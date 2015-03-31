Name Description

Rajas Doshi Mr. Rajas R. Doshi is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd. He is a graduate in Civil Engineering from Shivaji University. He joined Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. (HCC) in 1975 and worked in HCC for 5 years and joined the Company in 1981 as Senior Executive at Wadala factory. Thereafter he served the Company in the capacities of Chief Engineer, General Manager and was appointed Joint Managing Director on 1st July, 1988. He was appointed as Chairman & Managing Director on 14th April, 1994.

Mayur Doshi Mr. Mayur R. Doshi serves as Additional Executive Director, General Manager of Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd. He is graduate in Electronic Engineering from Mumbai University and holds Masters Degree in Computer Science from University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA. Before joining the Company in 2007, he was working in Siebel Systems and Oracle Corporation, San Francisco, USA for 2 ½ years. Mr. Mayur R Doshi was appointed as General Manager of the Company w.e.f. 3rd December, 2007. He was promoted as Vice-President w.e.f. 1st November 2011. He has been responsible for Company’s business in Maharashtra, Gujarat & Karnataka and heading R & D division. He is instrumental in setting up and implementing ERP modules for the Company.

Jyoti Doshi Ms. Jyoti R. Doshi is Non-Executive Director of Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd. She is B.A. (Hons) from University of Delhi. She is associated with the Company as Director since 1996. She has experience of more than 14 years in the Industry. She is also a Director of M/s. IHP Finvest Ltd., M/s Raj Jyoti Trading & Investment Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Mobile Systems India Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Ratanchand Investment Pvt. Ltd., Ratanchand Foundation, Walchand Foundation and Walchand Trust. She is associated with various Social Charitable activities. She has been District Chairman and President of Inner Wheel Club of Bombay. She has served as a Chair Person of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce & Industry - Ladies Wing for two years. She is also a trustee of Society for Rehabilitation of Crippled Children. She is a member of the Executive Committee of Indian Merchants’ Chamber - Ladies Wing and also shoulders the responsibility of the prestigious Exhibition Committee as Chairperson.

Anima Kapadia Ms. Anima B. Kapadia is Non-lndependent Non-Executive Director of Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd., since 2001. She is an eminent and learned Solicitor & Advocate and sole proprietor of Solicitor Firm, M/s. Daphtary Ferreira & Divan, Mumbai, one of the Solicitors of the Company. She is also a Director on the Boards of M/s. Lucid Colloids Limited, Mumbai and B. A. & Bros. (ESTN) Limited, Kolkata. She is a Member of the Remuneration Committee & Chairperson of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee (erstwhile Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee) of the Company. She is also Member of the Audit Committee of M/s Lucid Colloids Limited.

P. Kelkar Mr. P. D. Kelkar is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd. He is a Civil Engineer is associated with the Company since 1958. He is the first employee of the Company to complete 52 years of service and was felicitated by the Company on completion of 50 years of service with the Company. During his long and distinguished service with the Company Mr. Kelkar has worked at various places in India and abroad and had successfully handled many big projects of water supply notably among them are Manjira, Visakhapatnam, Krishna Package. I & II (Andhra Pradesh), Delhi, Indore & Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bisalpur (Rajasthan), Thuraiyur, Andimadam, Tuticorin, Manur & Nagapattinam (Tamilnadu). Apart from developing the business of PSC pipes and PSC Sleepers. He had taken keen initiative in setting up R & D Division for giving a technical edge to the Company in developing new products, improving quality of existing products, innovating new manufacturing techniques, designing and installation of new machines. He has gained wide and rich experience in the pipe industry. He had retired from the Company on 20th May, 2011 as Sr. General Manager. He was appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company on 24th May, 2011. He is Director on the Board of M/s. Hincon Technoconsult Ltd. He is a Member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee (erstwhile Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee) of the Company and appointed as Member of Audit Committee w.e.f. 27th May, 2014.

N. Balakrishnan Mr. N. Balakrishnan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd., since 1998. He is associated with the Company as Director since 1998. He has retired from Life Insurance Corporation of India after serving as an Executive Director. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee & Member of the Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee of the Company.

Rajendra Gandhi Mr. Rajendra M. Gandhi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (Metallurgy) from University of Pune and MBA from Michigan University, U.S.A. having good financial knowledge. He is associated with the Company since 1996 and has industry experience of more than 40 years besides being the Proprietor of M/s. Navbharat Automobiles, Solapur. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (erstwhile Remuneration Committee) of the Company.

Ajit Gulabchand Mr. Ajit Gulabchand is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd., since 1993. He is associated with the Company as Director since 1993. He has over 36 years experience in the construction business and is the Chairman & Managing Director of M/s. Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. He is on the Board of Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Hincon Finance Ltd., Hincon Holdings Ltd., HCC Real Estate Ltd., HCC Infrastructure Co. Ltd., HCC Construction Ltd., Lavasa Corporation Ltd. (Chairman), Western Securities Ltd., Charosa Wineries Ltd., Highbar Technologies Ltd., Steiner India Ltd. (Chairman), Shalaka Investment Pvt. Ltd., Champali Garden Pvt. Ltd., Gulabchand Foundation, Sarama Petcare Pvt. Ltd., and Construction Skill Council of India. He is Member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee (erstwhile Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee) of the Company and Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd. He is Member of Audit Committee of Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Charosa Wineries Ltd. and Highbar Technologies Ltd. He is also Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (erstwhile Remuneration Committee) of Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Vijay Jatia Mr. Vijay Kumar Jatia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indian Hume Pipe Co Ltd., since 2001. He is associated with the Company since 2001. He has over 40 years of experience in the industry. He is Chairman & Managing Director of Modern India Ltd. He is also a Director on Board of Shree Rani Sati Investment & Finance Ltd. (Chairman), Sarat Leasing & Finance Ltd., F. Pudmjee Investment Co. Ltd., Modern India Property Developers Ltd. (Subsidiary of Public Company), Jatia Properties Pvt. Ltd., Camellia Mercantile Pvt. Ltd, Modern Derivatives & Commodities Pvt. Ltd., Ignatius Trading Company Pvt. Ltd., Modern India Free Trade Warehousing Pvt. Ltd., Verifacts Services Pvt. Ltd., Vijay Jatia Foundation and Mahabirprasad Jatia Foundation, He is a Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (erstwhile Remuneration Committee) and Audit Committee of the Company. He is Member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee (erstwhile Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee) of Modern India Ltd.