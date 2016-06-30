Name Description

Mandla Sizwe Gantsho Dr. Mandla Sizwe Vulindlela Gantsho, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited., since October 21, 2015. Mandla appointed in November 2010. Held senior executive positions in public and private sector organisations, including vice-president for infrastructure at the African Development Bank, CEO and MD of the Development Bank of Southern Africa. A former non-executive director of the SARB. Currently the chairman of Africa Rising Capital, Sasol Limited and Ithala Development Finance Corporation.

Nicolaas Muller Mr. Nicolaas (Nico) Johannes Muller is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Muller holds a BSc Mining Engineering degree and has had a 27-year mining career that has exposed him to multiple commodities, including platinum. He has a proven track record as a successful operator, a highly rated leader and a strategic thinker. This mix of technical know-how and a strategic approach will serve Implats and all its stakeholders very well.

Gerhard Potgieter Mr. Gerhard S. Potgieter is Acting Chief Executive Officer, Group Executive - Growth Projects and Consulting Mining Engineer of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited. He is a registered professional mining engineer and brings with him experience in gold, platinum and base metal mining where he has been involved in exploration, feasibility studies, design, construction and management of numerous projects. Some of the mines commissioned under his leadership include Target Gold, Two Rivers Platinum, Modikwa Platinum, Tati Nickel and Nkomati Nickel. He is a past-president of the Association of Mine Managers and has served on a number of boards during his career. Over the last 3 years he has served as Managing Director: African Operations at Norilsk Nickel.

Brenda Berlin Ms. Brenda Berlin is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited. Ms. Berlin appointed to the board in February 2011. Joined the Company in 2004 as commercial executive before being appointed as Group chief financial officer.

Tebogo Llale Mr. Tebogo Llale is a Company Secretary of the Company. He joined Implats in December of 2006 where he worked in the Remuneration Department and was later appointed assistant Company Secretary in September 2009. He holds an Honours degree in Industrial Psychology and is a qualified Global Remuneration Professional. He has also completed a certificate in Corporate Governance and Administration.

Hugh Cameron Mr. Hugh Colin Cameron is Non-Executive Independent Director of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited. He was appointed to the board in November 2010 as an independent non-executive director and he was previously a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he specialised in mining and headed up their global mining practice for a number of years. He is a director of Calgro M3 Holdings and a trustee of the Sishen Iron Ore Company Community Development Trust.

Peter Davey Mr. Peter W. Davey is Independent Non-Executive Director of Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., since July 1, 2013. He appointed to the board in July 2013 as an independent non-executive director. He was previously a resource analyst at various investment banks in the United Kingdom and he also has extensive production experience in the South African gold and platinum mining industry.

Alastair Macfarlane Mr. Alastair S. Macfarlane is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. since December 1, 2012. He was appointed in December 2012. Extensive experience in senior and executive management positions in the mining industry, consults to many mining companies within the sector locally and internationally. Is a visiting senior lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand; is chairman of the South African Mineral Asset Valuation Committee (SAMVAL) and chairs the international Mineral Asset Valuation Committee (IMVAL).

Nkosana Moyo Dr. Nkosana Donald Moyo MBA, PhD and BSc (Hons) (Physics), is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed in March 2015. Previous Vice-President and COO of the African Development Bank. He was the managing partner for Actis in Africa and he was also senior adviser and associate for the International Finance Corporation. He is currently an independent nonexecutive director Old Mutual PLC.

Fholisani Mufamadi Dr. Fholisani Sydney Mufamadi, Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr Mufamadi was appointed in March 2015. Director of various subsidiary boards of Barclays Bank Africa Group in Mozambique and Tanzania, director of the School of Leadership at the University of Johannesburg. Chairman of Zimplats Holdings Ltd.

Babalwa Ngonyama Ms. Babalwa Ngonyama is Non-Executive Independent Director of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited., since 1 November 2010. She was appointed in November 2010. She is the founding chairman of the African Women Chartered Accountants (AWCA). She is CEO of Sinayo Securities and also serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Barloworld Limited, Hollard Life Assurance Company, Clover Industries Limited, Group Five Limited and Aspen Pharmacare Holdings.

Mpho Nkeli Ms. Mpho Elizabeth Kolekile Nkeli is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Nkeli was appointed in April 2015. Previously director of Alexander Forbes, Vodacom SA, African Bank and Chairperson of the Commission for Employment Equity. She is currently a director of Search Partners International, she is an independent non-executive director of Life Healthcare.