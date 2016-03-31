Name Description

Nandan Nilekani Mr. Nandan M. Nilekani is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Infosys Technologies Limited. Mr. Nilekani is one of the co-founders and has served as a member of Board since founding in 1981. From March 2002 to June 2007, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Mr. Nilekani has previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer. He also serves as a director on the board of Infosys Consulting. Mr. Nilekani co-founded India's National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and the Bangalore chapter of The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE), a non-profit global network established to foster entrepreneurship. Mr. Nilekani is on the board of the Peterson Institute for International Economics and on the boards of governors of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) and of IIT, Bombay. He is also a member of the review committee of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and the President of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). Mr. Nilekani was the Chairman of the Government of India's IT Task Force for the power sector. He has also served as a member of the subcommittee of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that dealt with issues related to insider trading, and as a member of the Reserve Bank of India's Advisory Group on corporate governance. In 2004, Mr. Nilekani was awarded the Corporate Citizen of the Year award at the Asia Business Leader Awards organized by CNBC. In 2005, he was awarded the Joseph Schumpeter prize for innovative services in the economy, economic sciences and politics. He was listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine in 2006. Mr. Nilekani was the Forbes Asia “Businessman of the Year” in 2006. In 2006, Mr. Nilekani was conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of the highest civilian honors awarded by the Government of India. Mr. Nilekani holds a B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from IIT, Bombay.

Ravi Kumar S. Mr. Ravi Kumar S. is President, Chief Delivery Officer, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the Company. In this role, he leads the Infosys global delivery organization across all global industry segments, driving digital transformation services, application development and maintenance; independent validation services, engineering services, emerging technology solutions, business intelligence & analytics, cloud and infrastructure, and enterprise package applications service lines. In addition, he oversees Infosys Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and is on the board of Infosys BPO Ltd. He also oversees Infosys operations in Japan. He is the Chairman of the Board of Infosys China and is also on the board of Infosys Public Services, Infosys Consulting Holding AG, Panaya (an Infosys company) and McCamish Systems (an Infosys BPO company). Previously, Ravi was the Group Head for the Insurance, Healthcare, and Cards and Payments unit, where he drove client services, demand generation, next-generation service offerings, game-changing innovation, and a world-class delivery organization to support clients. In addition to his present role, he is the Executive Sponsor for the US$1+ billion Oracle practice across all industry verticals, which is ranked by leading analysts as one of the top three players. Till recently, he also ran the global alliances organization at Infosys. He has also led the US$700+ million Global Consulting and Systems Integration practice in the manufacturing industry. Spanning a global clientele and other new incubating engines, he built the global Oracle and CRM practices for Infosys. Under his leadership, the Hyderabad Development Center, housing 22,000+ employees, won the Infosys Excellence Award for the Best Development Center five years in a row from 2010 – 2014. Ravi has a master’s degree in business administration from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, India.

U. B. Pravin Rao Mr. U. B. Pravin Rao serves as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company. He as Chief Operating Officer has overall strategic and operational responsibility for the entire portfolio of the company’s offerings. He oversees the key functions of global sales, global delivery and business enabling functions. He drives and oversees the continuous renewal of key processes, systems and policies across the company in client relationship management, sales effectiveness, delivery excellence, quality, talent management and leadership development. Pravin is also Chairperson of Infosys BPO. He has over 30 years of experience. Since joining Infosys in 1986, he has held a number of senior leadership roles including Head of Infrastructure Management Services, Delivery Head for Europe, and Head of Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods, Logistics and Life Sciences. Pravin holds a degree in electrical engineering from Bangalore University, India. He is a member of the National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Executive Council of Nasscom.

Ranganath Mavinakere Mr. Ranganath D. Mavinakere is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He His responsibilities include corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate planning, risk management and investor relations. He has over 24 years of experience in IT and financial services industries. He has held several leadership positions during a tenure of nearly 15 years with Infosys. Till recently, as Executive Vice President of Strategic Operations, he was responsible for strategic planning, risk management, mergers & acquisitions and corporate marketing. Earlier, he led the cost optimization initiative of the company as part of the Chairman’s Office. From January 2008 to July 2013, he was the Chief Risk Officer and worked with the Board’s Risk Management and Audit committees to enable the Board’s overview of risk management and governance. Prior to this, Ranga was Head of the Domain Competency Group, where he led a group of industry consultants and worked with global financial services clients. From 1991 to 1999, Ranganath worked with ICICI Limited, where he held leadership responsibilities in Treasury, Planning and credit functions. He has a post graduate diploma in management (PGDM) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, a master's degree in technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and bachelors degree in engineering from university of Mysore. He is an Associate Member of CPA, Australia.

Sandeep Dadlani Mr. Sandeep Dadlani is President and Global Head – Retail, CPG and Logistics of the Company. He is also Global Head of the Manufacturing, Retail, CPG and Logistics Unit at Infosys. Sandeep runs a portfolio P&L of approximately $2.5 billion globally, helping over 300 clients across the world to embrace digital technologies . He is Chairman of EdgeVerve, an Infosys subsidiary focused on co-creating innovative cloud-based products and platforms with Infosys’ clients. Sandeep is the company trustee for Infosys Foundation USA – a private charity focused on driving computer literacy and the Maker Movement in the US. His other responsibilities include managing the entire partner ecosystem of Infosys. He joined Infosys in 2001, and specifically the retail industry vertical in 2003 when it was US$ 70 million. He has helped it grow and led it ever since. Sandeep has over 18 years of experience in operations, consulting, business development, and product management. He has been actively involved in helping Retail, CPG and Logistics clients become more competitive by embracing new emerging trends across digital consumers and emerging markets. He has authored several white papers in the areas of innovation, business transformation, and shared services. Sandeep is often quoted in publications like Forbes, Business Week, Consumer Goods Technology, and Stores. He is also a regular speaker at industry forums such as Consumer Goods Technology, National Retail Federation, Client and Partner Innovation forums, and at Infosys Investor / Analyst / Customer conferences. Sandeep is on the Advisory Boards of Georgia-Tech and Kennesaw State University, Georgia. He has been featured for consecutive years on the UN Global Compact Supply Chain Sustainability Advisory Board and co-authored their report on supply chain sustainability. Additionally, he has been on the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Ethics and Values and has participated in WEF Davos 2015.

Mohit Joshi Mr. Mohit Joshi is President and Segment Head - Financial Services of the company. He is Head of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance ( BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences at Infosys and is also responsible for firm-wide sales operations and reporting processes, including large deal pursuits and top account growth. Mohit has over 18 years of professional experience working across the US, India, Mexico, and Europe. His area of expertise lies in the intersection of financial services and technology. Mohit was also selected as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum, Davos earlier this year. He joined Infosys in 2000 and has since worked in different capacities. In his previous role, he was responsible for leading the Financial Services practice in Europe. In 2007, Mohit was appointed as CEO of Infosys Mexico and was instrumental in setting up the first subsidiary in Latin America. Mohit has previously worked in India with ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays in their Corporate and Investment banks. Mohit holds a Master of Business Administration from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University and a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

Roopa Kudva Ms. Roopa Kudva serves as Independent Director of the Company. She is Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CRISIL. CRISIL is a global analytical company providing ratings, research, and risk and policy advisory services. She has led CRISIL’s evolution from a leading Indian rating agency to a diversified analytical company with clients ranging from the largest investment banks of the world to tens of thousands of small firms spread across India. Under her leadership, CRISIL’s market capitalization has grown four-fold from Rs. 2,900 crores to Rs. 14,000 crores, and revenues have tripled. Ms. Kudva regularly features in lists of the most powerful women in business compiled by prominent publications, including Fortune and Business Today. She is a recipient of several prestigious awards including the ‘Outstanding Woman Business Leader of The Year’ at CNBC TV18’s ‘India Business Leader Awards 2012’, India Today ‘Corporate Woman Award 2014’ and Indian Merchants’ Chamber Ladies' Wing’s ‘Woman of the Year’ Award 2013-14. Ms. Kudva is a member of several policy-level committees relating to the Indian financial system, including committees of the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India. She has also been a member of the Executive Council of NASSCOM. She is a regular speaker at global conferences and seminars by multilateral agencies, market participants, and leading academic institutions. Ms. Kudva holds a postgraduate diploma in management from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and also received the ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award’ from her alma mater.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Shaw is Chairman and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bangalore, India. Kiran is highly respected in the corporate world and has been named among TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. Recently, The Economic Times placed her at India Inc.’s top 10 most powerful women CEOs for the year 2012. Her pioneering efforts in biotechnology have drawn global recognition for both the Indian industry and Biocon. Kiran holds a bachelor’s degree in Zoology from Bangalore University, India, and is qualified as a Master Brewer from Ballarat University, Australia. She has also received many honorary doctorates in recognition of her pre-eminent contributions to the field of biotechnology.

Punita Sinha Dr. Punita Kumar Sinha serves as Independent Director of the Company. She has focused on investment management and financial markets during her 25 year career.

D. Sundaram Shri. D. Sundaram has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company effective July 14, 2017. Mr. Sundaram is currently the Vice Chairman and MD of TVS Capital Funds Ltd. He joined Unilever Group in 1975 and served in various leadership capacities in Unilever Group in a career spanning over 34 years, including Director of Finance & IT, and Vice Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited. Mr. Sundaram is a Fellow of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and a Post Graduate in Management Studies.