Name Description

P. Mukund Mr. P. Mukund is Managing Director, Executive Director of Igarashi Motors India Limited. He is an Engineering graduate with Management qualification with more than 29 years of experience in manufacturing and Project Management related to electric motors. He has been working in the Company since inception. He holds B.Tech, PGDBM.

Akhil Awasthi Mr. Akhil Awasthi has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Graduate in Mechanical Engineer, MBA from University of Delhi.

Eva Maria Rosa Schork Ms. Eva Maria Rosa Schork has been appointed as Additional Non-executive Director of the Company. She was the Managing Director of Igarashi Motoren Gmbh, Germany for the past two decades.