Derek Mapp Mr. Derek Mapp serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, since March 17, 2008. Derek Mapp joined the board of Taylor & Francis Group plc as a Non-Executive Director in 1998. He is currently a Non- Executive Director and Chairman of Huntsworth plc, Non-Executive Chairman of Salmon Developments Limited, 3aaa Limited (Aspire Achieve Advance), Embrace Limited and Executive Chairman of Imagesound Limited. Following the merger of Informa and Taylor & Francis in May 2004, he was appointed as Non-Executive Director and was designated the Senior Independent Director on 10 March 2005. On 17 March 2008 he was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman. He is also Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Stephen Carter Mr. Stephen A. Carter has been appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company with effect from January 1, 2014. having previously been CEO-Designate from September 2013. Prior to this he served on the Board as a Non-Executive Director and was a member of the Audit Committee. Stephen is also a Non-Executive Director of United Utilities Group PLC and a Governor of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He was previously Chairman of the Board at the Ashridge Business School, the President/ Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa for Alcatel Lucent, and was a member of the Executive Management Board. He is a Life Peer.

Gareth Wright Mr. Gareth Wright is Group Finance Director, Director of the Company. Gareth Wright joined Informa in 2009, as Deputy Finance Director, a role in which he was directly responsible for the majority of the Group's corporate functions, and in which he worked closely with the previous Group Finance Director. He has been working in the role of Acting Group Finance Director since 1 January 2014. Before joining Informa, Gareth worked for National Express in a number of Head Office Finance roles, including Deputy Finance Director and a period as Acting Group Finance Director. Gareth trained with Coopers & Lybrand, now part of PwC.

Rupert Hopley Mr. Rupert Hopley is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company, since 1 November 2011. He joined Informa on 1 November 2011. He trained as a solicitor at Allen & Overy and worked in their corporate finance department before joining Cable & Wireless plc in 2004. He held various roles at Cable & Wireless, including Head of M&A and Deputy General Counsel, before joining Expedia Inc. in 2008 as their General Counsel (EMEA).

John Rishton Mr. John F. Rishton is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. John was Chief Executive of Rolls Royce Group plc between 2011 and 2015, having previously been Chief Executive and President of the Dutch international retailer, Royal Ahold NV and, prior to that, its Chief Financial Officer. He was also formerly Chief Financial Officer of British Airways plc. John has extensive Non-Executive experience, including being a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Unilever Group.

Gareth Bullock Mr. Gareth Richard Bullock is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed Senior Independent Non-Executive Director on 23 May 2014. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Tesco plc, Tesco Personal Finance Group Limited and Global Market Group Ltd. He is senior adviser to Good Governance Group (G3) and a Trustee of the British Council. Gareth was Group Executive Director of Standard Chartered plc until his retirement in April 2010 and was also responsible for Standard Chartered plc’s risk function. He was a Non-Executive Director of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc from 2005 to 2014.

Geoffrey Cooper Mr. Geoffrey Cooper Bullock serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 January 2014. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Dunelm plc, Non-Executive Chairman of Card Factory plc and Chairman of Bourne Leisure Holdings Ltd and Truth Corps Ltd. He is a Chartered Management Accountant and had a career in management consultancy before joining Somerfield as Finance Director in 1990. In 1994, he became Finance Director of UniChem plc, subsequently Alliance UniChem plc (which later became part of Alliance Boots plc), where he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive in 2001. He was Chief Executive of Travis Perkins plc from 2004 to 2013 and retired from the Travis Perkins Board in 2014.

Stephen Davidson Mr. Stephen James Davidson has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 September 2015. He is currently Chairman of Datatec Limited, Actual Experience Plc and PRS for Music. He is also Non-Executive Director of Inmarsat plc, Jaywing Group plc and Restore Plc. He previously held various senior positions in finance, including at West LB Panmure where he was Vice-Chairman of Investment Banking. From 1992 to 1998 he was Finance Director, then Chief Executive Officer of Telewest Communications plc.

David Flaschen Mr. David Flaschen has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 01 September 2015. He is currently an Investor and Advisor to a number of private companies and is a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Paychex, Inc. He was previously a Partner at Castanea Partners Inc, Managing Director of Flagship Ventures, and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Financial and Donnelley Marketing, Inc. He has over 20 years of executive experience in the information services industry. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

Helen Owers Ms. Helen Owers serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 January 2014. She is a Non-Executive Director at PZ Cussons, Wragge & Co LLP and The Eden Project. She was previously President, Global Businesses at Thomson Reuters and, more recently, Chief Development Officer, with a remit to expand the Thomson Reuters’ emerging markets presence. Before joining Thomson Reuters, Helen worked as a media and telecoms strategy consultant with Gemini Consulting and in academic and professional publishing with Prentice Hall. She is a member of the Remuneration Committee.