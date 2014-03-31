Name Description

Mahendra Gupta Mr. Mahendra Mohan Gupta is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. he was Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, Managing Editor of Jagran Prakashan Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce. Mr. Gupta holds the position of Managing Editor of Dainik Jagran. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce. Mr. Gupta has 53 years of experience in the print media industry. Mr. Gupta has held various key positions in the industry including being the Chairman of United News of India (“UNI”), President of The Indian Newspaper Society (“INS”), President of Indian Languages Newspaper Association (“ILNA”), Council Member of Audit Bureau of Circulations, Member of Press Council of India and Member of Film Censor Board of India, Member of the Board of Press Trust of India (PTI) besides holding senior honorary positions in various social and cultural organizations. Mr. Gupta is also a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and presently Member on the Board of PTI, INS and Merchants’ Chambers of Uttar Pradesh. His work for the cause of society, Indian trade and industry in general and newspaper industry in particular has been recognized by various social, cultural and professional bodies in India. For excellence in Hindi newspaper, he has been honoured with ‘Indira Gandhi Priyadarshni Award’ by All India National Unity Conference, New Delhi. Mr. Gupta also holds the post of Non-Executive Chairman of Rave@Moti Entertainment Private Limited and Jagran18 Publications Limited.

Sanjay Gupta Mr. Sanjay Gupta is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director, Editor of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science. Mr. Gupta has more than 31years of experience in the print media industry. Besides being the Editor of Dainik Jagran and CEO of our Company, he is also responsible for operations in the northern region comprising of New Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Mr. Gupta is a director of Mid-day Infomedia Limited, MMI Online Limited, Suvi Info Management (Indore) Private Limited, Naidunia Media Limited, Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited and Indian Newspaper Society.

Amit Jaiswal Mr. Amit Jaiswal is Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Jagran Prakashan Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and a post graduate diploma in business management and is a qualified company secretary with Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Mr. Jaiswal joined the Company in 1999 and has over six years of experience as a company secretary.

Dhirendra Gupta Mr. Dhirendra Mohan Gupta is Whole Time Director of the Company. He was Whole-Time Non-Independent Director of Jagran Prakashan Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in arts. Mr. Gupta has more than 46 years of experience in the print media industry. He is the Directorin-charge of the operations in the western regions of Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal. He is also the Director of Western U.P. Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited.

Shailesh Gupta Mr. Shailesh Gupta has been Whole-Time Director of the Company. He was Whole-Time Non-Independent Director of Jagran Prakashan Limited. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce. Mr. Gupta has more than 24years of experience in the print media industry. He was past the Chairman of Council of Audit Bureau of Circulations andis now Director of Council of Audit Bureau of Circulations, member of The Indian Newspaper Society and heads our advertisement and marketing department. Mr. Gupta is also a director of Midday Infomedia Limited, MMI Online Limited, Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited, Suvi Info Management (Indore) Private Limited, Rave Real Estate Private Limited.

Sunil Gupta Mr. Sunil Gupta is Whole-Time Director of the Company. He was Whole-Time Non-Independent Director of Jagran Prakashan Limited. He holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in commerce. Mr. Gupta has more than 28 years of experience in the print media industry. He is in charge of the COmpany's operations in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. He is also the Director of SBQ Steels Limited and Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited.

Satish Mishra Mr. Satish Chandra Mishra serves as Whole-time Non-Independent Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. He holds B.E. (Electronics), from Madhav Institute of Technology, Gwalior, P.G. Diploma in Human Resource Management from IMT Ghaziabad, and MBA (Major-Marketing Management, Minor-Operations Management) from Punjabi School of Management Studies, Punjabi University, Patiala. Mr. Mishra has over 31 years of experience in Newspaper industry. The other particulars as required under clause 49 of the Listing Agreement of the said proposed Directors are given in the annexure to the Notice. Mr. Mishra was appointed by the Board as an Additional Director on October 30, 2013 and thereafter, as Whole-time Director (Production) of the Company for the period of 5 years w.e.f. 1st January, 2014, by the shareholders, through postal ballot.

Devendra Gupta Mr. Devendra Mohan Gupta is Non-Executive Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Mechanical). Mr. Gupta has experience in handling Product Design, Research & Development, Production, Purchase & Sales (Domestic & Overseas). He is pioneer in introducing D.C. Micro Motors technology in the country and Indian Standard Institution (I.S.I.), took Mr. Gupta on its Panel in the year 1979 for D.C. Micro Motors. Mr. Gupta has helped I.S.I. for formulating the specifications for D.C. Micro Motors & bringing out its first Standard IS: 9670 in the year 1980. He is the Managing Director of Jagmini Micro Knit Private Limited and Director of SPFL Securities Limited and Classic Hosiery Private Limited. He is the recipient of Export award of Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council (sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India), New Delhi for the year 1995-96 from Hon’ble Minister of Commerce.

Shailendra Gupta Mr. Shailendra Mohan Gupta is Non-Executive Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science. He has over 35 years of experience in administration, sales and marketing fields in Sugar, Alcohol and Electronics industry. He was Joint Managing Director of Jagran Micro Motors Limited and Managing Director of Shakumbari Sugar & Allied Industries Limited. He is also the Director of The India Thermit Corporation Limited, Kanchan Properties Limited, Classic Hosiery Private Limited, Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited, Om Multimedia Private Limitedand P. C. Renewable Energy Private Limited.

Anita Nayyar Ms. Anita Nayyar serves as Independent Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. She holds a Bachelors degree in Microbiology and has done her Post Graduation in Advertising and Marketing with a Masters in Management. Ms. Nayyar has an experience of over 25 years in the industry and was voted second most influential media person in India by The Brand Equity Survey in 2006 and has always been in the top list of the influential media personalities ever since. Currently, she is CEO India and South Asia for Havas Media Group. She took on the mandate to expand the footprint of Havas Media Group in this lucrative market in 2006. Earlier, she has worked with some `agencies in India including Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy & Mather, Initiative Media, MediaCom and Starcom Worldwide.

Dilip Cherian Mr. Dilip Cherian serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. He joined our Board on January 31, 2013. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degree in Economic and is a Gurukul Chevening Fellow from the London School of Economics. Mr. Cherian is Founder & Consulting Partner of Perfect Relations, South Asia’s leading image management consultancy. He advises CEOs on External Communications, Internal Communications and Public Affairs. Mr. Cherian has been the National Chair of the International Public Relations Association. He is on the Governing Board of Advertising Standards Council of India and served on the Board of Advisors at Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad and the Governing Council of the National Institute of Design. Mr. Cherian recently spent time on the Apex Committee of Shareholder Grievance of the Ministry of Company Affairs. Mr. Cherian serves on the Board of a number of companies and social organisations.

Amit Dixit Mr. Amit Dixit is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. He holds MBA degree from Harvard Business School, MS degree in Engineering from Stanford University where he was awarded the John A. Blum fellowship, and a B.Tech. from Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai where he was awarded the Director’s Silver Medal for graduating at the top of his program. He is at present Senior Managing Director in the Blackstone, Co-Head of a private equity fund. Before joining Blackstone in 2007, he was a Principal at Warburg Pincus where, over a five and a half year period, he executed a variety of transactions. Mr. Dixit is on the boards of Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited, Igarashi Motors, TransMaldivian Airways, Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited, S H Kelkar, Hindustan Powerprojects Private Limited, Monnet Power Company Limited, NCC Limited and Midday Infomedia Limited.

Rajendra Jhunjhunwala Mr. Rajendra Kumar Jhunjhunwala is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce. He has the experience of handling Sugar Mill, Vanaspati Plant and Steel Foundry of Motilal Padampat Udyog Limited. He has been managing the export business of harness and saddlery products in M/s Moti International Limited. In past, he has been the President of Merchant Chamber of U.P., Chairman of the Employers association of Northern India, Vice President of Indian Vanaspati Producers Association, New Delhi and member of the Steel Furnace Association of India, New Delhi. In addition to this, he has also been associated with many philanthropic Associations.

Anuj Puri Mr. Anuj Puri has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Jagran Prakashan Limited., effective January 31, 2013. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce, is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (New Delhi), Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, UK, Associate of Insurance Institute of Surveyors & Adjusters (India) and an Associate of the Insurance Institute of India. Mr. Puri has over 18 years experience in multi-disciplinary consulting ranging from real estate to social development projects. Specifically in real estate sector, he has in planning and undertaking demand assessment studies, valuation and transactional services including marketing strategies based on technical analysis of real estate markets. His past experience ranges from feasibility studies, program requirement derivation, fund and investor sourcing. Mr. Puri has held various key positions in the industry and is the Chairman of the Real Estate and Construction Committee Qestern Zone) CII, a Member of National Retail Committee, CII and a Member of Public and Works Development Committee, FICCI. At present, Mr. Puri is the Chairman & Country Head of Jones Lang LaSalle Meghraj, one of India’s real estate service providers. Mr. Puri joined the Board on November 18, 2005.

Shashidhar Sinha Mr. Shashidhar Narain Sinha is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. He is the CEO of Lodestar Universal India. A veteran of 27 years experience in media management and development, he has overseen his agency’s recognition as a national “Agency of the Year” twice and “Runner Up” twice in the past five years. At the same time he has driven Lodestar Universal’s expansion into the Digital, Retail and Film Entertainment areas which offer unique opportunities in this accelerating market. He has worked on FMCG brands like L’Oreal, Amul and S. C. Johnson. He is actively involved and drives key industry bodies like the Advertising Standards Council of India, AAAI’s – Indian Broadcasting Federation joint body on industry practices, Audit Bureau of Circulation and the Joint Industry Body set up to monitor TV measurement. Mr. Shashidhar Sinha has been appointed as the Director of the Company in the Annual General Meeting held on September 4, 2008.