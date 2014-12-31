Edition:
ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)

ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

165.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs167.55
Open
Rs167.65
Day's High
Rs169.00
Day's Low
Rs164.50
Volume
103,102
Avg. Vol
181,672
52-wk High
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Premchai Karnasuta

60 2004 Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Pathai Chakornbundit

71 2011 Non-Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Prasad Patwardhan

50 2017 Chief Financial Officer

R. Daga

2014 Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Adun Saraban

54 2010 Managing Director, Executive Director

Piyachai Karnasuta

2015 Additional Director

Ramola Mahajani

2014 Additional Director

Per Hofvander

69 2005 Non-Executive Independent Director

Deba Roy

73 2007 Non-Executive Independent Director

Darius Udwadia

76 1983 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Premchai Karnasuta

Mr. Premchai Karnasuta is Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the ITD Cementation India Limited. He is a graduate in B.Sc in Mining Engineering and also holds an MBA degree.

Pathai Chakornbundit

Mr. Pathai Chakornbundit is Non-Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of ITD Cementation India Limited. He holds Bachelor in Civil Engineering.

Prasad Patwardhan

R. Daga

Adun Saraban

Mr. Adun Saraban is Managing Director, Executive Director of ITD Cementation India Limited. He also served as the President of the company. Mr. Saraban joined the Company in the year 2005 as Co-ordination and Monitoring Executive. Before joining the Company, Mr. Saraban held a senior managerial position with ITD. Mr. Saraban holds a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Civil) form King Mongkuts's University of Technology Thonburi, Thailand. He has over 28 years experience in Civil Engineering and Project Construction Management.

Piyachai Karnasuta

Ramola Mahajani

Mrs. Ramola Mahajani is Additional Director of the company. She holds a Degree in M.Sc., M.A., Chartered Psychologist and Associate Fellowship of the British Psychological Society.

Per Hofvander

Mr. Per Hofvander is Non-Executive Independent Director of the ITD Cementation India Limited.

Deba Roy

Mr. Deba Prasad Roy is Non-Executive Independent Director of the ITD Cementation India Limited.

Darius Udwadia

Mr. Darius Erach Udwadia, Esq., is Non-Executive Independent Director of ITD Cementation India Limited. He is a Solicitor and Advocate of the Bombay High Court and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England. Mr. Udwadia is founder partner of M/s. Udwadia & Udeshi, Solicitors and Advocates, Mumbai since July 1997. Mr. Udwadia has spent over 44 years in active law practice and has experience in areas like corporate law, joint ventures, mergers acquisitions and takeovers, corporate restructuring, foreign collaboration, project and infrastructure finance, telecommunications, international loans and finance - related transactions and instruments, real estate and conveyancing.

