Imperial Metals Corp (III.TO)

III.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.23CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.23
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
50,800
52-wk High
$7.89
52-wk Low
$2.94

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Pierre Lebel

65 Independent Chairman of the Board

J Kynoch

President, Director

Andre Deepwell

60 Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Don Parsons

2011 Chief Operating Officer

Sophie Hsia

2017 Chief Scientific Officer, Vice President Risk, General Counsel

Darb Dhillon

2017 Vice President - Finance

Carolyn Anglin

2017 Vice President - Environmental Affairs

Gordon Keevil

2009 Vice President - Corporate Development

Steve Robertson

2013 Vice President - Corporate Affairs

Larry Moeller

2010 Lead Independent Director

Theodore Muraro

2009 Independent Director

Laurie Pare

2013 Independent Director

Edward Yurkowski

68 2005 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Pierre Lebel

Mr. Pierre B. Lebel is a Independent Chairman of the Board of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Lebel is also serves as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, and is a Member of the Health & Safety Committee. Mr. Lebel also serves as a Director of HomEquity Bank, SouthGobi Resources Ltd., West Kirkland Mining Inc., the Mining Association of British Columbia, the Mining Association of Canada and the Business Council of British Columbia

J Kynoch

Mr. J. Brian Kynoch is a President, Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Kynoch served as a director of Cross Lake from March 5, 2004 until October 23, 2008

Andre Deepwell

Don Parsons

Mr. Don Parsons is a Chief Operating Officer of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto, he served as President and General Manager of Tercon Enterprises, Fort McMurray operations. Prior thereto he was Vice President - Operations of Imperial (Nov 2005).

Sophie Hsia

Ms. Sophie E. Hsia is Chief Scientific Officer, Vice President Risk, General Counsel of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto she was Corporate Legal Counsel (2014); prior thereto Barrister & Solicitor (sole practice) (2010)

Darb Dhillon

Carolyn Anglin

Ms. Carolyn Diane Anglin is Vice President - Environmental Affairs of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto she was Consultant for Geoscience BC Society (2013); and prior thereto President/CEO, Geoscience BC Society (2006)

Gordon Keevil

Mr. Gordon A. Keevil is a Vice President - Corporate Development of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto President & Director of Selkirk Metals Corp. (Apr 2005).

Steve Robertson

Mr. Steve Robertson is a Vice President - Corporate Affairs of Imperial Metals Corporation., since April 2013. Prior thereto he was Exploration Manager (2005)

Larry Moeller

Mr. Larry G. Moeller is a Lead Independent Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Moeller is President of Kimball Capital Corporation, Vice President Finance of Edco Financial Holdings Ltd., and Director of Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Crocotta Energy Inc., and Jovian Capital Corporation.

Theodore Muraro

Mr. Theodore W. Muraro is a Independent Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. He is Consulting Geological Engineer.

Laurie Pare

Mr. Laurie M. Pare is a Independent Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Pare is President of Bellevue Spur Capital Corporation and Treasurer of Edco Financial Holdings Ltd., private companies based in Calgary, Alberta. He is a retired partner of Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP. Mr. Pare holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Alberta and is a Chartered Accountant.

Edward Yurkowski

Mr. Edward A. Yurkowski is a Independent Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. He holds P.Eng. Mr. Yurkowski is President of Procon Mining and Tunnelling Ltd, a Vancouver based full service mining contractor with operations in North America and other continents. Mr. Yurkowski was director of Cross Lake Minerals Ltd. (“Cross Lake”) from July 28, 2008 to September 18, 2008.

