Food Policy Research Institute (‘IFPRI’) for more than 10 years (January 2001-February 2011). Before joining IFPRI, he also served as NABARD Chair Professor at the Institute of Economic Growth, and Chief Economist at the National Council of Applied Economics Research in India. He has his M.A. and Ph.D. in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics (India). Dr. Gulati has been deeply involved in agri-policy analysis and advice in India. He has been a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council; a member of the State Planning Board of Karnataka; and a member of the Economic Advisory Committee of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh; and a member of several expert committees from time to time. He has to his credit more than 10 books on issues related to Asian Agriculture (with a focus on India) from publishers of repute such as Johns Hopkins University Press, Oxford University Press, Mac Millan, Academic Foundation, etc. He has published widely in international and Indian journals, and is a prolific writer in media as well. He has been recently awarded Padma Shri by the Government.

Abhijit Sen Mr. Abhijit Sen is an Independent Director of the Company. recently retired from Citi India after serving as the Chief Financial Officer-India Subcontinent for over 18 years. In this role he was responsible for the Finance function in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for the entire Citi franchise including Controllership, Corporate Treasury, Financial Planning, Product Control and Tax. He was a member of all Policy level Committees as well as Boards of constituent Citi companies, and had a significant ongoing involvement in various areas of Management of the franchise with special emphasis on Business planning / Strategy, regulatory aspects, financial planning and policies and corporate governance / legal entity management. He was also responsible for interfacing with external rating agencies, banks and investors to broad-base funding of non-bank vehicles. In addition to his CFO role, Mr. Sen was Chairman of Citicorp Services India Limited which provides a variety of services in the analytics, financial modeling and planning, processing and technology space engaging over 3000 professionals serving a variety of Citi businesses overseas. As Chairman of the Board, he was responsible for providing governance oversight and ensuring performance of service delivery, while protecting regulatory standards. He also earlier provided oversight to a variety of functions including Compliance & Control, Procurement, Premises Management and Utilities. On retirement from Citi, Mr. Sen joined General Atlantic Pvt. Ltd India, as an Advisor with effect from March 01, 2015, to provide broad strategic support for investments in the Banking and Financial Services Sector. He also currently serves on several Boards including Trent Ltd and Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd and in the past on the Board of National Securities Depository Limited. Mr. Sen holds an Honours degree in Engineering from IIT, Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM-Calcutta.