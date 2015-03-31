Name Description

Ranjit Puri Mr. Ranjit Puri is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He holds B.Sc. Industrial Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) as qualification. Has been the Director of The Yamuna Syndicate Limited; Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited; Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited; ISGEC Engineering & Projects Limited. Has served as the Audit Committee-Chairman for Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited; Shareholders/ Investors Grievance Committee member for The Saraswati Industrial Syndicate Limited.

Aditya Puri Mr. Aditya Puri is Managing Director, Executive Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He has been the Director of The Yamuna Syndicate Limited; ISGEC Covema Limited; ISGEC Exports Limited; Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited; Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited; JMA Rane Marketing Limited; ISGEC Engineering & Projects Ltd. Has been the Audit Committee-Member for The Saraswati Industrial Syndicate Limited; Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited.

Nina Puri Mrs. Nina Puri is Whole-time Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. She holds B.A.Honours (History) – Delhi University, M.A.(History) Georgetown University, Washington D.C., Ph.D-Modern India History – Kurukshetra University.

Tahir Hasan Mr. Tahir Hasan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He holds B.E. (Mech.) as qualification. Has been a Director for Shervani Sugar Syndicate Limited, Allahabad; Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited, Allahabad; Star Hotels Limited, New Delhi; Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited, Yamunangar; Tara Cement Company (P) Limited, Allahabad; Tara Snacks and Foods Limited, Allahabad; Samar Foods (P) Limited , New Delhi.

Vinod Nagpal Mr. Vinod K. Nagpal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He holds B.Com, F.C.A. He is a Practising Chartered Accountant. He is Director of The Yamuna Syndicate Limited; The Lake Palace Hotels & Motels Pvt. Limited; South Asia Consultants Pvt. Limited and Calcon Consultants India Pvt. Limited.