Name Description

Robert Smith Lord Robert Smith of Kelvin serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective May 7, 2015. Lord Smith of Kelvin is chairman of the UK Green Investment Bank plc and Alliance Trust plc. He is a non-executive director of Standard Bank Group Ltd and chairman of Forth Ports, the private ports owner operator and Clyde Gateway the urban regeneration company. He was previously chairman of SSE plc, The Weir Group plc and Stakis plc and a non-executive director on the boards of 3i plc, Bank of Scotland plc and Network Rail. He chaired Glasgow 2014 Limited, the organising committee of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and the Smith Commission to oversee the process of devolving more powers to the Scottish Parliament. He was formerly chairman and chief executive of Morgan Grenfell Private Equity and was chief executive of Morgan Grenfell Asset Management from 1996 until 2000 before becoming vice chairman of Deutsche Asset Management between 2000 and 2002. He is a chartered accountant and a past President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. He was knighted in 1999 for services to the National Museums of Scotland, became a member of the House of Lords in 2008 as an Independent Crossbench Peer, and in 2013 was appointed to the Order of the Thistle.

Mark Selway Mr. Mark Wayne Selway serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of IMI PLC. Mark Selway joined the IMI Board in October 2013 as Chief Executive Designate and became Chief Executive on 1 January 2014. Mark was previously chief executive at Boral Limited, Australia’s leading building materials company between 2010 and 2012. Prior to that he served as Chief Executive of The Weir Group plc for eight years between 2001 and 2009. Before joining Weir he was a main Board Director at Britax International plc between 1996 and 2000. For two years between 2009 and 2011 he was a non-executive director of Lend Lease the Australian listed property and construction company.

Daniel Shook Mr. Daniel J. Shook serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. Daniel joined IMI and the Board as finance director designate on 1 January 2015 and became finance director on 1 March 2015. Prior to IMI, Daniel was chief financial officer and a member of the executive Board at Borealis AG, the international chemical and plastics producer. Prior to joining Borealis in 2007, he spent 12 years at The BOC Group plc, the former FTSE 100 industrial gases company, where he served in a number of senior finance and management roles including finance director of the Industrial & Special Products division and Group treasurer.

Roy Twite Mr. Roy M. Twite serves as Divisional Managing Director, IMI Critical Engineering, Executive Director of IMI Plc. Roy Twite was appointed to the Board in February 2007. During his career with IMI, Roy has held a number of senior roles in all of IMI's platform businesses and since 2011 has had responsibility for the IMI Critical Engineering platform. Roy joined IMI on the Graduate Engineering scheme in 1988 and from 2001 Roy’s career with IMI progressed as he held Senior Management roles including Managing Director of IMI Norgren UK (2001), President of IMI Hydronic Engineering (2004), President of Retail Dispense (2007) and President of IMI Precision Engineering (2009). Roy is a non-executive director at Halma plc and gained his Masters degree from Cambridge University in 1998.

Massimo Grassi Mr. Massimo Grassi is Divisional Managing Director, IMI Precision Engineering of the Company. Massimo joined IMI on 1 June 2015. For the last eight years Massimo Grassi was part of the senior management team at Stanley Black & Decker, the US listed global provider of a range of industrial products and solutions. During this time he served as President of Stanley Black & Decker’s global Industrial and Automotive Repair business and, for the last four years, was President of its European Security business which employs 6,700 people across 14 countries and generated revenues of approximately $1 billion in 2014.

Peter Spencer Mr. Peter Spencer is Divisional Managing Director, IMI Hydronic Engineering of the Company. Peter Spencer joined IMI in November 2010 and was promoted to President of IMI’s former Merchandising division in January 2012. In March 2013, Peter was appointed as President, IMI Hydronic Engineering. Before joining IMI, Peter held several senior positions at Scotsman Industries, Danaher Corporation and more recently as CEO of both Teleflex Automotive, and then LPC. Peter earned a Masters in Business Administration and holds qualifications; Diploma in Management Studies, IIM Cert and Diploma, HNC Mechanical & Production Engineering.

Geoff Tranfield Mr. Geoff Tranfield is Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Geoff Tranfield joined IMI in January 2014. Geoff was previously Group HR Director at Petrofac, an oilfield services company. Geoff has considerable international expertise from a variety of sectors including oil & gas, utilities and rail. Prior to Petrofac, Geoff spent six years with Hess Corporation in international VP HR roles.

Paul Roberts Mr. Paul Roberts is Group Business Development Director of the Company. Paul joined IMI in July 2013 from Bombardier Transportation where he successfully turned around the UK and South African businesses with £1.2 billion of revenues. Prior to this, Paul led businesses for Volex and John Crane, the mechanical seals division of Smith Industries. Paul has had sales and P&L accountability in the Middle East, Africa, Russia, North America, Asia and other relevant markets. Paul has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA.

John O'Shea Mr. John O'Shea serves as Group Legal Director, Company Secretary of IMI PLC. John is a solicitor who qualified in industry and spent most of his earlier career with Racal Electronics plc. He joined IMI in 1988 and has been head of legal and Company Secretary of IMI plc since 1997.

Carl-Peter Forster Mr. Carl-Peter Edmund Moriz Forster is a Non-Executive Independent Director of IMI Plc., since October 1, 2012. Carl-Peter Forster has worked in the automotive industry for over 25 years. He currently holds non-executive director positions at Geely Automobile Holdings, a Hong Kong listed company and Volvo Cars Corporation. Carl-Peter is the Chairman of The Camden Taxi Company. He is also a non-executive director and Chairman of Chemring Group plc. Prior to this he was Group chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Motors Ltd from February 2010 to September 2011 and has also held a number of senior management positions with both General Motors and BMW. He was a non-executive director of Rolls Royce Group plc between 2003 and 2006. He started his career in 1982, as a consultant for McKinsey & Company in Munich. He has a Diploma in Economics from the Bonn University and a Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering from Technical University in Munich.

Ross McInnes Mr. Ross McInnes is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ross McInnes is chairman of Safran SA, the international aerospace, defence and security group, which he joined in 2009 as chief financial officer. Ross is a non-executive director and chairman of the Audit committee at Faurecia SA, the automotive equipment supplier and non-executive director and chairman of the Audit Committee of Eutelsat Communications SA, the commercial satellite operator. Previously he held a number of senior finance roles including chief financial officer of PPR, the French luxury group and chief financial officer of Thales, the aerospace and defence business.

Birgit Noergaard Ms. Birgit Noergaard is a Non-Executive Independent Director of IMI PLC. Birgit serves as non-executive director on a number of boards including the listed companies Cobham plc, DSV A/S, WSP Global inc. where she chairs the Governance, Ethics and Compliance Committee. Previously, Birgit has held a number of senior executive positions in consulting engineering, the most recent being as CEO of Grontmij Carl Bro, Denmark, and COO of its parent company Grontmij NV in the Netherlands. Prior to that she held senior management positions with Danisco, having started her career as a consultant with McKinsey & Co. Birgit has an MSc in Economics from Copenhagan Business School and an MBA from INSEAD.

Isobel Sharp Ms. Isobel Sharp has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 1 September, 2015. Isobel is currently a non-executive director and audit chair at Winton Capital Group Ltd, a non-executive director and chair of the Remuneration Committee at UK Green Investment Bank plc and a non-executive member of the Audit Advisory Board at The Scottish Parliament Corporate Body. She is also a Visiting Professor in corporate governance and auditing at Edinburgh University and a member of the University’s Business School International Advisory Board.