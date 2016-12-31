Name Description

John Strachan Mr. John Strachan is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Global Head of Retail Services and Chairman of the Retail Board at Cushman & Wakefield until 2015 and prior to that Head of UK and European Retail at Healey & Baker, with whom he commenced his career in 1972 Skills and experience: John brings a wealth of experience from the retail property sector, an international perspective and extensive knowledge of the Spanish retail property market. He is a fellow of the RICS Other appointments: Advisory Board member of Truecap Private Equity; member of the European Executive Committee and Advisory Board of the International Council of Shopping Centres.

David Fischel Mr. David A. Fischel is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Intu Properties PLC. He qualified as a chartered accountant in 1983 at Touche Ross & Co before joining intu in 1985 Skills and experience: During his 30-year career with intu, David has gained significant executive experience in numerous aspects of the shopping centre industry including shopping centre acquisitions and developments Other appointments: Non-Executive Director of Prozone Intu Properties Limited, resigned as a Non-Executive Director of Equity One, Inc (NYSE: EQY) with effect 19 January 2016.

John Whittaker Mr. John Whittaker is Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of Intu Properties PLC. He is the Chairman of the Peel Group which he founded in 1971 and developed into a leading UK infrastructure, transport and real estate enterprise Skills and experience: John is a highly regarded real estate investor, and has overseen the growth of the Peel Group across many sectors such as land, real estate, ports, airports renewable energy and media. John is an experienced property developer and business leader, illustrated by projects such as The Trafford Centre and MediacityUK. His appointment to the Board followed the acquisition by intu of The Trafford Centre from the Peel Group.

E. Matthew Roberts Mr. E. Matthew G. Roberts is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Intu Properties PLC. He was previously the Finance Director of Debenhams plc from 1996 to 2003, and Chief Financial Officer of Gala (subsequently Gala Coral Group) from 2004 to 2008 Skills and experience: Matthew was part of the team which acquired The Trafford Centre, Manchester, in the UK’s largest ever single property transaction. He led the establishment of intu’s Secured Group Structure and further transactions which have raised over £4 billion of leverage. In January 2016 Matthew also assumed responsibility for intu’s centre-based operations Other appointments: Non-Executive Director of Marston’s PLC with effect from 1 March 2017.

Barbara Gibbes Ms. Barbara Gibbes is Director of Finance of the company. She joined the Group as Director of Finance in January 2017 from Domino’s Pizza Group Plc where she was Group Financial Controller. Previously she held other senior finance roles and was a Director at Deloitte. She qualified as a chartered accountant in 2000.

Hugh Ford Mr. Hugh Ford is General Counsel, Group Treasurer of the Company. He Joined the Group as General Counsel in 2003. Appointed General Counsel & Group Treasurer in April 2015. Previously he was General Manager Legal at Virgin Atlantic Airways, and before that a commercial lawyer with British Airways plc. He qualified as a solicitor in 1992 with Freshfields.

Martin Breeden Mr. Martin Breeden is Development Director of the Company. He Joined the Group in 2002 and was appointed Group Development Director in January 2016. Martin has direct responsibility for intu’s development programme across the UK and intu’s Spanish business. Martin has over 25 years’ experience in the retail property industry. He is a fellow of the RICS and a member of the advisory panel of Revo.

Gordon McKinnon Mr. Gordon McKinnon is Operations Director of the Company. He joined the Group as Operations Director, CSC Trafford in January 2011 and became a Regional Centre Director in January 2013, before taking on the role of Operations Director of intu in November 2013. He spent 20 years in various roles with Marks & Spencer before taking up an assignment with Manchester Millennium Limited, the task force rebuilding Manchester city centre following the 1996 IRA bomb. He was appointed Director of Operations at The Trafford Centre in 2004.

Trevor Pereira Mr. Trevor Pereira is Digital and Commercial Director of Intu Properties PLC. He joined the Group in 2007 as Commercial Director. He was subsequently appointed Group Digital and Commercial Director, responsible for digital activities, commercialisation, marketing and customer experience. He previously worked for airport group BAA plc for 21 years, latterly as Retail and Commercial Director for Heathrow Airport.

Dushyant Sangar Mr. Dushyant Sangar is Corporate Development Director of the Company. He joined the Group in 2010 and appointed Corporate Development Director in 2014. He has been closely involved in all of the Group’s major acquisitions in the UK and Spain. He previously worked for MGPA, a real estate private equity investment advisory business and for UBS. He is a Non-Executive Director of Prozone Intu Properties Limited.

Julian Wilkinson Mr. Julian Wilkinson is Asset Management Director of the Company. He joined the Group in 2011 and was appointed Asset Management Director in January 2016. Julian has responsibility for optimising the performance of intu’s shopping centres. He has held similar positions at director level over the last 25 years on behalf of both retailers and landlords and is a fellow of the RICS.

Susan Marsden Ms. Susan Marsden is Group Company Secretary of Intu Properties PLC. She joined the Group as Company Secretary in 2000. A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, Susan began her career at the London Stock Exchange, and was Company Secretary of two FTSE real estate sector companies before joining intu.

Richard Gordon Mr. Richard M. Gordon is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Intu Properties PLC. He previously served as a Non-Executive Director of Capital Shopping Centres PLC between 1996 and 2006 and was appointed as an alternate Director in respect of Graeme Gordon’s directorship of the Group in 2001. He also served on the boards of a number of companies within the Liberty Life group and various companies within the commercial and residential real estate sector Skills and experience: In addition to representing Gordon Family interests on the Board, Richard also has significant real estate experience having been involved with several commercial and residential real estate companies, mainly in South Africa.

Rakhi Goss-Custard Ms. Rakhi Goss-Custard is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Her early career included roles at TomTom, content management provider Article27 and 11 years at Amazon until 2014, where she held a number of key roles including responsibility for the Amazon UK Media category Skills and experience: Rakhi has an up-to-date perspective on retail and consumer trends, as well as deep insight and knowledge of the digital environment. Rakhi has a BA in Marketing & Communications from the University of Pennsylvania Other appointments: Non-Executive Director of Rightmove plc, Be Heard Group plc, Kingfisher plc and Schroders plc.

Adele Anderson Ms. Adele Anderson is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She commenced her career at KPMG where she became a partner and held a number of senior roles including Chief Financial Officer. She was a trustee of Save the Children International until December 2015 Skills and experience: Adèle graduated from Kent University with BSc Hons in Mathematics and Computer Science. She is a qualified ACA. She has gained extensive financial experience throughout her career and has significant Audit Committee experience Other appointments: Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc; a member of the board of Trustees of Save the Children UK; Non-Executive Director of the Spire Healthcare Group plc; member of the Audit Committee of the Wellcome Trust.

Louise Patten Ms. Louise A. V. C. Patten is Non-Executive Independent Director of Intu Properties PLC. She began her career at Citibank, working mainly in retail financial services until she joined global strategy advisers Bain & Company Inc in 1993 where since 1997 she has been a Senior Adviser Skills and experience: Louise has extensive board level experience at a number of retail and property companies including as Chairman of Brixton plc and interim Chairman of Somerfield plc, and non-executive roles at Marks & Spencer plc, GUS plc, Hilton Group plc and Harveys Furnishings plc Other appointments: Non-Executive Director at Abcam plc, Arthur J. Gallagher Holdings (UK) Limited and Arthur J. Gallagher Insurance Brokers Limited.