Name Description

Jean La Couture Mr. Jean La Couture serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. He is President of Huis Clos Ltd. a management and mediation firm. He is a Fellow of the Ordre des Comptables professionnels agréés du Québec and member of the Ordre des Comptables professionnels agréés du Québec since 1967. Jean La Couture headed Le Groupe Mallette (an accounting firm) before becoming President and Chief Executive Officer of The Guarantee Company of North America. In 1995, Jean La Couture founded Huis Clos Ltd. which specializes in management and mediation as well as in civil and commercial negotiations. He is Chairman of the Board of Groupe Pomerleau and director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Québecor Inc. a reporting issuer. He is also a director at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Michel Letellier Mr. Michel Letellier, serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-independent Director of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. He has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since October 25, 2007. He acted as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation from 2003 until his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. From 1997 to 2003, Michel Letellier was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Innergex GP Inc. and was responsible for the financial management of the affairs of Innergex GP Inc., Innergex, Limited Partnership and Innergex Power Income Fund. Michel Letellier holds an MBA from Université de Sherbrooke as well as a bachelor’s degree in commerce (finance) from Université du Québec à Montréal. He currently acts as a director of KP Tissue Inc., a reporting issuer.

Jean Perron Mr. Jean Perron, CPA, CA, serves as Chief Financial Officer of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. He served as Vice President and Treasurer since December 2003 until 2007. Before joining the Corporation, He worked with KPMG LLP for more than 13 years where he held various positions and became Senior Manager in taxation for a diversified clientele of private and public companies. Mr. Perron holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Université du Québec à Montréal (1990) and has been a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Management Accountant since 1992.

Richard Blanchet Mr. Richard Blanchet, P. Eng. M.Sc. serves as Senior Vice President – Development, Western Canada and Latin America of the Company. He was Senior Vice President, Western Region of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Prior thereto, was Vice President Development of Innergex GP. He is responsible for the development of new hydroelectric projects in the Western region of North America and is also involved in the planning and assessment processes for new power plants. Prior to joining the Corporation and Innergex GP in September 2001, Mr. Blanchet worked for more than 13 years as a specialist and project manager with Group RSW Inc., an engineering firm active in the energy sector. As specialist and project manager, Mr. Blanchet’s tasks included designing and evaluating the financial viability of hydroelectric power plants in Canada and abroad. His professional experience covers surface, pit, and underground power plants with installed capacities ranging from less than one MW up to 5,000MW. Mr. Blanchet holds a Master’s degree from Laval University (1989) and a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Laval University (1986). Mr. Blanchet has been a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec since 1988 and of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia since 2002.

Renaud De Batz De Trenquellon Mr. Renaud De Batz De Trenquellon serves as Senior Vice President – Hydroelectric Projects Management of the Company. He was Senior Vice President - Hydroelectric Development of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.. He is responsible for the development of new hydroelectric projects in the Eastern region of North America. He is also involved in the planning and assessment process for new power plants. Prior to joining the Corporation in 2002, Mr. de Batz was employed for more than 12 years with RSW inc., an engineering firm specializing in the energy sector. As a project director and specialist, Mr. de Batz was in charge of characterizing the geological and geotechnical conditions of hydroelectric installations in particular, as well as for participating in the design and construction of such facilities. He acquired this experience working on projects of many different sizes and representing a wide range of technical features, in Canada and abroad. Mr. de Batz holds an MBA from the UQAM (2003) and a Master’s degree from University of Marseille, France (1985) and has been a member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec since 2002.

Peter Grover Mr. Peter Grover serves as Senior Vice President – Wind and Solar Projects Management of the Company. He was Senior Vice President - Project Management of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Mr. Grover manages the wind energy activities of the Corporation for Development Projects with PPAs under Cartier Wind Energy and for Prospective Projects. Prior to joining the Corporation, He worked in the renewable energy sector for Alstom Inc. holding positions from project engineer to director of project management over a span of nearly 20 years and on three continents. Mr. Grover holds a bachelor’s of electrical engineering from Concordia University (1986) and has been a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec since 1992.

Francois Hebert Mr. Francois Hebert serves as Senior Vice President - Operations and Maintenance of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Prior to that time, Mr. Hebert was Vice President, Operation and Maintenance of Innergex GP from 1999 to 2003. Mr. Hébert is responsible for the Corporation’s power plant operation and maintenance. He is also involved in the design and planning of new hydroelectric and wind projects. Before joining the Corporation and Innergex GP, Mr. Hébert worked for 12 years with Alstom Inc., a multi-national firm in the field of energy projects, where he was involved in project management and in the automation and commissioning of hydroelectric stations. Mr. Hebert holds technical degrees from both Collège du Vieux-Montréal (1987) and Collège Sherbrooke (1986) in Instrumentation and in Electronics.

Jean Trudel Mr. Jean Trudel serves as Chief Investment Officer of the Company. He was Senior Vice President - Communications, Chief Investment Officer of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Prior to that time, he was Vice President, Corporate Development of Innergex GP (2002 to 2003). Mr. Trudel is responsible for the financing of new projects, the evaluation of potential acquisitions, the financial management of the affairs of the Corporation and investor relations. Prior to joining the Corporation and Innergex GP, Mr. Trudel worked for Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (formerly Clarica Life Insurance Company) from 1999 to 2002 as Director, Investment Project Finance for Québec and Atlantic Canada and was Account Officer with the Corporate Banking Forestry Group of the Bank of Nova Scotia from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Trudel was a Board Member of the Association québécoise de la production d’énergie renouvelable from March 2000 to December 2007. Mr. Trudel holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from HEC Montréal (1993) and an MBA from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario (1996).

Anne Cliche Ms. Anne Cliche serves as Vice President – Human Resources of the Company. Ms. Cliche prior to July 2011, was a consultant in Organizational Development and Change Management.

Nathalie Theberge Ms. Nathalie Theberge serves as Vice President - Corporate Legal Affairs, Secretary of the Company. Previously, Ms. Theberge was Corporate Secretary, Senior Director – Corporate Legal Affairs.

Yves Baribeault Mr. Yves Baribeault serves as Vice President – Legal Affairs, Operations and Projects of the Company. Mr. Baribeault was appointed Vice-President, Legal Affairs, Operations and Projects in 2015.

Claude Chartrand Mr. Claude Chartrand, P.Eng. B.A.Sc. serves as Vice President - Engineering of the Company. Mr. Chartrand was Vice President Energy at Aecom Canada from November 2010 to February 2012.

Matthew Kennedy Mr. Matthew Kennedy serves as Vice President - Environment of the Company. Mr. Kennedy was Vice President Environment for Cloudworks Energy Inc. from 2010 to April 2011.

Richard Laflamme Mr. Richard Laflamme serves as Independent Director of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Mr. Laflamme has acted as a corporate director and consultant in pension funds as his principal occupation since December 2012. Previously, he was General Manager of the Université du Québec Pension Fund from April 2004 to December 2012. He was a director of Innergex Inc. from 1997 until 2003 and was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Innergex GP Inc. from 1997 to 1999. Richard Laflamme held various positions with the Fédération des Caisses Desjardins du Québec from 1984 to 2004. He graduated in business and accounting from Université Laval (1983) and graduated from the Canadian Securities Institute (IDA 1988) and is an independent member of the Retirement Committee of Lantic Inc. wholly owned by Rogers Sugar Inc., a reporting issuer. He has been an independent member of the retirement committees of the policemen and policewomen as well as of the manual workers of Québec city from 2008 to 2014. Mr. Laflamme is a member of the Investment Committee of the Québec City Pension Fund since 2014.

Daniel Lafrance Mr. Daniel L. Lafrance serves as a Independent Director of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. He has acted as a corporate director as his principal occupation since August 2013. From February 1992 to August 2013, he was Senior Vice-President Finance and Procurement, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Lantic Inc. wholly owned by Rogers Sugar Inc. a reporting issuer. Holding a bachelor’s degree in business (1976) and a specialty in accounting (1977) from the University of Ottawa, Daniel Lafrance is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario since 1980. He currently acts as a director of Lantic Inc. wholly owned by Rogers Sugar Inc. a reporting issuer.

William Lambert Mr. William A. Lambert serves as Independent Director of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Mr. Lambert, has acted as a corporate director as his principal occupation since December 2009. He was a partner of Birch Hill Equity Partners from August 2005 to December 2009 and was an officer of TD Capital Group Limited from 1987 to January 2006. William A. Lambert received an MBA from York University and a Bachelor’s of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mr. Lambert currently acts as a director of Ag Growth International Inc. and Biox Corporation, both of which are reporting issuers.

Dalton McGuinty Mr. Dalton James Patrick McGuinty serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has been a Senior advisor consultant for Desire2 Learn since 2014 and for PriceWaterHouseCoopers Canada from January 2015 to September 2015. He was the Premier of Ontario, Canada from 2003 to 2013 and worked as an attorney at McGuinty & McGuinty law firm from 1983 to 1996. He was elected member of the Ontario Provincial Parliament in 1990 and elected leader of the Ontario Liberal Party in 1996. Mr. McGuinty was named a senior fellow for the Harvard University Weatherhead Center for International Affairs from 2013-2014. He currently acts as a director of Pomerleau Inc.