Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)

IMPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,228.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-44.00 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
3,272.00
Open
3,237.00
Day's High
3,272.00
Day's Low
3,203.00
Volume
1,864,568
Avg. Vol
3,868,946
52-wk High
5,932.00
52-wk Low
3,054.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mandla Sizwe Gantsho

55 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Nicolaas Muller

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Gerhard Potgieter

2016 Acting Chief Executive Officer, Group Executive - Growth Projects and Consulting Mining Engineer

Brenda Berlin

51 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Alex Mhembere

Chief Executive Officer - Zimplats

Johan Theron

Group executive, Corporate relations

Jon Andrews

2014 Group Executive - Health and Safety

Paul Finney

2013 Group Executive - Refining and marketing

Nelson Ndlala

2014 Executive head - Rustenburg operations

Mathias Sithole

Group executive - people

Tebogo Llale

2014 Company Secretary

Udo Lucht

2017 Non-Executive Director

Hugh Cameron

65 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director

Peter Davey

63 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director

Alastair Macfarlane

65 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Nkosana Moyo

65 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Fholisani Mufamadi

57 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Babalwa Ngonyama

42 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director

Mpho Nkeli

53 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Zacharias Swanepoel

55 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Mandla Sizwe Gantsho

Dr. Mandla Sizwe Vulindlela Gantsho, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited., since October 21, 2015. Mandla appointed in November 2010. Held senior executive positions in public and private sector organisations, including vice-president for infrastructure at the African Development Bank, CEO and MD of the Development Bank of Southern Africa. A former non-executive director of the SARB. Currently the chairman of Africa Rising Capital, Sasol Limited and Ithala Development Finance Corporation.

Nicolaas Muller

Mr. Nicolaas (Nico) Johannes Muller is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Muller holds a BSc Mining Engineering degree and has had a 27-year mining career that has exposed him to multiple commodities, including platinum. He has a proven track record as a successful operator, a highly rated leader and a strategic thinker. This mix of technical know-how and a strategic approach will serve Implats and all its stakeholders very well.

Gerhard Potgieter

Mr. Gerhard S. Potgieter is Acting Chief Executive Officer, Group Executive - Growth Projects and Consulting Mining Engineer of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited. He is a registered professional mining engineer and brings with him experience in gold, platinum and base metal mining where he has been involved in exploration, feasibility studies, design, construction and management of numerous projects. Some of the mines commissioned under his leadership include Target Gold, Two Rivers Platinum, Modikwa Platinum, Tati Nickel and Nkomati Nickel. He is a past-president of the Association of Mine Managers and has served on a number of boards during his career. Over the last 3 years he has served as Managing Director: African Operations at Norilsk Nickel.

Brenda Berlin

Ms. Brenda Berlin is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited. Ms. Berlin appointed to the board in February 2011. Joined the Company in 2004 as commercial executive before being appointed as Group chief financial officer.

Alex Mhembere

Johan Theron

Jon Andrews

Paul Finney

Nelson Ndlala

Mathias Sithole

Tebogo Llale

Mr. Tebogo Llale is a Company Secretary of the Company. He joined Implats in December of 2006 where he worked in the Remuneration Department and was later appointed assistant Company Secretary in September 2009. He holds an Honours degree in Industrial Psychology and is a qualified Global Remuneration Professional. He has also completed a certificate in Corporate Governance and Administration.

Udo Lucht

Hugh Cameron

Mr. Hugh Colin Cameron is Non-Executive Independent Director of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited. He was appointed to the board in November 2010 as an independent non-executive director and he was previously a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he specialised in mining and headed up their global mining practice for a number of years. He is a director of Calgro M3 Holdings and a trustee of the Sishen Iron Ore Company Community Development Trust.

Peter Davey

Mr. Peter W. Davey is Independent Non-Executive Director of Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., since July 1, 2013. He appointed to the board in July 2013 as an independent non-executive director. He was previously a resource analyst at various investment banks in the United Kingdom and he also has extensive production experience in the South African gold and platinum mining industry.

Alastair Macfarlane

Mr. Alastair S. Macfarlane is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. since December 1, 2012. He was appointed in December 2012. Extensive experience in senior and executive management positions in the mining industry, consults to many mining companies within the sector locally and internationally. Is a visiting senior lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand; is chairman of the South African Mineral Asset Valuation Committee (SAMVAL) and chairs the international Mineral Asset Valuation Committee (IMVAL).

Nkosana Moyo

Dr. Nkosana Donald Moyo MBA, PhD and BSc (Hons) (Physics), is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed in March 2015. Previous Vice-President and COO of the African Development Bank. He was the managing partner for Actis in Africa and he was also senior adviser and associate for the International Finance Corporation. He is currently an independent nonexecutive director Old Mutual PLC.

Fholisani Mufamadi

Dr. Fholisani Sydney Mufamadi, Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr Mufamadi was appointed in March 2015. Director of various subsidiary boards of Barclays Bank Africa Group in Mozambique and Tanzania, director of the School of Leadership at the University of Johannesburg. Chairman of Zimplats Holdings Ltd.

Babalwa Ngonyama

Ms. Babalwa Ngonyama is Non-Executive Independent Director of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited., since 1 November 2010. She was appointed in November 2010. She is the founding chairman of the African Women Chartered Accountants (AWCA). She is CEO of Sinayo Securities and also serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Barloworld Limited, Hollard Life Assurance Company, Clover Industries Limited, Group Five Limited and Aspen Pharmacare Holdings.

Mpho Nkeli

Ms. Mpho Elizabeth Kolekile Nkeli is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Nkeli was appointed in April 2015. Previously director of Alexander Forbes, Vodacom SA, African Bank and Chairperson of the Commission for Employment Equity. She is currently a director of Search Partners International, she is an independent non-executive director of Life Healthcare.

Zacharias Swanepoel

Mr. Zacharias Bernard Swanepoel is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Swanepoel was appointed in March 2015. Nonexecutive chairman of Village Main Reef, and serves as a non-executive director of Sanlam and African Rainbow Minerals.

