Andrew Bryant Mr. Andrew D. Bryant is Chairman of the Board of Intel Corporation. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Intel since May 2012. Mr. Bryant served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Intel from July 2011 to May 2012. Mr. Bryant joined Intel in 1981, became Chief Financial Officer in February 1994, and was promoted to Senior Vice President in January 1999. In December 1999, he was promoted to Executive Vice President and his role expanded to Chief Financial and Enterprise Services Officer. In October 2007, Mr. Bryant was named Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), a position he held until January 2012. In 2009, Mr. Bryant’s responsibilities expanded to include the Technology and Manufacturing Group. Mr. Bryant serves on the board of directors of Columbia Sportswear and McKesson Corporation.

Brian Krzanich Mr. Brian M. Krzanich is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Intel Corporation. He has been a director and CEO of Intel since May 2013. Mr. Krzanich joined Intel in 1982. He became a Corporate Vice President in May 2006, serving until 2010 as Vice President and General Manager of Assembly and Test. He was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Manufacturing and Supply Chain from 2010 to 2012. He was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2012, responsible for Intel’s global manufacturing, supply chain, human resources, and information technology operations. Mr. Krzanich is a member of Deere & Company’s board of directors.

Robert Swan Mr. Robert H. Swan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. He oversees Intel’s global finance organization—including finance, accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit, and investor relations—information technology, and the Corporate Strategy Office. From September 2015 to September 2016, Mr. Swan served as an Operating Partner at General Atlantic LLC, a private equity firm. Prior to General Atlantic, he served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of eBay Inc. from March 2006 to July 2015. Previously, Mr. Swan served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Electronic Data Systems Corporation, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of TRW Inc., as well as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Executive Officer of Webvan Group, Inc. Mr. Swan began his career in 1985 at General Electric, serving for 15 years in numerous senior finance roles. Mr. Swan also serves on the board of directors of eBay.

Stacy Smith Mr. Stacy J. Smith is no longer Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, Operations and Sales of Intel Corporation effective end of January 2018. In that role, Mr. Smith leads the global Technology and Manufacturing Group and worldwide sales organization. From November 2012 to October 2016, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Mr. Smith served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer from January 2010 to November 2012; Vice President, Chief Financial Officer from 2007 to 2010; and Vice President, Assistant Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2007. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Smith served as Vice President, Finance and Enterprise Services and Chief Information Officer. Mr. Smith joined Intel in 1988. Mr. Smith also serves on the board of directors of Autodesk, Inc.

Venkata Renduchintala Dr. Venkata S. M. Renduchintala, Ph.D., is Executive VP, President - Client and Internet of Things (IoT) Businesses and Systems Architecture Group of the Company. Since then, he has served as our Executive Vice President and President, Client and Internet of Things Businesses and System Architecture Group. In this role, Dr. Renduchintala oversees Intel’s Platform Engineering, Client Computing, Internet of Things, Software and Services, and Design and Technology Solutions divisions. From 2004 to 2015, Dr. Renduchintala held various senior positions at Qualcomm Incorporated, most recently as Co-President of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies from June 2012 to November 2015 and Executive Vice President of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. from October 2012 to November 2015. Before joining Qualcomm, Dr. Renduchintala served as Vice President and General Manager of the Cellular Systems Division of Skyworks Solutions Inc./Conexant Systems Inc. and he spent a decade with Philips Electronics, where he held various positions, including Vice President of Engineering for its consumer communications business.

Steven Rodgers Mr. Steven R. Rodgers is Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Rodgers was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president. Mr. Rodgers is general counsel of Intel and leads Intel's Law and Policy Group. Rodgers joined Intel in 2000, was elected senior vice president in 2015.

Navin Shenoy Mr. Navin Shenoy is an Executive Vice President of the Company. He general manager of Intel's Data Center Group (DCG), an important growth business that spans servers, network and storage solutions that are driving the adoption of pervasive cloud computing, virtualization of network infrastructure and artificial intelligence. Shenoy is responsible for the P&L, strategy and product development spanning server, storage and network solutions for cloud service providers, communications service providers, enterprise and government infrastructure customers. He joined Intel in 1995 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Leslie Culbertson Ms. Leslie S. Culbertson is Senior Vice President Director, Human Resources of the Company. She leads Intel’s HR organization and is responsible for the company’s policies and programs related to human resources worldwide. Culbertson assumed her current role in 2017, capping 30+ years at Intel. Since joining the company in 1979 as an accounting manager for Intel’s Oregon site, she has held numerous leadership positions in finance, including serving as controller and general manager for various Intel groups and business units. Most recently, Culbertson served as corporate vice president and director of Intel’s Finance organization, overseeing corporate finance, Global tax, Global licensing and customs, all operational finance and accounting, including external reporting, compliance and policy. Earlier in her career, Culbertson was vice president and general manager for systems manufacturing, with responsibility over the entire supply chain for Intel’s board and system level products. This role encompassed an outsourcing organization, manufacturing facilities in four locations, a procurement organization, technology development for boards and systems, and the post-sales support group for Intel. Prior to that she served as vice president and director for Intel’s materials/procurement organization, where Culbertson was responsible for direct and indirect procurement. Before joining Intel, Culbertson worked at British Petroleum/Standard Oil of Ohio. Culbertson holds a bachelor’s degree from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon.

Gregory Bryant Mr. Gregory Bryant is the Senior Vice President of the Company. He is the general manager of the Client Computing Group (CCG), Intel's largest and most profitable business, which encompasses PCs, home gateways and other compute devices. Bryant recently succeeded Shenoy in this role and is responsible for the P&L, strategy and product development. He joined Intel in 1992 and is based in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Sandra Rivera Ms. Sandra Rivera is the Senior Vice President of the Company. She is general manager of the Network Platforms Group, which is the data center business group charged with providing innovative network technology and products to the market. In this role, Rivera manages the P&L, strategy and product development for solutions and services providers worldwide. She is also the executive sponsor guiding Intel's strategy, commitments and deliverables for 5G. Rivera joined Intel in 2000 and will be based in Santa Clara, California.

Aicha Evans Ms. Aicha S. Evans serves as Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. Ms. Evans was promoted to senior vice president. She is general manager of the Communication and Devices Group at Intel and is responsible for driving wireless communications for all Intel platforms. She was elevated from corporate vice president to senior vice president.

Charlene Barshefsky Amb. Charlene Barshefsky is an Independent Director of Intel Corporation. Ambassador Charlene Barshefsky has been a Senior International Partner at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP (WilmerHale), a multinational law firm in Washington, D.C., since 2001. Prior to joining the law firm, Ambassador Barshefsky served as the United States Trade Representative, the chief trade negotiator and principal trade policy maker for the United States and a member of the President’s Cabinet from 1997 to 2001, and as Acting and Deputy United States Trade Representative from 1993 to 1996. Ambassador Barshefsky is also a director of the American Express Company and the Estée Lauder Companies. Within the past five years, Ambassador Barshefsky has served on the board of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

Aneel Bhusri Mr. Aneel Bhusri is an Independent Director of Intel Corporation. He has been CEO at Workday, Inc., a provider of enterprise cloud applications for human resources and finance headquartered in Pleasanton, California, since May 2014. Mr. Bhusri has served as a director of Workday from 2005 to the present, as President from January 2007 to September 2009, as Co-CEO from September 2009 to May 2014, and as Chairman from January 2012 to May 2014. He has also been a partner at Greylock Partners, a venture capital firm, from 1999 to 2015, and currently serves as an advisory partner. Before co-founding Workday in 2005, Mr. Bhusri held a number of leadership positions at PeopleSoft, including Senior Vice President responsible for product strategy, business development, and marketing, and vice chairman of the board. Mr. Bhusri received an MBA from Stanford University and holds bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and economics from Brown University. He is a Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute.

Reed Hundt Mr. Reed E. Hundt is an Independent Director of Intel Corporation. He has been a Principal of REH Advisors, LLC, a strategic advice firm in Washington, D.C., since 2009, and CEO of the Coalition for Green Capital, a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C., that designs, develops, and implements green banks at the state, federal, and international level, since 2010. From 1998 to 2009, Mr. Hundt was an independent advisor to McKinsey & Company, Inc., a worldwide management consulting firm in Washington, D.C., and Principal of Charles Ross Partners, LLC, a private investor and advisory service in Washington, D.C. Mr. Hundt served as Chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from 1993 to 1997. From 1982 to 1993, Mr. Hundt was a partner with Latham & Watkins LLP, an international law firm. Mr. Hundt currently provides advisory services to Covington & Burling LLP, an international law firm. Mr. Hundt served as a member of the board of directors of Infinera Corporation from 2007 to 2010.

Omar Ishrak Mr. Omar Ishrak is Independent Director of the company. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medtronic plc, a global medical technology company, since 2011. Prior to joining Medtronic, Mr. Ishrak served as President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare Systems, a comprehensive provider of medical imaging and diagnostic technology and a division of GE Healthcare, from 2009 to 2011. Before that, Mr. Ishrak was President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare Clinical Systems from 2005 to 2008 and President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare Ultrasound and BMD from 1995 to 2004. Mr. Ishrak is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Asia Society, a leading educational organization dedicated to promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among peoples, leaders and institutions of Asia and the United States in a global context.

Tsu-Jae Liu Dr. Tsu-Jae King Liu serves as Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Tsu-Jae King Liu holds a distinguished professorship endowed by TSMC in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Liu also serves as Vice Provost, Academic and Space Planning, at U.C. Berkeley, and she previously served as Associate Dean for Academic Planning and Development, College of Engineering, and Chair of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences. Dr. Liu has nearly 20 years of experience in higher education in a range of faculty and administrative roles, including as Associate Dean for Research in the College of Engineering. Her achievements in teaching and research have been recognized by a number of awards, most recently the Semiconductor Industry Association University Research Award. Dr. Liu served on the board of the Center for Advancing Women in Technology from October 2014 to May 2016. She received her B.S., M.S., and PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

David Pottruck Mr. David S. Pottruck is an Independent Director of Intel Corporation. He been Chairman and CEO of Red Eagle Ventures, Inc., a private equity firm in San Francisco, California, since 2005. Mr. Pottruck has also served as Co-Chairman of Hightower Advisors, a wealth-management company in Chicago, Illinois, since 2009 and in 2013 became Chairman. Mr. Pottruck teaches in the MBA and Executive Education programs of the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania, and serves as a Senior Fellow in the Wharton School of Business Center for Leadership and Change Management. Prior to joining Red Eagle Ventures, Inc., Mr. Pottruck had a 20-year career at Charles Schwab Corporation that included service as President, CEO, and a member of the board. Mr. Pottruck has been elected to become a director of GSV Capital effective May 31, 2017.

Gregory Smith Mr. Gregory D. Smith is Independent Director of the company. He has been CFO, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy at The Boeing Company, the world’s largest aerospace company, since February 2015. Mr. Smith is responsible for overall financial management of the company, its financial reporting and transparency, and for multiple corporate functions including Controller, Treasury, Investor Relations, Tax and long-range planning. He also oversees Boeing Capital Corporation, the company’s global financing arm. Additionally, Mr. Smith leads the organization that analyzes the marketplace and shapes Boeing’s strategies, which includes guiding the company’s corporate development function, with responsibility for mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Smith previously served at Boeing as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer from February 2012 to February 2015; Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller from February 2010 to February 2012; and Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis from June 2008 to February 2010. Prior to that, he served for four years as Vice President of Global Investor Relations at Raytheon Company.

Andrew Wilson Mr. Andrew Wilson is Independent Director of the company. He joined Electronic Arts Inc. (“EA”) in May 2000 and has served as EA’s Chief Executive Officer and director of EA since September 2013. Previously, Mr. Wilson held several leadership positions at EA, including serving as Executive Vice President, EA SPORTS from August 2011 to September 2013. Mr. Wilson also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World Surf League.

Frank Yeary Mr. Frank D. Yeary is an Independent Director of Intel Corporation. He has been Executive Chairman of CamberView Partners, LLC, an advisory firm in San Francisco, California that provides proactive corporate governance and stockholder engagement advice, since 2012. Mr. Yeary was Vice Chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley from 2008 to 2012, where he led and implemented major strategic and financial changes to the university’s financial and operating strategy. Prior to 2008, Mr. Yeary spent nearly 25 years in the finance industry, most recently as Managing Director, Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, and a member of the Management Committee at Citigroup Investment Banking, a financial services company. Mr. Yeary was also Chairman and co-founder of Level Money, Inc., a personal finance organization for young adults, from 2012 to 2015. Within the past five years, Mr. Yeary has served as a member of the board of directors of eBay. Mr. Yeary is a member of the board of directors of PayPal.