Name Description

Richard Kruger Mr. Richard M. Kruger serves as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Oil Limited, since March 1, 2013. Mr. Kruger has worked for Exxon Mobil Corporation and its predecessor companies since 1981 in various upstream and downstream assignments with responsibilities in the United States, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. In his previous position, Mr. Kruger was vice-president of Exxon Mobil Corporation and president of ExxonMobil Production Company, a division of Exxon Mobil Corporation, with responsibility for ExxonMobil’s global oil and gas producing operations.

Beverley Babcock Ms. Beverley Anne Babcock serves as Senior Vice President - Finance and Administration, Controller of Imperial Oil Ltd. A chartered accountant, Ms. Babcock joined Imperial in 1987 after working in public accounting for Clarkson Gordon for several years. She progressed through various assignments, including downstream and upstream accounting, and internal audit. In 1998, Ms. Babcock assumed a role with Exxon Mobil in Houston, Tex., and subsequently held a number of corporate, accounting and treasurer positions with the company. Ms. Babcock relocated to London, England, in 2002 to become the manager of upstream operations accounting for two years before returning to ExxonMobil in Irving, Tex., for roles as investor relations manager and assistant controller. In 2013, Ms. Babcock became vice-president, corporate financial services, ExxonMobil. She is currently responsible for the corporation's global financial accounting and services activities, including activities performed in several business service centres in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Curitiba, Brazil; Budapest, Hungary; Shanghai, China; and Bangkok, Thailand. Ms. Babcock holds a bachelor of arts from Queen's University and a master of business administration in finance/accounting from McMaster University. She is a chartered professional accountant of Canada and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

Theresa Redburn Ms. Theresa B. Redburn serves as Senior Vice President - Commercial and Corporate Development of the Company since January 2017. She was Vice President - Upstream Commercial from 2014 to December 2016. She was Commercial manager, upstream ventures Exxon Mobil Corporation (2011 - 2014).

John Whelan Mr. John R. Whelan has been appointed as Senior Vice President - Upstream of the Company, effective March 1, 2017. He is no longer Vice President - Production of the Company, effective March 1, 2017. A professional engineer, Mr. Whelan started his career with Mobil Oil Canada in 1988 as a subsurface engineer in Drayton Valley, Alberta. In 1991, he moved to Stavanger, Norway and held a variety of roles related to the development of major offshore oil and gas projects. Mr. Whelan returned to Canada in 1999 and progressed through various managerial assignments related to ExxonMobil Canada’s east coast producing operations. In 2004, Mr. Whelan assumed a role at ExxonMobil Production Company’s headquarters in Houston, Texas as a planning and business analyst. The following year, he coordinated ExxonMobil Production Company’s global business plan and in 2006 he became operations technical manager with ExxonMobil’s US production affiliate. Two years later, Mr. Whelan moved to Stavanger, Norway to become operations manager for ExxonMobil’s Norwegian affiliate. Following that assignment, Mr. Whelan returned to Houston to assume ExxonMobil Production Company’s planning and commercial manager role until joining Imperial in 2013. Mr. Whelan earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Memorial University of Newfoundland. He is registered with The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and Professional Engineers & Geoscientists, Newfoundland & Labrador (PEGNL).

Peter Dinnick Mr. Peter M. Dinnick is Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. He is currently assistant general counsel, of upstream.

Dennis Wascom Mr. Dennis G. Wascom serves as Director of Imperial Oil Limited, since July 30, 2014. Mr. Wascom is a vice-president of Exxon Mobil Corporation and is the president of ExxonMobil Refining & Supply Company, a division of Exxon Mobil Corporation, with responsibility for ExxonMobil’s global refining and supply operations. He is located in Spring, Texas. Mr. Wascom has worked for ExxonMobil in a range of refining operations management assignments, as well as international assignments in Asia Pacific.

Krystyna Hoeg Ms. Krystyna T. Hoeg serves as Independent Director of Imperial Oil Limited. Ms. Hoeg was the president and chief executive officer of Corby Distilleries Limited from 1996 until her retirement in February 2007. She previously held several positions in the finance and controllers functions of Allied Domecq PLC and Hiram Walker & Sons Limited. Prior to that, she spent five years in public practice as a chartered accountant with the accounting firm of Touche Ross. She is currently a director of New Flyer Industries Inc. and is also a director of Samuel, Son & Co. Limited and Revera Inc., privately owned corporations. Ms. Hoeg is also the chair of the board of the Michael Garron Hospital (formerly known as the Toronto East General Hospital).

Jack Mintz Dr. Jack M. Mintz Ph.D. serves as Independent Director of Imperial Oil Limited. Dr. Mintz is currently the President’s Fellow at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy focusing on tax, urban and financial market regulatory policy programs and also serves as the national policy advisor for EY (formerly Ernst & Young). From 2006 to 2015, Dr. Mintz was the founding Director and Palmer Chair in Public Policy for the University of Calgary, and from 1999 to 2006, he was the president and chief executive officer of The C.D. Howe Institute. He has been a member of the board of Morneau Shepell since 2010. He has also been a professor at Queen's University Economics Department from 1978 to 1989 and the Joseph L. Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto from 1989 to 2007. Dr. Mintz also has published widely in the fields of public economics and fiscal federalism, has been an advisor to governments throughout the world on fiscal matters, and has frequently published articles in national newspapers and magazines. Dr. Mintz received the Order of Canada in 2015.

David Sutherland Mr. David S. Sutherland serves as Independent Director of Imperial Oil Limited, since April 29, 2010. In July 2007, Mr. Sutherland retired as president and chief executive officer of the former IPSCO, Inc. after spending 30 years with the company and more than five years as president and chief executive officer. Mr. Sutherland is the chairman of the board of United States Steel Corporation and lead director of GATX Corporation. Mr. Sutherland is also chairman of Graham Group Ltd., an employee owned corporation and is a director of Steelcraft Inc., a privately owned corporation. Mr. Sutherland is a former chairman of the American Iron and Steel Institute and served as a member of the board of directors of the Steel Manufacturers Association, the International Iron and Steel Institute, the Canadian Steel Producers Association and the National Association of Manufacturers.

Sheelagh Whittaker Ms. Sheelagh D. Whittaker serves as Independent Director of Imperial Oil Limited, since April 19, 1996. Ms. Whittaker spent much of her early business career as director and partner with The Canada Consulting Group, now Boston Consulting Group. From 1989 she was president and chief executive officer of Canadian Satellite Communications (Cancom). In 1993, Ms. Whittaker joined Electronic Data Systems of Plano, Texas, then one of the world’s foremost providers of information technology services. Initially spending several years as president and chief executive officer of EDS Canada, Ms. Whittaker then undertook other key leadership roles globally, ultimately serving the company as managing director, United Kingdom, Middle East and Africa, until her retirement from EDS in November 2005.