Christo Wiese Dr. Christo Wiese is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Invicta Holdings Limited. He was appointed non-executive chairman of Invicta from October 1997 to April 2000 and a non-executive director since April 2000. He was re-appointed as non-executive chairman of Invicta in January 2006, which position he has held to date. He is currently also the chairman of Tradehold Limited, Shoprite Holdings Limited, and Brait SE.

Arnold Goldstone Mr. Arnold Goldstone is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Invicta Holdings Limited, with effect from 1 February 2017. He was employed as a management consultant at KPMG prior to joining Invicta in January 1990 as financial manager. He was appointed financial director of Invicta in August 1991 and chief executive officer in April 2000. On 1 May 2015, Arnold was succeeded as chief executive officer of the Invicta Group by Charles Walters, from which date he assumed the position of executive deputy chairman of the Invicta board.

Craig Barnard Mr. Craig Barnard is Finance Director, Executive Director of Invicta Holdings Ltd. He joined Sappi as management accountant in 1993, Group Five in their commercial development subsidiary in 1996, and was appointed commercial manager in 1997. In 1998 he joined the Invicta Group as financial manager, and was appointed as director of CSE Equipment Company in 1999. In 2002 he was appointed as company secretary of Invicta and executive director of the Invicta board on 7 June 2007. Craig was succeeded by Grace Chemaly as company secretary on 1 January 2014 and remains in his current position as financial and commercial director of the Invicta Group.

Gavin Pelser Mr. Gavin Pelser is Chief Executive Officer - Invicta’s Engineering Solutions Group, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 30 years’ experience in the engineering sector and holds various diplomas including also a technical NTC5 qualification. He has gained experience through various managerial roles as well as running his own business Oscillating Systems Technology (“OST”) which was acquired by Invicta in 2005. Gavin was appointed as a divisional director of Bearing Man Group (“BMG”) in 2008 and has since been part of BMG’s merger and acquisitions team. He has also played a lead role in BMG’s Simplify for Success (“S4S”) strategy implemented over the past two-year period. Gavin was appointed as the CEO of BMG in September 2016 which position he has held to date.

A. Sinclair Mr. A. M. (Tony) Sinclair is Executive Director of Invicta Holdings Limited. He joined JI Case in 1982 and was appointed as branch manager in 1986. He joined CSE Equipment Company in 1989 and was appointed as divisional managing director in 1993 and managing director of the Capital Equipment Group (CEG) in 1998. In September 2006 he was appointed as an alternate director of Invicta and executive director of the board on 7 June 2007.

Grace Chemaly Ms. Grace Chemaly is no longer Company Secretary and Group Legal Advisor of Invicta Holdings Ltd., effective 30 September 2017. She was admitted to practice as attorney, notary public and conveyancer in 1998 and has more than 10 years of experience as a company secretary and legal advisor in the JSE Listed environment.

David Samuels Mr. David I. Samuels is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Invicta Holdings Ltd., He joined Trade and Industry Acceptance Corporation Limited in 1971 and was appointed director from 1980 to 1984. From 1989 to 2000 he was appointed managing director of Stenham (Proprietary) Limited. In 1996 he was appointed as non-executive director of Invicta and lead independent director as from 1 April 2014 which position he holds to date. He was also appointed as non-executive director of Bearing Man Limited in 2001 and chairman in 2002 until 2006 when Bearing Man Limited was de-listed from the JSE.

Byron Nichles Mr. Byron Nichles is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. effective November 1, 2016. He has also been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Invicta's BMG division ("BMG") of the Company. Byron joins Invicta from ARB Holdings Limited, also a JSE listed company, where he held the position of Chief Executive Officer for the past 5 years. Byron takes over from Charles Walters who has been the Chief Executive Officer of BMG for the past 8 years.

Lance Sherrell Mr. Lance R. Sherrell is Non-Executive Director of Invicta Holdings Limited. He was appointed as alternate director to Reg Sherrell on 27 May 2009 and was nominated as non-executive director of Invicta with effect from 29 July 2010, upon the retirement of Reg Sherrell. Lance studied commerce at the University of Cape Town and has been involved in the hospitality and motor trade industries for the past 14 years, and is currently also a director and shareholder of the SMG Group (BMW). Lance also represented South Africa as a rugby player in the national team in 1994.

J. Wiese Advocate J. D. Wiese is Non-Executive Director of Invicta Holdings Ltd., since July 29, 2010. He obtained his BA degree after which he worked at Lourensford Wine Estate, assisting in initiating events partnerships. Jacob subsequently obtained his master’s degree in International Economics and Management and completed this degree as a participant in the MBA program. After returning to Lourensford for a brief period, he graduated as a Bachelor of Law student in 2008. In 2009 he completed his pupilage at the Cape Bar and was admitted as an advocate of the High Court on 8 May 2009.

Ramani Naidoo Ms. Ramani Naidoo is Non-Executive Independent Director of Invicta Holdings Ltd. She was admitted to practice as attorney, notary public and conveyancer in 1998. She has over 15 years of experience as a director of companies, having served as a non-executive director on the boards of a number of private and public companies. In a private capacity, Ramani has been involved in various business ventures and commercial property developments and also has a particular interest and expertise in corporate governance, and is a published author in the field. Ramani was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Invicta effective 20 February 2014.