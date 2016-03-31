Name Description

M. Sibbal Shri. M. M. Sibbal serves as Joint President, Company Secretary of the Company, since June 1st, 2017. Shri M.M. Sibbal started his career as a Probationary Officer in a bank and during 16 years of banking service, he worked in various capacities in disciplines, such as, credit, foreign exchange, priority sector lending, personnel 86 HR, merchant banking and legal. Shri M.M. Sibbal joined Jaypee Group on Pt May, 1996. He has been part of various assignments of the Group of fund raising, such as, IPO, FCCB and QIP and also associated with mergers and demergers, compliances, organizing meetings and legal work. Presently, he is Vice President and Company Secretary of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited.

Pankaj Gaur Shri. Pankaj Gaur serves as Joint Managing Director - Construction, Executive Director of the Company. He holds B.E (Instrumentation), has 20 years’ experience. He worked with Jaypee Rewa and Bela Cement Plants from 1993 to 1998. Since 1999, he has been looking after execution of Company's projects in Bhutan. He is Joint Managing Director (Construction) of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. and is a Managing Director of Jaypee Arunachal Power Ltd. He is also a Director on the Boards of Sangam Power Generation Company Ltd., Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd., Jaypee Meghalaya Power Ltd., Andhra Cements Ltd., Jaypee Assam Cement Ltd. and Jaypee Infra Ventures (A Pvt. Company with Unlimited Liability). He also serves as a Member of the Finance Committee of Andhra Cements Ltd.

Sunny Gaur Shri. Sunny Gaur serves as Managing Director - Cement, Executive Director of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. He is a graduate having 22 years’ experience in various aspects of the cement business, including setting up, operation and maintenance of cement plants, finance, accounts and general administration. He is Managing Director (Cement) of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Ltd. He is also a Director on the Boards of Bokaro Jaypee Cement Ltd., Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd., Himalyaputra Aviation Ltd., Jaypee Assam Cement Ltd., Jaypee Agra Vikas Ltd., Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd., MP Jaypee Coal Ltd., MP Jaypee Coal Fields Ltd., Jaiprakash Agri Initiatives Company Ltd., Jaypee Healthcare Ltd., Jaypee Cement Cricket (India) Ltd., Kanpur Fertilizers & Cement Ltd., Jaypee Mining Venture Pvt. Ltd., Jaypee Infra Ventures (A Pvt. Company with Unlimited Liability) and Indesign Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. He is Chairman of Allotment & Share Transfer Committee and Remuneration Committee of Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Ltd. Further, he is a Member of Audit Committee of Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd., MP Jaypee Coal Ltd. and Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Ltd.

Ranvijay Singh Shri. Ranvijay Singh serves as Whole-time Director of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. He is B.E. (Civil) by qualification and has acquired experience of 20 years in the fields of civil engineering and management of construction projects. Presently, he is a Director on the Board of Gujarat Jaypee Cement & Infrastructure Ltd. and MP Jaypee Coal Fields Ltd.

Raj Bhardwaj Shri. Raj Narain Bhardwaj serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. He holds post graduate degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi and a Diploma in ‘Industrial Relations and Personnel Management’ from Punjab University, Patiala. Shri Bhardwaj is former Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and has also served as Member of Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). He has more than 40 years of experience in the fields of Economics, Finance, Investments, Portfolio Management, Human Resource Management and Securities Market. He was nominated as Member of Committee formed by Central Government in 2001 to study the Investment Management. During his tenure with LIC, Shri Bhardwaj was appointed as Nominee Director on the Board of various companies including this Company for a period of nine months in the year 2004. He is presently a Director on the Board of Jaypee Infratech Ltd., Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd., Reliance Infratel Ltd., Microsec Financial Services Ltd., SREI Venture Capital Ltd., Milestone Capital Advisors Ltd., Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd., Religare Trustee Company Ltd., Amtex Auto Ltd., Singhi Advisors Pvt. Ltd., IL& FS Milestone Realty Advisor Pvt. Ltd., Samvridhi Advisors Pvt. Ltd., Invent Asset Securitization and Reconstruction Pvt. Ltd., Milestone Religare Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Pvt. Ltd. He is Chairman of (i) Audit Committee of the Company, Religare Trustee Company Ltd. and Invent Asset Securitization and Reconstruction Pvt. Ltd. and (ii) Shareholders/ Investor’s Grievances Committee of Microsec Financial Services Ltd. Further, he is a member of (i) Audit Committee of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd., Milestone Capital Advisors Ltd., Microsec Financial Services Ltd. and Reliance Infratel Ltd., (ii) Investor Services Committee of Religare Trustee Company Ltd.,(iii) Transfer, Allotment and Management Committee of Milestone Capital Advisors Ltd.

Homai Daruwalla Ms. Homai Ardeshir Daruwalla serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant. In her career in Banking, spanning more than three decades, she has worked in various capacities in Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and retired as Chairman & Managing Director of Central Bank of India in December 2008. She also handled prestigious assignment as Region of India Director on the Board of ‘The Institute of Internal Auditors’, Florida, USA. She is also a Director on the Boards of India Infoline Asset Management Company Ltd., Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. She is also a Chairperson of Audit Committee of India Infoline Asset Management Company Ltd. and a Member of Audit, Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance and Corporate Social Responsibility Committees of NTPC Ltd.