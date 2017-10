Name Description

Werner Brandt Dr. Werner Brandt is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE since July 1, 2016. He is a Corporate Consultant. he serves at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, OSRAM Licht AG, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (Chairman), RWE AG (Chairman).

Peter Terium Mr. Peter Terium is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board at innogy SE since April 1, 2016. Since 2012, serves as Chief Executive Officer of RWE AG. He also served as Chief Executive Officer, Essent N.V., Chief Executive Officer, RWE Supply & Trading GmbH, among others.

Frank Bsirske Mr. Frank Bsirske is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of innogy SE since July 1, 2016. He serves as Chairman of ver.di - Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft (United Service Union). He serves at Deutsche Bank AG, Deutsche Postbank AG, IBM Central Holding GmbH, RWE AG.

Bernhard Guenther Dr. Bernhard Guenther is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of innogy SE since April 1, 2016. Since 2013, serves as Chief Financial Officer of RWE AG. He also served as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of RWE Trading GmbH, among others.

Hans Buenting Dr. Hans Buenting is Chief Operating Officer Renewables, Member of the Executive Board of innogy SE since April 1, 2016. From July 2012 to March 2016, served as Chief Executive Officer at RWE Innogy GmbH. He also served as Head of Risk Management at RWE AG, Head of Finance & Risk Control at RWE Trading GmbH, among others. He studied PhD in economics and economics at Ruhr-Universitat Bochum.

Martin Herrmann Mr. Martin Herrmann is Chief Operating Officer Retail, Member of the Executive Board of innogy SE since April 1, 2016. He serves as hief Executive Officer, Chairman, RWE Retail, Chief Executive Officer, RWE East, s.r.o., Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and CFO, RWE Transgas, a.s., among others. He studied economics at Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster.

Hildegard Mueller Ms. Hildegard Mueller is Chief Operating Officer Grid & Infrastructure, Member of the Executive Board of innogy SE since May 1, 2016. Between 2008 and 2016, served as Chairwoman of the General Executive Management, Bundesverband der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft (BDEW – German Association of Energy and Water Industries), from 2005 to 2008 as Minister of State with the German Chancellor, responsible for Federal/State coordination of the German Federal Government and for reducing bureaucracy, Member of the German Parliament, among others. She studied business management at the Heinrich-Heine-Universitaet Dusseldorf.

Uwe Tigges Mr. Uwe Tigges is Chief Human Resources Officer and Labour Director, Member of the Executive Board of innogy SE since April 1, 2016. Since 2013 serves as Chief Human Resources Officer and Labour Director of RWE AG appointed until 30 April 2017. He also served as Full-time works council member of VEW Energie AG, RWE Plus AG, RWE Westfalen Weser Ems AG, RWE Vertrieb AG, among others.

Reiner Boehle Mr. Reiner Boehle is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. He serves as Chairman of the Group Works Council of innogy SE and Chairman of the General Works Council of Westnetz GmbH. he serves at RWE AG.

Ulrich Grillo Mr. Ulrich Grillo is Member of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. He serves as Chairman of the management board of Grillo-Werke AG. He serves at Klöckner & Co. SE, Rheinmetall AG, Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH, RHEINZINK GmbH & Co. KG, Z inacor S.A.

Arno Hahn Mr. Arno C. Hahn is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. He serves as Chairman of the Group Works Council of RWE AG and Chairman of the General Works Council of innogy SE. he serves at RWE AG.

Michael Kleinemeier Mr. Michael Kleinemeier is Member of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. He serves as Member of the management board of SAP SE.

Martina Koederitz Ms. Martina Koederitz is Member of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. She serves as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of IBM Central Holding GmbH, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of IBM Deutschland GmbH, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of IBM Deutschland Management & Business Support GmbH, Managing Director of IBM Munich Center GmbH, IBM Deutschland Research & Development GmbH, RWE AG.

Markus Krebber Dr. Markus Krebber is Member of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. He serves as Member of the Executive Board of RWE AG, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH, RWE Generation SE, RWE Power AG.

Hans Lafos Mr. Hans Peter Lafos is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. He serves as Regional District Sector Head, Utilities and Disposal, ver.di Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft, District of NRW. He serves as GEW Köln AG, RheinEnergie AG, RWE Generation SE, RWE Power AG.

Robert Leyland Mr. Robert Leyland is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. He serves as Member of the European Works Council of RWE AG, Member of the SE Works Council of innogy SE, Field Team Manager at Npower Yorkshire Ltd.

Meike Neuhaus Ms. Meike Neuhaus is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. She serves as Head of Public Relations, Sponsoring and Eventmanagement Retail of innogy SE.

Rene Poehls Mr. Rene Poehls is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. He serves as Chairman of the Group Works Council of the enviaM-group, Chairman of the joint General Works Council of envia Mitteldeutsche Energie AG, MITGAS Mitteldeutsche Gasversorgung GmbH, Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH and Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Gas GmbH, envia Mitteldeutsche Energie AG.

Rolf Pohlig Dr. Rolf Pohlig is Member of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. He is a Corporate Consultant, serves at World Airport Partners Management GmbH and as Chairman of the management board of Haus der Technik e.V.

Gabriele Sassenberg Ms. Gabriele Sassenberg is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. She serves as Chairman of the Works Council Essen of innogy SE, division Renewables.

Dieter Steinkamp Dr. Dieter Steinkamp is Member of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Management of RheinEnergie AG, Chairman of the Board of Management of GEW Köln AG, Speaker of the Board of Directors of Stadtwerke Köln GmbH, also serves at AWB Abfallwirtschaftsbetriebe Köln GmbH, BRUNATA-METRONA GmbH, NetCologne Gesellschaft für Telekommunikation mbH, rhenag Rheinische Energie AG.

Marc Tuengler Mr. Marc Tuengler is Member of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE since July 1, 2016. He serves as Chief Managing Director of Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für Wertpapierbesitz e.V., Member of the German Corporate Governance Code Government Commission, and also serves at freenet AG, InnoTec TSS AG.

Maria van der Hoeven Ms. Maria van der Hoeven is Member of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. She was Former Executive Director of International Energy Agency, also serves at Total S.A.

Pascal van Rijsewijk Mr. Pascal van Rijsewijk is Member of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. He serves as Chairman of the Main Works Council of Essent N.V., Chairman of the Retail Works Council of Essent N.V., Member of the European Works Council of RWE AG, Member of the SE Works Council of innogy SE.

Sarka Vojikova Ms. Sarka Vojikova is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of innogy SE since September 1, 2016. She serves as President of the Confederation of Trade Association of Energy/ Predsedkynr Svaz Odborovych Sdruzeni ENERGIE, President of the Czech Federation of Trade Unions SOS Energie, Member of the Committee of the European Works Council of RWE AG, Member of the SE Works Council of innogy SE.