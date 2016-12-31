Name Description

R. Jeffrey Orr Mr. R. Jeffrey Orr serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of IGM Financial Inc. Mr. Orr is Chairman of the Board of the Corporation, Investors Group and Mackenzie Inc. He is also President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Financial, a position he has held since May 2005. From May 2001 until May 2005 he was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Prior to joining the Corporation, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and ViceChairman, Investment Banking Group, Bank of Montreal. Mr. Orr had been with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and predecessor companies since 1981. He is a director of Investors Group, Mackenzie Inc., Power Financial and Power Corporation and Chairman of the Board and a director of Great-West Lifeco, GreatWest, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation, Canada Life, Putnam and Great-West Financial. Mr. Orr is active in a number of community and business organizations.

Jeffrey Carney Mr. Jeffrey R. Carney serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. effective May 2016. Mr. Carney was appointed as Co-President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation on May 6, 2013. He is also President and Chief Executive Officer of Mackenzie Inc. and Mackenzie Investments. Prior to joining Mackenzie, Mr. Carney was the Executive Vice-President, Branch Network with Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. from March to November 2012, and prior to that, Mr. Carney was the Senior Managing Director, Head of Marketing & Products for Putnam from October 2008 to March 2012. Mr. Carney is also a director of Investors Group, Mackenzie Inc. and Mackenzie Investments.

Kevin Regan Mr. Kevin E. Regan, FCA, CFP, serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the company. Mr. Regan has been with IGM Financial for twenty-five years, and during his tenure has held leadership roles in Finance and Marketing/Distribution, most recently as Executive Vice-President, Financial Services. His knowledge of the company as well as of the Canadian financial services industry will be invaluable to the corporation in the ongoing growth and development of its businesses.

Barry McInerney Mr. Barry McInerney serves as President, Chief Executive Officer of Mackenzie Investments, a subsidiary of the company. He has over 25 years of experience in the investment management business. He has held senior executive positions at several leading financial institutions in North America. Mr. McInerney is a graduate of the master of business administration and bachelor of commerce programs at the University of Toronto, and holds the chartered financial analyst (CFA), the fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and the fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA) designations.

Donald MacDonald Mr. Donald J. MacDonald serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of the Company. From January 1999 to October 2014, he was Vice-President and Counsel, Investors Group Inc.

Rhonda Goldberg Ms. Rhonda Goldberg serves as Senior Vice President - Client and Regulatory Affairs of the Company. In her new role, Goldberg serves on the Operating Committees of Investors Group and Mackenzie Investments. She also will provide support to Investment Planning Counsel as needed. Goldberg reports to IGM Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey R. Carney. " Rhonda's experience as a regulator enables us to navigate the changing regulatory and competitive landscape for our clients, advisors and our companies," said Carney. Since Goldberg joined IGM Financial, she has spent her time providing broad-based regulatory and legal advice and support across the IGM Financial group of companies and has established herself as a key liaison with regulators and other stakeholders. Prior to joining IGM Financial, Goldberg was employed by the Ontario Securities Commission from 1999 to 2015, serving in progressively senior roles. From 2010 -2015, she served as Director, Investment Funds and Structured Products. Goldberg holds degrees from the University of Western Ontario and the Osgoode Hall Law School of York University. She also has taken postgraduate executive courses at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government; Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management; and the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Kathy Allan Ms. Kathy Allan serves as Senior Vice-President - Human Resources of Mackenzie Financial Corporation and Investors Group Inc. a subsidiary of the IGM Financial Inc.

Todd Asman Mr. Todd Asman serves as Executive Vice-President - Product and Financial Planning of Investors Group Inc. a subsidiary of the Company. From July 2012 to July 2015, He was Senior Vice-President, Product and Financial Planning, Investors Group Inc. and from February 2008 to July 2012 Vice President, Banking & Mortgages, Investors Group Inc.

Christopher Boyle Mr. Christopher Boyle serves as Senior Vice-President, Institutional Sales, Mackenzie Investments, a subsidiary of the company. Prior Mr. Boyle was Senior Vice-President, Institutional, AGF Management from May 2011 to June 2014.

Renata Dennis Ms. Renata Dennis serves as Senior Vice President - Distribution Services, Investors Group Inc. a subsidiary of the Company. From July 2012 to December 2013, Vice-President, Institute & Consultant Network Support, Investors Group Inc. and from February 2008 to July 2012, Vice-President, Human Resources, Investors Group Inc.

Tony Elavia Mr. Tony H. Elavia serves as Executive Vice-President, Financial Services, Investors Group, a subsidiary of IGM Financial Inc. From 2011 to March 2012, he was Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lumos Capital Management.

David Faassen Mr. David Faassen serves as Senior Vice-President, Marketing, Mackenzie Investments, a subsidiary of the company. from January 2015 to September 2016 Mr. Faassen serves as Vice-President, Marketing, Mackenzie Investments. he was Founder/Owner, DRF Solutions.

Luke Gould Mr. Luke Gould serves as Senior Vice-President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Investors Group Inc. and Mackenzie Inc., a subsidiary of the Company. From June 2005 to January 2012, Vice-President, Treasury & Treasurer, Investors Group Inc.

David McCullum Mr. David W. McCullum serves as Executive Vice-President, Client Services Operations of Mackenzie Financial Corporation and Investors Group Inc. a subsidiary of the Company. From 2006 to January 2012, he was Senior Vice-President, Operations & Client Services, Mackenzie Investments and Investors Group Inc.

Damon Murchison Mr. Damon Murchison serves as Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Distribution, Mackenzie Investments, a subsidiary of the IGM Financial Inc. from March 2013 to June 8, 2014 Mr. Murchison served as Senior Vice-President and Head of Sales, Retail Markets, Manulife Financial. and from July 2010 to February 2013 he was Vice-President and National Sales Manager, Manulife Investments Manulife Financial.

Claude Paquin Mr. Claude Paquin serves as President, Investors Group Financial Services, Québec, Investors Group Financial Services Inc., a subsidiary of the Company. From July 2007 to April 2011, he was Senior Vice-President, Québec, Investors Group Financial Services Inc.

Sandi Promislow Mr. Sandi Promislow serves as Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Officer, IGM Companies, Investors Group Inc., a subsidiary of the Company. From September 2007 to July 2015, he was Senior Vice-President, Chief Information Officer, IGM Companies, Investors Group Inc.

Michael Schnitman Mr. Michael Schnitman serves as Senior Vice President, Product Mackenzie Investments of the Company. From February 1997 to May 2014, he was Director, Product Strategy and Development. Putnam Investment Management, LLC.

Jeffrey Singer Mr. Jeffrey W. Singer serves as Executive Vice-President, Chief Investment Officer of Investors Group Inc. a subsidiary of IGM Financial Inc. He was Senior Vice-President, Global Equities & Head of Research, Caisse de depot et placement du Québec.

Allan Warren Mr. Allan Warren serves as Senior Vice-President, Fund Services, Mackenzie Investments and Investors Group Inc. of the Company. From November 2011 to April 2012, he served as Senior Vice-President and Chief Administrative Officer, Mackenzie Investments and from November 1997 to November 2011, President and Chief Executive Officer, M.R.S. Trust Company.

John Wiltshire Mr. John Wiltshire serves as Senior Vice-President - Marketing, Investors Group Inc. of the Company. From March 2003 to July 2012, he was Senior Vice President, Product and Financial Planning, Investors Group Inc.

Gregory Tretiak Mr. Gregory D. Tretiak serves as Director of the company. Mr. Tretiak is Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Power Corporation and Power Financial, a position held since May 15, 2012. From 1988 to May 2012, he held various positions with the Corporation, including the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation from April 1999 to May 2012. Mr. Tretiak is a director of Investors Group, Mackenzie Inc., Great-West Lifeco, Great-West, Great-West Financial, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation, Canada Life, Putnam and PanAgora Asset Management, Inc.

Marc Bibeau Mr. Marc A. Bibeau serves as Independent Director of IGM Financial Inc. Mr. Bibeau is President and CEO of Beauward Shopping Centres Ltd., a privately owned company which develops, leases and operates real estate properties. He has been President of Beauward Shopping Centres Ltd. since 1996, and previously held a number of other positions with that company. Mr. Bibeau is a director of Power Financial, Investors Group and Mackenzie Inc. Mr. Bibeau is also a director of Tennis Canada. He graduated from Bishop’s University with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Marcel Coutu Mr. Marcel R. Coutu serves as Independent Director of the company. since May 9, 2014. Mr. Coutu is the former Chairman of Syncrude Canada Ltd., one of Canada’s largest oil sands projects and is past President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Oil Sands Limited. He was previously Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Gulf Canada Resources Limited, and prior to that held various positions in the areas of corporate finance, investment banking, and mining and oil and gas exploration and development. Mr. Coutu is a director of Investors Group, Mackenzie Inc., Great-West Lifeco, Great-West, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation and Canada Life. He is also a director of Power Corporation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Enbridge Inc., the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Board, and is a past member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta. Mr. Coutu has also held board positions with Gulf Indonesia Resources Limited, TransCanada Power Limited Partnership and the Board of Governors of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Andre Desmarais Dr. Andre Roger Desmarais, Ph.D. O.C. O.Q. serves as Independent Director of IGM Financial Inc. Mr. Desmarais is Deputy Chairman, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation and Executive Co-Chairman of Power Financial. Prior to joining Power Corporation in 1983, he was Special Assistant to the Minister of Justice of Canada and an institutional investment counselor at Richardson Greenshields Securities Ltd. He has held a number of senior positions with Power group companies. Mr. Desmarais is a director of Investors Group, Mackenzie Inc., and a number of other Power group companies including Power Financial, Power Corporation, Pargesa Holding SA, Great-West Lifeco, Great-West, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation, Canada Life, Putnam and Great-West Financial. Mr. Desmarais is Honorary Chairman of the Canada China Business Council and is a member of several China-based organizations. Mr. Desmarais is active in cultural, health and other not-for-profit organizations. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada and the National Order of Québec. He has received Honorary Degrees from Concordia University, from the Université de Montréal and from McGill University. Mr. Desmarais is a trustee of the Desmarais Family Residuary Trust.

Paul Desmarais Mr. Paul Desmarais, Jr. O.C. O.Q. serves as an Independent Director of IGM Financial Inc. Mr. Desmarais is Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation and Executive Co-Chairman of Power Financial. He joined Power Corporation in 1981 and assumed the position of Vice-President the following year. He served as Vice-President of Power Financial from 1984 to 1986, as President and Chief Operating Officer from 1986 to 1989, as Executive Vice-Chairman from 1989 to 1990, as Executive Chairman of the Board from 1990 to 2005, as Chairman of the Executive Committee from2006 to 2008 and as Executive Co-Chairman from 2008 until today. He also served as Vice-Chairman of Power Corporation from 1991 to 1996. He was named Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer with Power Corporation in 1996. From 1982 to 1990, he was a member of the Management Committee of Pargesa, in 1991, Executive ViceChairman and then Executive Chairman of the Committee; in 2003, he was appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer and in 2013 named Chairman of the Board. He has been a Director of Pargesa since 1992. Mr. Desmarais is a director of many Power group companies in North America, including Power Corporation, Power Financial, Investors Group, Mackenzie Inc., Great-West Lifeco, Great-West, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation, Canada Life, Putnam and Great-West Financial. In Europe, he is Vice-Chairman of the Board of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, and a director of Total SA, Lafarge SA and SGS SA. He was Vice-Chairman of the Board and a director of Imerys until 2008 and a director of GDF Suez until 2014. Mr. Desmarais is Chairman of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives. He is also active on a number of philanthropic advisory councils. In 2005, he was named an Officer of the Order of Canada, in 2009, he was named an Officer of the National Order of Quebec and, in 2012, he was named Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur in France. He has received a number of honorary doctorates.

Gary Doer Mr. Gary A. Doer serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Doer has served as a Senior Business Advisor at Dentons Canada LLP, a global law firm, since August 2016. He previously served as Canada’s Ambassador to the United States from October 2009 to January 2016. He was the Premier of Manitoba from 1999 to 2009, and served in a number of positions as a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba from 1986 to 2009, including Minister of Urban Affairs from 1986 to 1988 and Minister of Crown Investments from 1987 to 1988. Mr. Doer was the President of the Manitoba Government Employees’ Association from 1979 to 1986. Mr. Doer is a volunteer Co-Chair of the Wilson Centre’s Canada Institute, a nonpartisan public policy forum focused on Canada-U.S. relations. He received a distinguished diplomatic service award from the World Affairs Council in 2011 and was inducted into the Order of Manitoba in 2010. Mr. Doer is also a director of Power Corporation, Power Financial, Investors Group, Mackenzie Inc., Great-West Lifeco, Great-West, Great-West Financial, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation, Canada Life and Barrick Gold Corporation.

Claude Genereux Mr. Claude Genereux serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Genereux joined Power Corporation and Power Financial as an Executive Vice-President in March 2015. Mr. Genereux is also a director of Investors Group, Mackenzie Inc., Great-West Lifeco, Great-West, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation and Canada Life. He is Director Emeritus of McKinsey & Company (“McKinsey”), a global management consulting firm. During his 28 years at McKinsey, Mr. Généreux focused on serving leading global companies in Financial Services, Resources and Energy. He has held various leadership positions including Global Sector Leadership in energy, Office Leadership in Montreal, Global Personal Committees for partner election and evaluation, and Global Recruiting for non-MBA candidates. He has been posted in Montreal, Paris, Toronto and Stockholm. Mr. Généreux serves on the Board of Governors at McGill University and on the Board of the Jeanne Sauvé Foundation. He graduated from McGill and Oxford University where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar

Sharon Hodgson Ms. Sharon Hodgson serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Hodgson is General Manager of Global Business Services, IBM Canada, a position she has held since May 2014. Since joining IBM in 2002, she has lead several IBM businesses including Consulting Services for IBM’s Growth Markets Unit in Shanghai, and IBM’s NA Business Analytics and Optimization practice out of Philadelphia. She has over two decades of experience in leading large scale/global business transformation programs for Fortune 100 clients and delivering the benefits associated with these programs. Ms. Hodgson is a director of Investors Group and Mackenzie Inc. She has an undergraduate degree in Commerce from the University of Manitoba and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

Susan McArthur Ms. Susan J. McArthur serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. McArthur is a Managing Partner at GreenSoil Investments, a growth equity firm focused on investing in Real Estate, Agro Food Technology and Building Innovation Technology. She has 25 years of international and domestic investment banking experience and has advised corporate clients on a broad range of transactions including acquisitions and divestitures, public and private equity and debt financing, capital restructuring and other strategic initiatives. Previously, Ms. McArthur was a Senior Investment Banker at Jacob Securities Inc., an investment banking firm specializing in renewable energy, oil and gas, mining and infrastructure. She has held positions with Rothschild Canada Limited in Toronto, Lazard Freres & Co. in New York and Paris, and The First Boston Corporation in New York. Ms. McArthur is a director of Great-West Lifeco, Great-West, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation, and Canada Life. She also serves on the Board of Directors of First Capital Realty and is a trustee of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. She has previously served as a director on a number of boards, including Chair of the Canada Revenue Agency Board of Management and director of KP Tissue Inc. and KPGP Inc, Globalive Wireless Management (Wind Mobile), UBS Bank Canada, Orvana Minerals Inc., Bonus Resource Services, The Canadian Club of Toronto, Les Jardins de Metis Inc., Luminato and The Toronto International Film Festival. Ms. McArthur is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario.

John McCallum Mr. John S. McCallum serves as an Independent Director of IGM Financial Inc. Mr. McCallum is a Professor of Finance at the University of Manitoba and does research in capital markets and corporate finance. He is a director of Investors Group and Mackenzie Inc. and is also a director of Toromont Industries Ltd. and The Wawanesa Insurance Company. From 1991 to 2000 he was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Manitoba Hydro. Mr. McCallum previously served as special advisor to the Federal Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Trade from 1991 to 1993, special advisor to the Federal Minister of Finance from 1984 to 1991 and economic advisor to the Premier of Manitoba from 1977 to 1981.

Jacques Parisien Mr. Jacques Parisien, J.D. serves as Independent Director of the company, since May 9, 2014. Mr. Parisien was a member of the Executive Committee of Bell Media until his retirement in December 2013. Prior to that, he was an executive of Astral Media Inc. since 1994, most recently as its Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, until Astral Media Inc. was acquired by Bell Media. He is a director of Investors Group and Mackenzie Inc. He is President of Power Communications Inc. and also a director of Square Victoria Communications Inc., Gesca Ltèe, Attraction Media, Stingray Digital and The Guarantee Company of North America. He also acts as an advisor to Cossette, an independent Canadian advertising agency. Mr. Parisien is involved in many social and community activities. Mr. Parisien has chaired the Montreal Board of Trade, the Montreal Tourism Bureau and the History and Archaeology Museum of Montreal. Now he sits on the boards of The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Caspana, a joint foundation of The Montreal Heart Institute and Maisonneuve Rosemont Hospital and the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer at the University of Montreal.