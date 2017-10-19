Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (ISGYO.IS)
ISGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-0.74%)
Prev Close
1.36TL
Open
1.36TL
Day's High
1.38TL
Day's Low
1.35TL
Volume
4,448,036
Avg. Vol
3,180,749
52-wk High
1.52TL
52-wk Low
1.29TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Levent Korba
|57
|Chairman of the Board
|
M. Kemal Fettahoglu
|48
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tugrul Gurdal
|Financial and Administrative Affairs Manager
|
Omer Ulku
|2013
|Financial Management Group Director
|
Aysegul Sahin Kocamese
|Risk Management and Investor Relations Director
|
Pinar Ersin Kollu
|2011
|Legal Consultant and Human Resources and Training Manager
|
Turgay Tanes
|2004
|General Manager
|
Gulfem Tandogan
|2010
|Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager
|
Hulya Demir
|Senior Group Manager - Project and Construction Management
|
Merter Gurgun
|2013
|Project Development and Feasibility Director
|
Aydan Ormanci
|2014
|Senior Group Manager - Project Development and Real Estate Investments
|
Bulent Otuz
|Electrical and Mechanical Project Coordinator
|
Kaan Ozsoy
|Architectural Projects Coordinator
|
Kemal Seviner
|Auditing Group Director
|
Gokhan Temel
|2008
|Constructional Projects Coordinator
|
Murat Dogan
|Director
|
Suleyman Ozcan
|47
|Member of the Board
|
Mert Uluyurt
|Member of the Board
|
D. Sevdil Yildirim
|Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Levent Korba
|Mr. Levent Korba is Chairman of the Board of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from Ege Universitesi English Language department. He joined Turkiye Is Bankasi in 1986 and has served in various positions. He acted as Branch Manager, Vice General Manager and Director of Branch Network Development within Turkiye Is Bankasi. He has been a Vice General Manager at Turkiye Is Bankasi since April 13, 2011.
|
M. Kemal Fettahoglu
|Mr. M. Kemal Fettahoglu is Vice Chairman of the Board of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Department of Economics in 1990. Mr. Fettahoglu started his career in Turkiye Is Bankasi Strategic Planning Directorship as Assistant Specialist. He served at Petrol Ofisi as Finance Manager from 2000 to 2003. He studied for a Masters degree in Finance in London from 1997 to 1998. He is a Board Member of Is-Koray.
|
Tugrul Gurdal
|Mr. Tugrul Gurdal is Financial and Administrative Affairs Manager of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He started his professional life in 1975 at the Ministry of Finance. He then worked at Turkiye Is Bankasi in various positions.
|
Omer Ulku
|
Aysegul Sahin Kocamese
|Ms. Aysegul Sahin Kocamese is Risk Management and Investor Relations Director at Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. She graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Political Science and Public Administration and received an Executive MBA degree from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi. She joined the company in 1999.
|
Pinar Ersin Kollu
|
Turgay Tanes
|Mr. Turgay Tanes has been performing as General Manager of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. since March 8, 2004. He also acts as Member of the Risk Committee of the Company. Prior to his appointment, he was performing as Board Member of the Company. He started his career as Assistant Inspector in Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. in 1988. He was appointed as Assistant Manager of the Subsidiaries Directorate of the bank in 1996, and served as Group Manager responsible for Real Estate and Glass Sector Companies of the same directorate between 1999 and 2004. He currently acts as Chairman of a subsidiary of Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Mr. Tanes received his Bachelors degree in Public Administration from Gazi Universitesi in 1987.
|
Gulfem Tandogan
|
Hulya Demir
|Ms. Hulya Demir is Senior Group Manager - Project and Construction Management at Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. She graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi Faculty of Architecture in 1982, and obtained a Masters degree from the same department. She started her professional life in EPA Architecture as a project architect.
|
Merter Gurgun
|Mr. Merter Gurgun is Project Development and Feasibility Director of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering at Istanbul Technical University (ITU) in 1994. He received his MBA from the Department of Business Administration at Bogazici University, and an M.Sc. in structural design engineering from the Department of Civil Engineering at ITU. He currently pursues his postgraduate studies in Land Management and Use program. Having started his career at Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim ve Proje Degerlendirme A.S. in 1999, Mr. Gurgun serves as Manager in the Project Development and Feasibilities Coordination under the Project Development & Feasibilities and Real Estate Investments Coordination Group. He holds Capital Markets Advanced Level Investment Expert License, Derivatives License, Credit Rating Expert License, Corporate Governance Rating Expert License, and Real Estate Appraiser License.
|
Aydan Ormanci
|Ms. Aydan T. Ormanci is Senior Group Manager - Project Development and Real Estate Investments of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. She is also Member of the Managers Board of Kanyon Yonetim Isletim ve Pazarlama Ltd. Sti.
|
Bulent Otuz
|Mr. Bulent Otuz is Electrical and Mechanical Project Coordinator of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and obtained a Masters degree from the same department of the same university in 1986. He worked at TEK Santraller Directorate as Chief Engineer from 1984 to 1988. He joined Turkiye Is Bankasi in 1988 and Is Gayrimenkul in 2001. He took up the coordination of Kanyon Project from 2001 to 2006.
|
Kaan Ozsoy
|Mr. Kaan Ozsoy is Architectural Projects Coordinator of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He received his degree in architecture from the Faculty of Architecture at Yildiz Technical University in 1992. He started his career as an architect in the construction of Isbank Head Office Building in 1994 and functioned as a supervising architect until 2001. Having joined Is REIT as an architect in 2001, Mr. Ozsoy was later promoted, in chronological order, to Chief Architect, Project Implementation Assistant Manager and Project Implementation Manager.
|
Kemal Seviner
|Mr. Kemal Sertac Seviner is Auditing Group Director of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences at the Middle East Technical University in 2000. He joined Isbank in 2001 as an assistant inspector trainee on the Board of Inspectors, and was appointed as an assistant manager in the Retail Loans Monitoring and Recovery Division in 2010.
|
Gokhan Temel
|Mr. Gokhan Temel is Constructional Projects Coordinator of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering at Istanbul Technical University in 1988. He started his career in 1988 as a supervising engineer in the construction of the Kinali-Sakarya Highway undertaken by ENET-ARUP-DCI Joint Venture. He worked as a civil engineer in Isbank’s Construction and Real Estate Management Division from 1991 to 1993. He functioned first as a supervising engineer and then as a chief engineer in the construction of Is Bank’s Head Office Building from 1993 through 2001. He joined Is REIT in 2001 as a chief engineer, and later assumed the positions of Project Implementation Assistant Manager and then Project Implementation Manager.
|
Murat Dogan
|Mr. Murat Dogan is Board Member of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi department of Industrial Engineering in 2000. He joined Turkiye Is Bankasi the same year as Assistant Specialist in the Subsidiaries division. Mr. Dogan is also Board Member of Bayek Tedavi Saglik Hizmetleri, Is Merkezleri Yonetim ve Isletim AS, Erisim Musteri Hizmetleri AS, Is-Altinhas Insaat Taahhut ve Ticaret AS, Camis Yatirim Holding AS.
|
Suleyman Ozcan
|Mr. Suleyman H. Ozcan is Member of the Board of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi department of Economics. He joined Turkiye Is Bankasi in 1993 as Assistant Inspector. He was appointed as Accounting Manager at the same company in 2001 and later on served in various other managerial positions. He is currently Head of the Investor Relations Unit of Turkiye Is Bankasi.
|
Mert Uluyurt
|Mr. Mert Uluyurt is Board Member of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from Bilkent University department of Economics. He started his career at Turkiye Is Bankasi in 1996.
|
D. Sevdil Yildirim
|Ms. D. Sevdil Yildirim is Independent Board Member of Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. She graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Business Administration and received a Masters degree in Economics from the same university. She also has a Masters degree in Business Administration from London Business School. Ms. Yildirim previously worked for BGC Partners, Turkish Yatirim AS, Yapi Kredi Yatirim and Yildiz Holding. She is Board Member of TAV Havalimanlari and Denizli Cam. She is Chairman of the Governance and Member of the Audit Committees of the Company.
