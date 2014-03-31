Jai Corp Ltd (JAIC.NS)
JAIC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
121.00INR
23 Oct 2017
121.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.75 (+1.47%)
Rs1.75 (+1.47%)
Prev Close
Rs119.25
Rs119.25
Open
Rs120.00
Rs120.00
Day's High
Rs122.90
Rs122.90
Day's Low
Rs119.15
Rs119.15
Volume
1,831,224
1,831,224
Avg. Vol
2,463,328
2,463,328
52-wk High
Rs141.70
Rs141.70
52-wk Low
Rs52.30
Rs52.30
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anand Jain
|57
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gaurav Jain
|35
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Virendra Jain
|56
|2008
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Pramod Jaiswal
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounts Officer
|
Ananjan Datta
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vasudeo Pandit
|63
|2007
|Director - Works, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Aziza Chitalwala
|2015
|Independent Additional Director
|
Sachin Chaturvedi
|64
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Khurshed Doongaji
|76
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Sandeep Junnarkar
|65
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Anup Shah
|38
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Anand Jain
|Shri. Anand Jain is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jai Corp Ltd. He has been associated with the Company since its inception. He has been associated with the Company since its inception. He graduated from Mumbai University and has done a course in Risk Management from London Business School. He has over 25 years experience in various businesses. He is a Director of Mumbai SEZ Limited, Reliance Haryana SEZ Limited , Rewas Ports Limited, Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Limited and several private limited companies.
|
Gaurav Jain
|Shri. Gaurav Jain is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Jai Corp Ltd. He graduated with dual degrees from The Warton School- Bachelor of Science in Economics with specialisation in finance and School of Engineering and Applied Science- Bachelor of Science in Engineering with major in Computer Science and Engineering from University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. He was instrumental in setting up Adventity Global Services Private Limited, a business process outsourcing (BPO) Company. He is also a Director of Awas Realtors Limited, Dev Realty and Developers Limited, Jailaxmi Realty and Developers Limited, Jai Infraprojects Limited, Jai Realty Ventures Limited, Novelty Realty & Developers Limited, Pet Fibres Limited, Poly-resin Agencies (India) Limited, Srinivas Electro Steel Limited, Samrat Realty and Developers Limited, Urban Gas Limited, Urban Gas Distributors Limited, Urban Gas Suppliers Limited, Welldone Real Estate Limited and several private limited companies.
|
Virendra Jain
|Shri. Virendra Jain is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Jai Corp Ltd . He has been associated with the Company since its inception. He is a graduate from the University of Mumbai. He has over 25 years experience in the business of plastic processing. He is also a Director in Jai Infraprojects Limited, Jai Realty Ventures Limited, Pet Fibres Limited, Prime Wovens Limited, Suniti Commercials Limited, Techfab (India) Industrial Limited, Urban Infrastructure Trustee Limited and several private limited companies.
|
Pramod Jaiswal
|
Ananjan Datta
|
Vasudeo Pandit
|Shri. Vasudeo Srinivas Pandit is Director - Works, Non-Independent Executive Director of Jai Corp Ltd. He holds bachelors’ degree in science and has more than 40 years of experience in the plastic industries with more than 38 years in woven sacks/ bags industry and in setting up and operating woven sacks manufacturing units. He has been associated with the Company since 1988 and has been an Executive Director of the Company since 1997 with the overall responsibility of the manufacturing and export activities of packaging division. He is a Director of Sarbags Pty Limited. He is not a director in any other Indian company and does not hold any share of the Company.
|
Aziza Chitalwala
|
Sachin Chaturvedi
|Shri. Sachin Nath Chaturvedi is an Independent Non-Executive Director Jai Corp Ltd. He holds a bachelors’ degree with honours in technology. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also holds a masters in business administration. He has over 20 years of experience as a Practicing Chartered Accountant- as a partner of Messrs Chaturvedi & Company, Chartered Accountants. He has varied experience of audit of banks, financial institutions, public sector units and many companies. He also has experience in monitoring/inspection/ investigation of units/companies at the behest of banks/financial institutions/income-tax authorities/High Courts/Company Law authorities as well as inspection of mutual funds/ stock exchange brokers/plantation companies on behalf of SEBI. He has been associated with the Company since 2004 and is Member of the Audit Committee. He is also a Director of Balkrishna Industries Limited, Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited, Jai Realty Ventures Limited, N.R. Agarwal Industries Limited and several private limited companies .He is member of the Audit Committees of Balkrishna Industries Limited and N.R. Agarwal Industries Limited.
|
Khurshed Doongaji
|Shri. Khurshed Minocher Doongaji is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Jai Corp Ltd. He holds bachelors’ degrees in economics and law from the University of Mumbai. He holds a diploma in Business Management and has experience of over 40 years in project and corporate finance, legal, operations and corporate laws with erstwhile ICICI Limited. He has been associated with the Company since 1999 and is the Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is also a Director in Balakrishna Industries Limited and is also member of the Audit Committee.
|
Sandeep Junnarkar
|Shri. Sandeep Hemendra Junnarkar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Jai Corp Ltd. He holds bachelors’ degrees in science and law from the University of Mumbai and is a solicitor by profession. He is a partner of Junnarkar and Associates, Advocates, Solicitors and Notaries, Mumbai. His areas of specialization include banking laws, corporate laws including competition laws, exchange control laws, securities laws and regulations etc. He has been associated with the Company since 1994. He is a Member of the Managing Committee of the Bombay Incorporated Law Society. He is also a Director of Everest Industries Limited, Excel Crop Care Limited, IL&FS Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Jai Realty Ventures Limited, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited, Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings Limited, Reliance Ports and Terminals Limited, Sterlite Energy Limited, Sterlite Industries (India) Limited, and Sunshield Chemicals Limited. He is a member of the Audit Committees of Everest Industries Limited, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited, Sterlite Energy Limited and Sterlite Industries (India) Limited. He is also a member of Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committees of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited, Sterlite Energy Limited and Chairman of the Committee of Sterlite Industries (India) Limited.
|
Anup Shah
|Shri. Anup P. Shah is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Jai Corp Ltd., The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 8th May, 2013 had appointed Shri Anup P. Shah as an Additional Director. As per the provisions of Section 260 of the Companies Act, 1956 Shri Anup P. Shah can hold office only up to the date of this Annual General Meeting. The Company has received a notice under Section 257 of the Companies Act, 1956 proposing his name as a Director, along with the required deposit amount. Shri Anup P. Shah is a Chartered Accountant with degrees in law and commerce from the University of Mumbai. He has hands-on experience in legal, financial, and tax consultancy, including business restructuring, transaction structuring, capital markets regulations, foreign investments, private equity investments, business valuations, real estate structuring, corporate governance issues, accounting advisory, etc. He has authored / co-authored several books and regularly gives lectures at seminars and workshops across India. He is also director of Ruby Mills Ltd., Claris Lifesciences Ltd. and several private limited companies.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Anand Jain
|20,000
|
Gaurav Jain
|2,622,400
|
Virendra Jain
|60,000
|
Pramod Jaiswal
|--
|
Ananjan Datta
|--
|
Vasudeo Pandit
|3,120,000
|
Aziza Chitalwala
|--
|
Sachin Chaturvedi
|--
|
Khurshed Doongaji
|--
|
Sandeep Junnarkar
|--
|
Anup Shah
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Anand Jain
|0
|0
|
Gaurav Jain
|0
|0
|
Virendra Jain
|0
|0
|
Pramod Jaiswal
|0
|0
|
Ananjan Datta
|0
|0
|
Vasudeo Pandit
|0
|0
|
Aziza Chitalwala
|0
|0
|
Sachin Chaturvedi
|0
|0
|
Khurshed Doongaji
|0
|0
|
Sandeep Junnarkar
|0
|0
|
Anup Shah
|0
|0