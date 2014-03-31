Name Description

Bhagirath Arya Shri. Bhagirath Chandulal Arya is Executive Chairman of the Board of JBF Industries Ltd. He is a BE electrical and has 40 years of experience.

Rakesh Gothi Shri. Rakesh Gothi is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of JBF Industries Ltd. He holds B.Tech, M.S, MBA. He also served in J.K. Synthetics Ltd. He has 33 years of experience.

N. Shah Mr. N. K. Shah is a Director- Commercial, Executive Director of JBF Industries Ltd., he associated with the Company since 1992. Over 25 years of experience; previously Manager in the Production Department of Armour Chemicals. Presently acting as Commercial Director and responsible for managing material procurement, inventories management, excise and other commercial tax related matters etc. he Qualified science graduate.

Purshottam Thakore Shri. Purshottam N. Thakore is Executive Director of JBF Industries Ltd. Qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant ; associated with the Company since August 1990 30 years of experience, previous positions include Deputy General Manager (Finance) at Armour Chemicals Ltd., Manager (Finance) at Wockhardt Ltd.

Prakash Mehta Mr. Prakash Vasantlal Mehta is Director of JBF Industries Ltd. He graduated in law from Bombay University and became an advocate. In the year 1966, qualified as a Solicitor and since then he has been practising as an Advocate and Solicitor, has considerable experience in the field of corporate law and he was appointed as a Notary in 1996. Mr. Mehta is on the Boards of Advani Hotels & Resorts Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Camphor and Allied Products Ltd., Hikal Ltd., India Safety Vaults Ltd., Mukand Ltd., Mukand Engineers Ltd., PCS Technologies Ltd., W. H. Brady & Co. Ltd., and member of the Managing Committee of “The Bombay Incorporated Law Society”.

Veena Arya Smt. Veena Arya is Non-Executive Director of JBF Industries Ltd. She holds a Masters Degree in Arts and has been a Promoter of the Company since 1989. She is also holding Directorship in Vaidic Resources Pvt. Ltd.

Brij Bansal Mr. Brij Mohan Bansal is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He is Ex Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Sunil Diwakar Shri. Sunil V. Diwakar is Non-Executive Independent Director of JBF Industries Ltd. He holds a Masters Degree in Production Technology from IIT, Madras and also holds a diploma in International Management from IMI, New Delhi. He joined IL&FS in the year 2004. He has an experience of over 16 years in the Indian Private Equity Industry and 3.5 years experience in the Aeronautical Engineering Industry. Mr. Diwakar is on the Board of Asian Hotels (West) Ltd., Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., Continental Warehousing Corporation (Nhava Seva) Ltd., Electrosteel Steels Ltd., Malladi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Prasad Corporation Ltd., and RSB Transmission (I) Ltd. He is also member of Audit Committee of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., Continental Warehousing Corporation (Nhava Seva) Ltd., Electrosteel Steels Ltd., Malladi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Prasad Corporation Ltd., & RSB Transmission (I) Ltd. and member of Remuneration Committee of Prasad Corporation Ltd., & RSB Transmission (I) Ltd.