Name Description

Virendra Mhaiskar Shri. Virendra D. Mhaiskar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. He holds a diploma in civil engineering from Shriram Polytechnic, Navi Mumbai. Mr. Mhaiskar has over 20 years of experience in the construction and infrastructure industry. He joined the IRB Group in June 1990 and is responsible for directing the IRB group’s strategy in BOT and funded projects.

Ajay Deshmukh Mr. Ajay P. Deshmukh is Chief Executive Officer - Infrastructure of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. He joined the IRB Group in March 1993 and was transferred to the Company in June 2007. He is responsible for overall supervision of the execution of the projects. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Amravati University, Amravati. Mr. Deshmukh has approximately 14 years of experience in managing road projects. Prior to joning the IRB Group he was the site engineer at Unique Constructions.

Dhananjay Joshi Mr. Dhananjay K. Joshi is Chief Executive Officer - Corporate Affairs, Realty and Airport of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. He joined the IRB Group in November 1998 and was transferred to the Company on June 1, 2007 as the chief operating officer. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in commerce and a Bachelor’s degree in law from Mumbai University. He has done his post graduate diploma in Business Management and Master of Business Administration from Shivaji University, Kolhapur. He has work experience of nine years in operations management. Mr. Joshi has worked in various capacities with the group companies.

Naresh Taneja Mr. Naresh K. Taneja is President – Human Resource and Administration of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. He joined the IRB Group in September 2006 and was transferred to the Company on July 1, 2007. He is responsible for human resource development and administration. He holds a post graduate degree in psychology from Rajasthan University, Jaipur and is a post-graduate in defence studies from Madras University, Chennai. He has approximately 10 years of experience in various human resources and administrative functions in India and overseas. Prior to joining the IRB Group, Mr. Taneja was the head of human resource administration at HCL Technologies Limited and the head of human resource administration at Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, Muscat, Oman. He has also served in the Indian Air Force as a Wing Commander for 20 years.

Mehul Patel Mr. Mehul N. Patel is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, President - Corporate Affairs & Group of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. He is a graduate in science from M. S. University of Vadodara and holds a Bachelor’s degree in law from S. P. University, Vallabh Vidyanagar. He is also a qualified company secretary registered with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has an aggregate work experience of 7 years. Prior to joining the IRB Group, Mr. Patel was the company secretary at Hiranandani Developers Private Limited and the company secretary at Trade Wings Limited.

Mukeshlal Gupta Mr. Mukeshlal Gupta is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Mr. Mukeshlal Gupta, joined Modern Road Makers Private Limited (EPC Arm) as Director - Technical in 2008. He guides and directs the IRB Group in executing the projects. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Mumbai University. He has approximately 36 years of experience in managing infrastructure projects. Prior to joining the IRB Group he was Chief Consultant in Stup Consultants Private Limited.

Deepali Mhaiskar Mrs. Deepali V. Mhaiskar is Whole-Time Director of the Company. She was Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited. She had served as Whole Time Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. She joined the Company in July 1998. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Arts with a major in Economics from L. D. Arts College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and has approximately nine years of experience in administration and management.

Rajendra Agrawal Mr. Rajendra K. Agrawal is the Head – Project Construction of fthe company.

Nitin Bansode Mr. Nitin V. Bansode is the Head – Toll Operations of the company.

Deepak Gadgil Mr. Deepak D. Gadgil is Head – Realty, Airport and Hospitality of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. He, joined the IRB Group in January 2002 and was transferred to the Company on June 1, 2007. He is responsible for material procurement and asset management. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in science from Modern College, University of Pune and a Bachelor’s degree in instrumentation and control engineering from College of Engineering, University of Pune. He has approximately 29 years of experience in material procurement and asset management in the manufacturing industry. Prior to joining the IRB Group, Mr. Gadgil was the chief executive officer at Sagaon Power Equipment Private Limited, the design and testing executive at Atlas Transformers, Toronto, Canada and the sales and service engineer at Meditronics Corporation of India. Since Mr. Gadgil joined the Company on June 1, 2007.

Madhav Kale Mr. Madhav Hari Kale is Head - Corporate Strategy & Planning of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. He joined the Company in February 2007 as the chief financial officer. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in commerce from Mumbai University. He is also a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India since 1979. He has approximately 28 years of experience in the fields of audit, taxation and consultancy. Prior to joining the IRB Group, Mr. Kale was a partner of M. H. Kale & Co., Chartered Accountants.

Satish Patki Mr. Satish V. Patki is a Head – Project Maintenance of the company since 2012.

Rajpaul Sharma Mr. Rajpaul S. Sharma is the Head – Contract Management of the company since 2012.

Chandrasekhar Kaptan Mr. Chandrasekhar S. Kaptan is Independent Non-Executive Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law. Mr. Kaptan practices before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. He has worked as senior standing counsel for the Union of India and is presently on the panel counsel for the State of Maharashtra and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Mr. Kaptan has more than 30 years of experience in constitutional and excise matters.