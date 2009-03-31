Name Description

G. Madhusudhan Rao Mr. G. Madhusudhan Rao is the Vice President - Finance of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. Madhu is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Jayantika Dave Ms. Jayantika Dave is Additional Director of the Company. She is a postgraduate in management (HR & Marketing) from Delhi University. She has more than three decades of experience in various capacities in Human Resources funtions with different IT and Technology firms. At present she is working as Vice President - Human Resources in Ingersoll Rand Technologies and Services Private Limited.

Hemraj Asher Mr. Hemraj Chaturbhuj Asher is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd. He has a degree in law and is an eminent solicitor. He is a senior partner in M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co. for the last 40 years. He has been a Director on the Board of the Company since 1972 and takes active interest in the affairs of the Company. He is a Director on the Board of Allied Pickfords Private Limited, Oerlikon Textile India Private Limited, Diamant Boart Marketing Private Limited, Elof Hansson (India) Private Limited, Hind Filters Limited, Indian Card Clothing Company Limited, PRS Technologies Private Limited etc.