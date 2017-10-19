Name Description

H. Ozince Mr. H. Ersin Ozince has served as Chairman of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since April 1, 2011. He graduated from Middle East Technical University, Faculty of Administrative Sciences, Business Administration Department (1975). He started his professional career at Isbank as an Assistant Inspector on the Board of Inspectors in 1976. After working in various managerial positions at Isbank, he was promoted to the post of Deputy Chief Executive in 1994 and until he became the 15th CEO of Isbank on 28 October 1998, his responsibilities encompassed the Treasury, Financial Management, Capital Markets, Loans and the Credit Information and Financial Analysis departments of the Bank. He was elected as a Board member on 31 March 2011 and 28 March 2014 and he has been serving as the Chairman since 1 April 2011. He was also elected as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee on 29 December 2011. In April 2011, he resigned from his role as the Chairman of the Banks’ Association of Turkey, which he had been serving in since May 2002. In addition to his duties at the Bank, he serves as the Chairman of the Board of Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Members Supplementary Pension Fund and the Board of T. Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S.

Adnan Bali Mr. Adnan Bali has served as Member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since April 1, 2011. His banking career began in 1986 at Isbank by joining the Board of Inspectors as Assistant Inspector after graduating from Middle East Technical University in Ankara with a BS degree in Economics in 1986. After working at various managerial positions at Isbank, he was promoted to the post of Deputy Chief Executive in 2006. He was appointed as the 16th Chief Executive Officer of Isbank on 1 April 2011. He has also been serving as the Chairman of the Credit Committee and member of the Risk Committee. He is the Chairman of Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) and Isbank Germany (Isbank AG). He is member of the Board of Directors of Vehbi Koc Foundation, Global Relations Forum (GRF) and The Banks Association of Turkey; member of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD), Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), Finance Managers Foundation of Turkey (Finance Club), Institute of International Finance (IIF) and Institut International d’Etudes Bancaires (IIEB). Mr. Bali is also member of the Board of Trustees of Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion for Reforestation and the Protecting of Natural Habitats (TEMA) and Darussafaka Society. Throughout his career, Mr. Bali has attended to various training programs held abroad, including an executive program at Harvard Business School in Boston Massachusetts.

Mahmut Magemizoglu Mr. Mahmut Magemizoglu has served as Senior Deputy Chief Executive for Financial Management, Investor Relations, Managerial Reporting and Internal Accounting, Strategy and Corporate Performance Management, Subsidiaries of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since May 31, 2016. He graduated (Bachelors) from Business Administration Department of the Middle East Technical University, Faculty of Administrative Sciences. He also holds a master’s degree in Investment Analysis from the University of Stirling (UK). He began his professional career at Isbank in 1982 as Assistant Inspector of the Board of Inspectors and has served in various units at Isbank. He was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive on 18 May 2005. He is serving as Senior Deputy Chief Executive of Isbank since 31 May 2016.

Hakan Aran Mr. Hakan Aran has served as Deputy Chief Executive for Information Technologies, Digital Banking Operations, Data Management of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since July 17, 2008. Hakan Aran is a graduate of the Computer Engineering Department of the Middle East Technical University (Bachelors in 1990) and completed his master's degree in Management at Baskent Universitesi, the Faculty of Social Sciences in 2002. He began his career at Isbank’s IT System Operations Department in 1990 as an Assistant Software Specialist. In 1999, he became an Assistant Manager in IT Solution Development Department. He was appointed to the same department as a Unit Manager in 2002 and as the Head of IT Solution Development Department in 2005. Mr. Aran was appointed Deputy Chief Executive on 17 July 2008.

Ergun Yorulmaz Mr. Ergun Yorulmaz has served as Deputy Chief Executive for Legal Counsellorship, Retail-Commercial-Corporate Loans Monitoring and Recovery of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since December 27, 2013. He graduated from Marketing Department of Ataturk Universitesi, Faculty of Administrative Sciences. He joined Isbank as a Candidate Officer at Arapcamii Branch in 1983. He was appointed to Kayseri Branch as an Assistant Manager in 1993 and served as the Manager of Kastamonu, Çorum, Gaziantep and Sivas Branches between 1994-2004 and became the Regional Manager at Southeast Region in 2004 and Eagean II. Region in 2006. Mr. Yorulmaz became the Head of Retail Loans Monitoring & Recovery Division in 2008. Mr. Yorulmaz was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive on 27 December 2013.

Senar Akkus Ms. Senar Akkus has served as Deputy Chief Executive for Treasury, Corporate Communications, Capital Markets of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since April 13, 2011. Ms. Senar Akkus graduated from the Economics Department of the Middle East Technical University, Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences in 1991. In the same year, she joined Isbank as an Assistant Specialist at the Treasury Department. In 1998 she was appointed to the same department as an Assistant Manager. She became a Unit Manager in 2002. She was appointed as Head of Economic Research Department in 2006 and as the Head of Treasury Department in 2008. She was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive on 13 April 2011.

Yalcin Sezen Mr. Yalcin Sezen has served as Deputy Chief Executive for Retail and Private Banking Product/Sales/Marketing, Retail Loan & Card Operations, Consumer Loans, Digital Banking, Card Payment Systems of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since April 13, 2011. He graduated from the Political Sciences and Public Administration Department of the Middle East Technical University (Bachelors), Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences in 1987. In the same year, he began his career at Isbank as an Assistant Inspector on the Board of Inspectors. He became an Assistant Manager in 1997 and a Unit Manager in 2001 at the Deposits and Banking Services Department. Mr. Sezen became the Manager of Retail Banking Marketing Department in 2005 and was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive on 13 April 2011.

N. Seyrek Mr. N. Burak Seyrek has served as Deputy Chief Executive for Human Resources Management, Talent Management, Enterprise Architecture of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since March 25, 2016. He graduated from the International Relations Department of Ankara Universitesi, Faculty of Political Sciences. He began his career at Isbank in 1990 as an Assistant Specialist at Staff Training Department. While he was serving as an Assistant Specialist in Corporate Loans Underwriting Division, he was appointed at Isbank AG Filiale Frankfurt and became the Branch Manager in 1998. He became an Assistant Manager in 2001 at Baskent/Ankara Branch, a Branch Manager at Ostim Branch in 2004, a Director of Commercial Sales at Ankara Central II Regional Sales Department in 2007, the Head of Commercial Banking Product Department in 2010, the Head of Commercial Banking Sales Department in 2011, the Head of SME Banking Sales Department in 2013 and the Chief Executive Officer at Isbank AG Hauptverwaltung in September 2013. He was appointed Deputy Chief Executive on 25 March 2016.

Murat Bilgic Mr. Murat Bilgic has served as Deputy Chief Executive for SME-Commercial-Corporate Banking Product/Sales/Marketing, Free Zone Branches, Branches Abroad and Foreign Representatives (Offices) of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since March 25, 2016. He graduated from the International Relations Department of the Middle East Technical University (Bachelors), Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences in 1990. He holds a Master's degree in Money-Banking-Finance from the University of Birmingham. He attended the Advanced Management Program in Harvard Business School. He began his career at Isbank in 1990 as an Assistant Inspector on the Board of Inspectors. He became an Assistant Manager in 1999 at the Corporate Loans Underwriting Department and became a Region Manager at the same department in 2002. He became the Head of Corporate Loans Underwriting Department in 2008. He was appointed Deputy Chief Executive on 25 March 2016.

Ertugrul Bozgedik Mr. Ertugrul Bozgedik has served as Deputy Chief Executive for Consumer-SME-Commercial-Corporate Loans Underwriting, Credit Portfolio Management, Financial Analysis of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since April 13, 2011. He graduated from the Economics Department of Ankara Universitesi, Faculty of Political Sciences. He began his career at Isbank in 1986 as an Assistant Inspector on the Board of Inspectors. He became an Assistant Manager at the Commercial and Corporate Loans Monitoring and Recovery Department in 1995, the Regional Manager at I. Loans Department in 1999. He became the Head of Corporate Loans Division in 2004 and the Chairman of the Board of Inspectors in 2008. He was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive on 13 April 2011.

Yilmaz Erturk Mr. Yilmaz Erturk has served as Deputy Chief Executive for International Financial Institutions, Economic Research of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since January 30, 2013. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics at Istanbul Universitesi (Bachelors in 1985) and received his master's degree from the same university in 1988, Institute of Social Sciences. In 1987, he joined Isbank as an Assistant Specialist in Economic Research Division. He became an Assistant Specialist at the Treasury Department in 1990, an Assistant Manager in 1996 and a Unit Manager in 1998 at the same department. Mr. Erturk became the Head of Economic Research Division in 2003, Head of International Banking Division in 2006 and Manager of Kozyatagi Corporate Branch in 2011. Mr. Erturk was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive on 30 January 2013.

Levent Korba Mr. Levent Korba has served as Deputy Chief Executive for Support Services and Purchasing; Construction and Real Estate Management; Branch Network Development; Banking, Payment, Foreign Trade, Commercial Loan, Internal Operations of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since April 13, 2011. He graduated from the English Language Education Department of Dokuz Eylul Universitesi, Buca Faculty of Education. He joined Isbank in 1986 as a Candidate Officer in Izmir Branch. In 1990, he became an Assistant Section Head at Bornova Branch and in 1995 a Sub-Manager at Karabaglar Branch and in 1998 an Assistant Manager. He became the Manager of the Samsun Branch in 2002, the Manager of the Cukurova Region in 2004 and the Head of Branch Network Development Division in 2007. Mr. Korba was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive on 13 April 2011.

Fusun Tumsavas Ms. Fusun Tumsavas has served as Vice Chairman of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since May 30, 2011. She graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Faculty of Political Science, Department of Economics-Finance. She started her professional career at the Ankara Branch of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey in 1979. In 1981, she started to work at Isbank’s I. Loans Department as an Officer and subsequently became Assistant Section Head and Assistant Credit Specialist in the same department. She was appointed Assistant Manager in 1994 and Unit Manager in 1999 in the aforementioned department. She became the Head of Commercial Loans Department in 2004. She was elected to Isbank’s Board of Directors on 28 March 2008, 31 March 2011 and 28 March 2014. In addition, she continues her duties as a member of the Credit Committee since 2 April 2008; as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Risk Committee, the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Chairman of the T.R.N.C. Internal Systems Committee since 30 May 2011; and as the Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee since 27 February 2013. In addition to her duties at the Bank, Ms. Tümsavas also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Members Supplementary Pension Fund.

Feray Demir Ms. Feray Demir has served as Member of the Board of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since March 25, 2016. She graduated from Business Administration Department (Bachelors) of the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Science of Anadolu Universitesi. She started her professional career as an Officer at Sefakoy / Istanbul Branch in 1988. She became an Assistant Section Head in 1990, a Section Head in 1995, a Sub-Manager in 1996 and an Assistant Manager in 1999 at the same branch and served at the same position in Commercial Loans Department and Corporate Marketing Department. She was appointed as Branch Manager to Carsi-Gunesli/Istanbul Branch in 2005 and served as Head of Commercial Banking Sales Department between 2007-2011. She served as Branch Manager of Istanbul Corporate Branch between 2011-2016. Ms. Demir was elected to Isbank’s Board of Directors on 25 March 2016. On 28 March 2016, she was elected as Member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and alternate Member of the Credit Committee. In addition to her duties at the Bank, Ms. Demir also serves as member of the Board of Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Members Supplementary Pension Fund.

Mustafa Kicalioglu Mr. Mustafa Kicalioglu has served as Member of the Board of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since March 31, 2011. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Faculty of Law and completed the Public Administration Postgraduate Expertise Program at the Public Administration Institute for Turkey and the Middle East. He began his career as Prospective Judge in Silifke; then, he served as Aralik and Giresun Deputy Public Prosecutor and as Judge of Baskil, Cankii, Kocaeli and Ankara. In 2001, he was elected as a Member of the Supreme Court and he retired due to age limit restriction when he was the Head of the 4th Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court in 2011. He was elected to Isbank’s Board of Directors on 31 March 2011 and 28 March 2014.

Hasan Kochan Mr. Hasan Kochan has served as Member of the Board of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since November 3, 2008. He graduated from Ankara Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi (Ankara Academy of Economic and Commercial Sciences, Banking Insurance Trade Institution of Higher Education), Banking Department. Beginning his career at Isbank as an Officer in the Macka/Trabzon Branch in 1984, he was appointed to Bayburt Branch as an Assistant Section Head and served in the same position at Yomra/Trabzon, Bulancak/Giresun and Trabzon Branches. He served as a Sub-Manager and Assistant Manager at the Trabzon Branch. He was appointed as a Branch Manager to Park/Trabzon, Ordu, Gaziantep and Izmit/Kocaeli Branches. He was elected to Isbank’s Board of Directors on 3 November 2008, 31 March 2011 and 28 March 2014. He has also been serving as Member of the Credit Committee since 30 May 2011.

Kemal Meral Mr. Kemal Meral has served as Member of the Board of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since March 28, 2014. He graduated from Southern New Hampshire University, Business Administration Department. He worked at banking sector from 1994 to 1995, Prime Ministry Press Public Relations Under-secretariat between 1996 and 1997, various financial institutions between 1997 and 2002 and Prime Ministry Press Public Relations Under-secretariat from 2002 to 2014. Mr. Meral was elected Member of the Board of Directors on 28 March 2014.

Ulas Mogultay Mr. Ulas Mogultay has served as Member of the Board of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since March 28, 2014. He graduated from Boston University, Economics Department. He also completed master’s level class-work in International Affairs and Politics at University of Chicago. He holds a master’s degree in Economics from Syracuse University and an MBA from Loyola University, Chicago. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Mogultay served as Economic Advisor at the World Bank. After completing his MBA at Loyola University between 2008 and 2010, he worked as an Economist at Ulker Group from 2010 to 2013. He was elected to Isbank’s Board of Directors on 28 March 2014. He has also served as member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee since 24 July 2014.

Murat Vulkan Mr. Murat Vulkan has served as Member of the Board of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since May 30, 2011. He is a graduate of Hacettepe University, Faculty of Social and Administrative Sciences, English Language and Literature Department. He started his professional career as an Officer at Kizilay/Ankara Branch in 1982. Subsequently, Mr. Vulkan became Assistant Section Head in 1987, Sub-Manager in 1993 and Assistant Manager in 1995 at the Ankara Branch. He was appointed Manager of the Eregli/Karadeniz Branch in 1999. From 2001 to 2011, Mr. Vulkan served as Manager of the Kayseri Branch, Regional Manager of the SME Loans Underwriting Division of Istanbul Maltepe Region, Manager of the Yenisehir/Ankara Branch and Manager of the Baskent Corporate Branch. Mr. Vulkan was elected Member of the Board of Directors on 30 May 2011 and 28 March 2014.

Turkay Berksoy Prof. Dr. Turkay Berksoy has served as Independent Member of the Board of Turkiye Is Bankasi Anonim Sirketi since March 31, 2015. He graduated from Istanbul Academy of Economic and Commercial Sciences of Istanbul Universitesi. Subsequently, he completed his master’s degree at Bogazici Universitesi (masters economics 1977), and obtained his doctorate in Finance from Marmara Universitesi in 1982. He worked as faculty member and assumed administrative posts at various universities in Turkey, and worked as visiting lecturer at University of East Anglia School of Development Studies. He currently serves as faculty member and head of the Finance Department at Marmara University, Faculty of Economics. He, who is a chartered accountant, served as Chairman of the Board at the Finance Research Center at Marmara University, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Science. In addition to his post at the university, he served as adviser in some banks; Auditor on the Board of Isbank; member of the Board of the Tax Reform Commission, The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey Private Specialization Commission, Gunes Hayat Sigorta A.S., Petkim A.S., Atakoy Otelcilik A.S., Turkiye Maritime Facilities Inc. and Pasabahce Cam Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.; member of the Ministry of Finance Tax Council; and independent member of the Board at Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi, Trakya Cam Sanayii A.S. and Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. He was elected to Isbank’s Board of Directors on 28 March 2014; he was also elected member of the Audit Committee, T.R.N.C. Internal Systems Committee, Corporate Governance Committee, Remuneration Committee and Alternate Member of the Credit Committee on 31 March 2014 and Independent Member of the Board of Directors on 31 March 2015.