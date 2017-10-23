Indian Bank (INBA.NS)
INBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
264.10INR
264.10INR
Change (% chg)
Rs6.05 (+2.34%)
Prev Close
Rs258.05
Open
Rs259.00
Day's High
Rs265.25
Day's Low
Rs258.00
Volume
854,137
Avg. Vol
1,075,477
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
T. C. Venkat Subramanian
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kishor Kharat
|58
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
K. Srinivasa Raghavan
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, General Manager
|
Bimal Shah
|51
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
S Chezhian
|2014
|General Manager
|
P Dharmaraj
|2014
|General Manager
|
K. Malathy
|2014
|General Manager
|
Vipon Malhotra
|2014
|General Manager
|
R. Manimaran
|2014
|General Manager
|
G. Manoharan
|2014
|General Manager
|
M. Nagarajan
|2014
|General Manager
|
Banabihari Panda
|2014
|General Manager
|
B. Parthasarathy
|2014
|General Manager
|
G Rajeevan Pillai
|2014
|General Manager
|
S V Radhakrishnan
|2014
|General Manager
|
G. Rangarajan
|2014
|General Manager
|
R V Chandra Rao
|2014
|General Manager
|
K. Udaya Reddy
|2014
|General Manager
|
Chitra Subramaniam
|2014
|General Manager
|
Gadiparthi Sudhakar
|2014
|General Manager
|
S. Suresh
|2014
|General Manager
|
Radhakrishnan Venkataraman
|2014
|General Manager
|
M. Bhattacharya
|56
|2017
|Executive Director
|
R. Subramania Kumar
|2016
|Executive Director
|
A. Rajeev
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Mudita Mishra
|2016
|Government Nominee Director
|
Vinod Nagar
|63
|2014
|Shareholder Director
|
B. Vijayendra
|2015
|Director - Nominee of RBI
|
Padmanaban Dass
|2016
|Part-time Non-Official Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
T. C. Venkat Subramanian
|
Kishor Kharat
|Shri. Kishor Piraji Kharat serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Indian Bank. Shri. Kishor Piraji Kharat, has been Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of IDBI Bank Limited.
|
K. Srinivasa Raghavan
|Shri. K. Srinivasa Raghavan is the Chief Financial Officer and General Manager since May 2014.
|
Bimal Shah
|
S Chezhian
|Mr. S. Chezhian is the General Manager of The Indian Bank since 2014.
|
P Dharmaraj
|
K. Malathy
|Ms. K. Malathy is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.
|
Vipon Malhotra
|Mr. Vipon Malhotra is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.
|
R. Manimaran
|Mr. R Manimaran is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.
|
G. Manoharan
|
M. Nagarajan
|
Banabihari Panda
|Mr. Banabihari Panda is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.
|
B. Parthasarathy
|Mr. B Parthasarathy is the General Manager of Indian Bank 2014.
|
G Rajeevan Pillai
|
S V Radhakrishnan
|Mr. S V Radhakrishnan is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.
|
G. Rangarajan
|Mr. G. Rangarajan is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.
|
R V Chandra Rao
|
K. Udaya Reddy
|
Chitra Subramaniam
|Ms. Chitra Subramaniam is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.
|
Gadiparthi Sudhakar
|Mr. Gadiparthi Sudhakar is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.
|
S. Suresh
|
Radhakrishnan Venkataraman
|
M. Bhattacharya
|
R. Subramania Kumar
|Shri. R. Subramania Kumar has been appointed as Executive Director of the Indian Bank, with effect from January 22, 2016. He is General Manager of Punjab National Bank.
|
A. Rajeev
|Shri. A. S. Rajeev has been appointed as Executive Director of Indian Bank, with effect from January 22, 2016. He is General Manager of Vijaya Bank.
|
Mudita Mishra
|Ms. Mudita Mishra is Government Nominee Director of the Company. She is Director, Department of Financial Services.
|
Vinod Nagar
|Shri. Vinod Kumar Nagar is the Shareholder Director of Indian Bank since July 2014.
|
B. Vijayendra
|Shri. B P Vijayendra was appointed as the RBI Nominee Director of the Bank by the Government of India on February 23, 2015. He holds Master’s degree - Economics and CAIIB. He is presently the Principal Chief General Manager of the Inspection Department at Reserve Bank of India, Central Office, Mumbai. He has put in over 3 decades of service in the RBI and has held important posts in various centres of RBI like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Jaipur. He worked as Regional Director - Rajasthan, CGM of Rural Planning & Credit, Chief General Manager of Department of Banking Supervision
|
Padmanaban Dass
