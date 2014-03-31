JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)
JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
217.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bhagirath Arya
|63
|2006
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rakesh Gothi
|63
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ajay Agarwal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ujjwala Apte
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
N. Shah
|Director- Commercial, Executive Director
|
Purshottam Thakore
|59
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Cheerag Arya
|Member of Key Managerial Personnel
|
Baldevraj Gupta
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Prakash Mehta
|73
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Nikhil Srivastava
|2015
|Additional Director - Nominee of KKR Jupiter Investors Pte. Ltd.
|
Veena Arya
|Non-Executive Director
|
Brij Bansal
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Vijay Bapna
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Sunil Diwakar
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Baldev Gupta
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Anuj Sonpal
|IR Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Bhagirath Arya
|Shri. Bhagirath Chandulal Arya is Executive Chairman of the Board of JBF Industries Ltd. He is a BE electrical and has 40 years of experience.
|
Rakesh Gothi
|Shri. Rakesh Gothi is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of JBF Industries Ltd. He holds B.Tech, M.S, MBA. He also served in J.K. Synthetics Ltd. He has 33 years of experience.
|
Ajay Agarwal
|
Ujjwala Apte
|
N. Shah
|Mr. N. K. Shah is a Director- Commercial, Executive Director of JBF Industries Ltd., he associated with the Company since 1992. Over 25 years of experience; previously Manager in the Production Department of Armour Chemicals. Presently acting as Commercial Director and responsible for managing material procurement, inventories management, excise and other commercial tax related matters etc. he Qualified science graduate.
|
Purshottam Thakore
|Shri. Purshottam N. Thakore is Executive Director of JBF Industries Ltd. Qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant ; associated with the Company since August 1990 30 years of experience, previous positions include Deputy General Manager (Finance) at Armour Chemicals Ltd., Manager (Finance) at Wockhardt Ltd.
|
Cheerag Arya
|
Baldevraj Gupta
|
Prakash Mehta
|Mr. Prakash Vasantlal Mehta is Director of JBF Industries Ltd. He graduated in law from Bombay University and became an advocate. In the year 1966, qualified as a Solicitor and since then he has been practising as an Advocate and Solicitor, has considerable experience in the field of corporate law and he was appointed as a Notary in 1996. Mr. Mehta is on the Boards of Advani Hotels & Resorts Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Camphor and Allied Products Ltd., Hikal Ltd., India Safety Vaults Ltd., Mukand Ltd., Mukand Engineers Ltd., PCS Technologies Ltd., W. H. Brady & Co. Ltd., and member of the Managing Committee of “The Bombay Incorporated Law Society”.
|
Nikhil Srivastava
|
Veena Arya
|Smt. Veena Arya is Non-Executive Director of JBF Industries Ltd. She holds a Masters Degree in Arts and has been a Promoter of the Company since 1989. She is also holding Directorship in Vaidic Resources Pvt. Ltd.
|
Brij Bansal
|Mr. Brij Mohan Bansal is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He is Ex Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
|
Vijay Bapna
|
Sunil Diwakar
|Shri. Sunil V. Diwakar is Non-Executive Independent Director of JBF Industries Ltd. He holds a Masters Degree in Production Technology from IIT, Madras and also holds a diploma in International Management from IMI, New Delhi. He joined IL&FS in the year 2004. He has an experience of over 16 years in the Indian Private Equity Industry and 3.5 years experience in the Aeronautical Engineering Industry. Mr. Diwakar is on the Board of Asian Hotels (West) Ltd., Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., Continental Warehousing Corporation (Nhava Seva) Ltd., Electrosteel Steels Ltd., Malladi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Prasad Corporation Ltd., and RSB Transmission (I) Ltd. He is also member of Audit Committee of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., Continental Warehousing Corporation (Nhava Seva) Ltd., Electrosteel Steels Ltd., Malladi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Prasad Corporation Ltd., & RSB Transmission (I) Ltd. and member of Remuneration Committee of Prasad Corporation Ltd., & RSB Transmission (I) Ltd.
|
Baldev Gupta
|Mr. B. R. Gupta is a Non-Executive Independent Director of JBF Industries Ltd. Mr. Gupta is the former Executive Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India and was working as Consultant (Investment) to GIC India till December, 2000. Mr. Gupta has worked with LIC for over 36 years in various capacities and has had experience in the operations of the life insurance industry, specifically in the areas of investment, marketing, underwriting and administration. Mr. Gupta has also worked in the investment department of the LIC for 10 years and headed the department as Executive Director. He was responsible for Managing LIC’s portfolio comprising a variety of investments. Subsequent to his retirement, till May 1999, he functioned as the Investment Advisor to LIC. He had also been a Member of “The Administrative Committee of Insurance Institute of India”, “The debt Committee of the NSE” and “The Secondary Market Advisory Committee of SEBI”. Mr. Gupta is on the Boards of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., HOV Services Ltd., JBF Petrochemicals Ltd., and JBF RAK LLC. Mr. Gupta has been an Advisor to IL&FS Academy for Insurance and Finance Ltd., an initiative of IL&FS group for several years and at present he is advisor to Trinity Global Educations Pvt Ltd. He is also member of Audit Committee of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., and Chairman of Audit Committee of HOV Services Ltd. He is also Chairman of Investor Grievance Committee of HOV Services Ltd. He is M.A. (English), LL.B. and Fellow of Insurance Institute of India.
|
Anuj Sonpal
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Bhagirath Arya
|50,497,000
|
Rakesh Gothi
|7,972,000
|
Ajay Agarwal
|--
|
Ujjwala Apte
|--
|
N. Shah
|3,228,000
|
Purshottam Thakore
|3,756,000
|
Cheerag Arya
|--
|
Baldevraj Gupta
|--
|
Prakash Mehta
|--
|
Nikhil Srivastava
|--
|
Veena Arya
|--
|
Brij Bansal
|--
|
Vijay Bapna
|--
|
Sunil Diwakar
|--
|
Baldev Gupta
|--
|
Anuj Sonpal
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
