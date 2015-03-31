Edition:
India

IFB Industries Ltd (IFBI.NS)

IFBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

903.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.05 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs910.90
Open
Rs916.90
Day's High
Rs934.50
Day's Low
Rs891.00
Volume
66,505
Avg. Vol
43,898
52-wk High
Rs949.00
52-wk Low
Rs365.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Bijon Nag

70 Executive Chairman of the Board

Bikram Nag

39 2008 Joint Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

A. Nag

2014 President - IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd

K. R. Krishna Prasad

2013 CEO - Bangalore Engineering Factory

Rajshankar Ray

2013 CEO - Home Appliances Division

Partha Sen

CEO - Kolkata Engineering Factory

B. Shetye

2011 Vice President - R & D, Home Appliances Division

Diptanil Saha

2014 General Manager - Corporate Affairs

Soumitra Goswami

Deputy General Manager - Accounts and Finance

Prabir Chatterjee

60 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

R. Anand

Head - Motor Division

Jayanta Chanda

2014 Service Accounts Head - Home Appliance Division

Govindaraj Collegal

2014 Factory Head - Goa factory

Arup Das

Head Marketing - Engineering Division

Susanta Das

2013 Head - Personnel and Administration

Gautam Dasgupta

2010 Mentor - IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd

Uma Shankar Dastidar

2013 Head – Taxation

Ashok Hazra

2013 AGM - Accounts, Bangalore Engineering Factory

Ranjan Mathur

Regional Head - North

Sukhdev Nag

2011 Regional Manager - South

A. Negl

2011 National Service Head - Home Appliances Division

T. Ramesh

Regional Manager - East

G. Ray Chowdhury

Company Secretary

Sudam Maitra

2014 Deputy Managing Director, Additional Director

Sudip Banerjee

55 2012 Non-Executive Director

Rahul Choudhuri

2017 Independent Director

Rathindra Mitra

68 2003 Non-Executive Independent Director

R. Muralidhar

71 2003 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sangeeta Sumesh

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Bijon Nag

Mr. Bijon Nag is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company.

Bikram Nag

Mr. Bikram Nag is Joint Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of IFB Industries Ltd. He is a BBA from Richmond College, U.K. He has more than twelve years of experience in the field of business management. Mr. Nag is also Joint Executive Chairman of IFB Agro Industries Ltd and director of IFB Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Travel Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Thai Automotive & Appliances Ltd.

A. Nag

Mr. A. K. Nag is the President - IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd. of the company.

K. R. Krishna Prasad

Mr. K. R. Krishna Prasad is the CEO - Bangalore Engineering Factory of the company.

Rajshankar Ray

Mr. Rajshankar Ray is the CEO - Home Appliances Division of the company.

Partha Sen

Mr. Partha Sen is the CEO - Kolkata Engineering Factory of the company.

B. Shetye

Mr. B. M. Shetye is the Vice President - R & D, Home Appliances Division of the company.

Diptanil Saha

Mr. Diptanil Saha is the General Manager - Corporate Affairs of the company.

Soumitra Goswami

Mr. Soumitra Goswami is the Deputy General Manager - Accounts and Finance of the company.

Prabir Chatterjee

Mr. Prabir Chatterjee is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of IFB Industries Limited.

R. Anand

Mr. R. Anand is the Head - Motor Division of the company.

Jayanta Chanda

Mr. Jayanta Chanda is the Service Accounts Head - Home Appliance Division of the company.

Govindaraj Collegal

Mr. Govindaraj Collegal is the Factory Head - Goa factory of the company.

Arup Das

Mr. Arup Das is the Head Marketing - Engineering Division of the company.

Susanta Das

Mr. Susanta Das is the Head - Personnel and Administration of the company.

Gautam Dasgupta

Mr. Gautam Dasgupta is the Mentor - IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd. of the company.

Uma Shankar Dastidar

Mr. Uma Shankar Ghosh Dastidar is the Head – Taxation of the company.

Ashok Hazra

Mr. Ashok Hazra is the AGM - Accounts, Bangalore Engineering Factory of the company.

Ranjan Mathur

Mr. Ranjan Mohan Mathur is the Regional Head - North of the company.

Sukhdev Nag

Mr. Sukhdev Nag is the Regional Manager - South of the company.

A. Negl

Mr. A. S. Negl is the National Service Head - Home Appliances Division of the company.

T. Ramesh

Mr. T. R. Ramesh is the Regional Manager - East of the company.

G. Ray Chowdhury

Mr. G. Ray Chowdhury is the Company Secretary of the company.

Sudam Maitra

Mr. Sudam Maitra is the Deputy Managing Director, Additional Director of the company.

Sudip Banerjee

Mr. Sudip Banerjee is a Non-Executive Director of IFB Industries Limited. Mr. Banerjee started his career in HCL. He joined Wipro Technologies Limited in 1983 as Marketing Executive and worked in different capacities and finally got elevated to the position of President in the Year 2002 and continued upto May, 2008. He worked as CEO at L&T Infotech Limited during the period from Sept, 2008 to May, 2011.

Rahul Choudhuri

Rathindra Mitra

Dr. Rathindra Nath Mitra is the Non-Executive Independent Director of IFB Industries Limited. Dr. Mitra is a technocrat having post graduate degree from IIT, Kharagpur and also has done his PhD from IIT, Kharagpur. He is having more than 37 years of professional experience.

R. Muralidhar

Mr. R. Muralidhar is the Non-Executive Independent Director of IFB Industries Limited. Mr. Muralidharan is a graduate in physics and also a graduate in Mechanical engineering and also an MBA from IIM (Ahmedabad). Mr. Muralidhar has worked in several blue chip companies like Warne Hindustan (Parke Davis), Hindustan Lever, BID parry, Max India Bharat Technologies and also in IFB Industries Ltd.

Sangeeta Sumesh

Ms. Sangeeta Shankaran Sumesh is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

