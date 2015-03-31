Name Description

Bijon Nag Mr. Bijon Nag is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company.

Bikram Nag Mr. Bikram Nag is Joint Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of IFB Industries Ltd. He is a BBA from Richmond College, U.K. He has more than twelve years of experience in the field of business management. Mr. Nag is also Joint Executive Chairman of IFB Agro Industries Ltd and director of IFB Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Travel Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Thai Automotive & Appliances Ltd.

A. Nag Mr. A. K. Nag is the President - IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd. of the company.

K. R. Krishna Prasad Mr. K. R. Krishna Prasad is the CEO - Bangalore Engineering Factory of the company.

Rajshankar Ray Mr. Rajshankar Ray is the CEO - Home Appliances Division of the company.

Partha Sen Mr. Partha Sen is the CEO - Kolkata Engineering Factory of the company.

B. Shetye Mr. B. M. Shetye is the Vice President - R & D, Home Appliances Division of the company.

Diptanil Saha Mr. Diptanil Saha is the General Manager - Corporate Affairs of the company.

Soumitra Goswami Mr. Soumitra Goswami is the Deputy General Manager - Accounts and Finance of the company.

Prabir Chatterjee Mr. Prabir Chatterjee is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of IFB Industries Limited.

R. Anand Mr. R. Anand is the Head - Motor Division of the company.

Jayanta Chanda Mr. Jayanta Chanda is the Service Accounts Head - Home Appliance Division of the company.

Govindaraj Collegal Mr. Govindaraj Collegal is the Factory Head - Goa factory of the company.

Arup Das Mr. Arup Das is the Head Marketing - Engineering Division of the company.

Susanta Das Mr. Susanta Das is the Head - Personnel and Administration of the company.

Gautam Dasgupta Mr. Gautam Dasgupta is the Mentor - IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd. of the company.

Uma Shankar Dastidar Mr. Uma Shankar Ghosh Dastidar is the Head – Taxation of the company.

Ashok Hazra Mr. Ashok Hazra is the AGM - Accounts, Bangalore Engineering Factory of the company.

Ranjan Mathur Mr. Ranjan Mohan Mathur is the Regional Head - North of the company.

Sukhdev Nag Mr. Sukhdev Nag is the Regional Manager - South of the company.

A. Negl Mr. A. S. Negl is the National Service Head - Home Appliances Division of the company.

T. Ramesh Mr. T. R. Ramesh is the Regional Manager - East of the company.

G. Ray Chowdhury Mr. G. Ray Chowdhury is the Company Secretary of the company.

Sudam Maitra Mr. Sudam Maitra is the Deputy Managing Director, Additional Director of the company.

Sudip Banerjee Mr. Sudip Banerjee is a Non-Executive Director of IFB Industries Limited. Mr. Banerjee started his career in HCL. He joined Wipro Technologies Limited in 1983 as Marketing Executive and worked in different capacities and finally got elevated to the position of President in the Year 2002 and continued upto May, 2008. He worked as CEO at L&T Infotech Limited during the period from Sept, 2008 to May, 2011.

Rathindra Mitra Dr. Rathindra Nath Mitra is the Non-Executive Independent Director of IFB Industries Limited. Dr. Mitra is a technocrat having post graduate degree from IIT, Kharagpur and also has done his PhD from IIT, Kharagpur. He is having more than 37 years of professional experience.

R. Muralidhar Mr. R. Muralidhar is the Non-Executive Independent Director of IFB Industries Limited. Mr. Muralidharan is a graduate in physics and also a graduate in Mechanical engineering and also an MBA from IIM (Ahmedabad). Mr. Muralidhar has worked in several blue chip companies like Warne Hindustan (Parke Davis), Hindustan Lever, BID parry, Max India Bharat Technologies and also in IFB Industries Ltd.