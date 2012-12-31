Name Description

Philippe Benacin Mr. Philippe Benacin has been the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Interparfums SA since January 3, 1989. He is also the Co-founder of the Company. He graduated from ESSEC. In addition to his duties at the company, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Inter Parfums Holding and Vice Chairman and President of Interparfums Inc.

Philippe Santi Mr. Philippe Santi has been the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Legal Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee and a Member of the Board of Directors of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004. He has been the Director of Finance and Legal Affairs of the Company since 1995. He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Reims and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is also a Director of Interparfums Inc.

Frederic Garcia-Pelayo Mr. Frederic Garcia-Pelayo has been the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums SA since 2004 and is also the Director of International Affairs and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He also became a Director of the Company on April 24, 2009. He previously served as Director of Exports of Interparfums SA from 1994. He graduated from EPSCI, part of ESSEC Business School.

Catherine Benard-Lotz Ms. Catherine Benard-Lotz has served as a Director of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004 and has also been the Director of Legal Affairs of the Company since 1994. She holds a postgraduate degree in Law from Universite de Paris.

Patrick Choel Mr. Patrick Choel has been a Director of Interparfums SA since December 1, 2004. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He is also a Director of Interparfums Inc., Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, SGD and ILEOS.

Jean Levy Mr. Jean Levy has been a Director of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004. He is also a Director of Interparfums Inc and Axcess Groupe SA, as well as a Non-Voting Member of the Board of Rallye SA. He is a former Director of Price Minister SA and MoM SAS.

Jean Madar Mr. Jean Madar has been a Director of Interparfums SA since December 23, 1993. He is also Co-Founder of the Company. He graduated from ESSEC. In addition to his duties at the company, he is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Interparfums Holding and Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Interparfums Inc.

Chantal Roos Ms. Chantal Roos has been an Independent Director of Interparfums SA since April 24, 2009. She is also the Manager of CREA and is the former Chairman and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent Beaute.

Maurice Alhadeve Mr. Maurice Alhadeve has been an Independent Director of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004. He is a Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Dominique Cyrot Ms. Dominique Cyrot has been an Independent Director of Interparfums SA since April 27, 2012. She is a Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She is a Director of Seche Environnement.