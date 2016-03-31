Name Description

Narendra Gehlaut Mr. Narendra Gehlaut is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. He is Graduate in Electrical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and also a law graduate from University of Delhi. He has set up, owned and operated one of India's mining and construction material processing Companies and has years of leadership experience in Construction Industry and the Indian Real Estate market.

Gurbans Singh Mr. Gurbans Singh, Ex-IRS Officer is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was a member of Indian Revenue Services (Customs & Central Excise) and served as a Commissioner of Customs, Delhi. He has over 22 years of rich and varied experience at different senior level positions with the Government of India in the areas of Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax. Mr. Singh is a gold medalist post graduate in Economics from Punjab University, Chandigarh. He was recipient of Nehru Centenary Fellowship in the year 1993-94 and during this period, he took M.Sc. in Fiscal Studies from University of Bath, U.K.

Ashok Kacker Mr. Ashok Brijmohan Kacker is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was member of Indian Revenue Services and served as the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax. He has over 30 years of rich and varied experience with the Government of India in the areas of Public Administration, Finance, International Taxations, Mergers and Acquisitions, Capital and Financial Markets, occupying senior positions, both, in several executive capacities as well as policy formulation roles, including a six years (1995-2001) stint as Executive Director with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and in various capacities in committees set up by SEBI. Mr. Kacker holds a Master’s Degree in Physics from the University of Allahabad and joined Indian Revenue Services in 1974.

Shamsher Ahlawat Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat is Independent Director of Indiabulls Real Estates Ltd. He holds a post graduate degree in History from St. Stephens College, New Delhi. He is an ex-banker and an academiciariwith years of experience behind him. Having been associated with the banking sector for a Long time, He has an in depth understanding of the economy of the country and ability to visualize its impact on the Company’s business etc. which can be to the benefit of Company’s business in years to come, meriting his reappointment as a director on the Board of the Company. He is also on the boards of IndiabuLls Financial Services Limited and Indiabulls Retail Services Limited. Besides, he is a member of the Audit Committees of the Company, Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd. and Indiabutis Retail Services Limited, and of the Remuneration Committees of the Company, Indiabulls Financial Services Limited and Indiabulls Retail Services Limited.

Aishwarya Katoch Mr. Aishwarya Katoch is Independent Director of Indiabulls Real Estates Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Merchandising from American College of Applied Arts, London. Mr. Katoch runs a business engaged in the business of leisure & heritage Hotels and Resorts. His business skills will be to the benefit of the Company in the years to come, meriting his reappointment as Director on the Board of the Company. He is also on the Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, Indiabulls Securities Limited, Indiabulls Distribution Services Limited, Store One Retail India Limited, Kangra Hotels Private Limited, Royal Expeditions Private Limited and Royal Kangra Consultants Private Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee of the Company, Indiabulls Securities Limited, Store One Retail India Limited and Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited. He is also the Chairman of Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee of the Company, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited and Store One Retail India Limited. He is also the Chairman of Remuneration Committee of the Company, Indiabulls Securities Limited, Store One Retail India Limited and Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited. He is also the Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company, Store One Retail India Limited and Member of Compensation Committee of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited and Indiabulls Securities Limited.

Rama Das Mrs. Rama Das is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Das is Ex-member, CAT.

Surinder Nijjar Justice Surinder Singh Nijjar (Retd.) is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Bisheshwar Singh Justice Bisheshwar Prasad Singh (Retd.) is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a retired Justice Supreme Court of India).