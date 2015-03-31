Indoco Remedies Ltd (INRM.NS)
INRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
250.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Kare
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Aditi Panandikar
|45
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Mandar Borkar
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mangesh Rajadhyaksha
|2011
|President - API
|
Jayshankar Menon
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sundeep Bambolkar
|56
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Anand Nadkarni
|56
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Divakar Gavaskar
|72
|2005
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Rajiv Kakodkar
|58
|2007
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Anil Naik
|73
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sharad Upasani
|76
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Suresh Kare
|Mr. Suresh G. Kare is Executive Chairman of the Board of Indoco Remedies Limited. He resigned as Managing Director of the company effective February 14, 2012. He has been at the helm of the Company’s affairs for forty-four years and is responsible for its transformation from a small sick unit in 1963 to the global, fast growing, profitable organization that it is today. He has a technical background and is recognized for his leadership and vision. He is a multi-faceted personality whose love for arts, sports and social service complements his business acumen. Under his stewardship, Indoco has achieved innumerable milestones. His four decades of pharmaceutical experience is the key to the Company’s fast paced growth in the domestic and international arena. He is also the immediate Past-president of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Pssociation.
|
Aditi Panandikar
|Ms. Aditi Kare Panandikar is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Indoco Remedies Limited. She has been appointed as Managing Director of the company effective February 15, 2012. Ms. Panandikar is a pharmacy graduate and holds a Master's degree in Business Management from the Ohio State University, USA. She has been with the Company for over a decade and is experienced in technical and human resource fields. Ms. Panandikar is the Director - Business Development & HRD in the Company. She heads the Business Development Team and has played a pivotal role in establishing the Company's presence in the overseas markets. She also heads the Company's R&D and API departments.
|
Sundeep Bambolkar
|Mr. Sundeep V. Bambolkar serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Indoco Remedies Limited. He has B.Sc, MBA from Mumbai University, He is also trained in the field of advanced management at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and the Kellogg School of Business, Chicago, USA. He heads Finance and Operations functions. He is also responsible for the International Business pertaining to formulations. He has over two decades of experience in the relevant field.
|
Anand Nadkarni
|Dr. Anand Nadkarni is the Non-Executive Director of the Indoco Remedies Limited., with effect from 28th May, 2014. Dr. Anand Nadkarni, has done his MD in Psychological Medicines. He is a Consultant Psychiatrist and a Corporate Trainer and Human Resource Consultant for a number of major corporate organisations.
|
Divakar Gavaskar
|Mr. Divakar M. Gavaskar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Indoco Remedies Limited. Mr. Gavaskar is a professional specializing in corporate affairs. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and has undergone Strategic Management course Templeton College, Oxford and Senior Management course from Henley College, Oxford. He is also a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Mr. Gavaskar has worked in many capacities in the corporates of repute. He has held issues as Director- Finance and was the Managing Director of Abbott India Ltd (formerly Boots India Ltd). He was also associated with Johnson and Johnson (India) Ltd. Mr. Gavaskar has 30 years experience of corporate management. He is presently a Management Consultant. Mr. Gavaskar is on the Board of Company as an independent member since 11th April, 2005.
|
Rajiv Kakodkar
|Mr. Rajiv P. Kakodkar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Indoco Remedies Limited. He holds a bachelor of pharmacy degree from Bombay University and an MBA degree from the prestigous Stuart School of Business, Chicago, USA. He has international business experience in pharmaceutical field. His areas include Indenting and Sourcing for pharmacetical global and domestic businesses. He is a founder of his own chemical business in operation for over two decades.
|
Anil Naik
|Dr. Anil M. Naik is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Indoco Remedies Limited. He was Additional Director of Indoco Remedies Limited. He is a Management Graduate from IIM(Kolkatta) and has done a Doctorate from Mumbai University. He was selected by Tata Administrative Services and worked in companies such as Tata Oil Mills Ltd., TELCO, Tata Exports. Later on, he joined Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
|
Sharad Upasani
|Mr. Sharad P. Upasani is Independent Non-Executive Director of Indoco Remedies Limited. He has experience and has held important positions in State and Central government. He was Chief Secretary of Government of Maharashtra, Secretary of Department of Industry, Managing Directors of MSFC, Vice Chairman of MSRTC, Chairman of MSTC, the Vice- Chancellor of Agricultural University, Akola. At the Central level Mr. Upasani has worked in the Finance Ministry and Information & Broadcasting. He was the Chairman of the Company Law Board and the Bureau of Cost and Prices, New Delhi. He was also the Chairman of film Certification Board, Mumbai. Mr. Upasani was on deputation to IMF, from 1974 to 1978. He is a member of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. At present he acts as a Consultant on corporate law matters and an Arbritaor in corporate disputes.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Suresh Kare
|18,550,000
|
Aditi Panandikar
|11,210,000
|
Mandar Borkar
|--
|
Mangesh Rajadhyaksha
|--
|
Jayshankar Menon
|--
|
Sundeep Bambolkar
|9,953,000
|
Anand Nadkarni
|80,000
|
Divakar Gavaskar
|5,921,000
|
Rajiv Kakodkar
|170,000
|
Anil Naik
|165,000
|
Sharad Upasani
|100,000
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Suresh Kare
|0
|0
|
Aditi Panandikar
|0
|0
|
Mandar Borkar
|0
|0
|
Mangesh Rajadhyaksha
|0
|0
|
Jayshankar Menon
|0
|0
|
Sundeep Bambolkar
|0
|0
|
Anand Nadkarni
|0
|0
|
Divakar Gavaskar
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Kakodkar
|0
|0
|
Anil Naik
|0
|0
|
Sharad Upasani
|0
|0