Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCHA.NS)
JCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,623.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Franz Cerwinka
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Parag Dave
|2011
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Gurmeet Singh
|2017
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Anil Shah
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Vinay Chauhan
|Executive Director
|
Varghese Joseph
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Indira Parikh
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Ashok Balwani
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ravindra Jain
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
R. Mani
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Devender Nath
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Mukesh Patel
|62
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vinesh Sadekar
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Franz Cerwinka
|
Parag Dave
|
Gurmeet Singh
|
Anil Shah
|Mr. Anil Shah is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a Graduate of Commerce and a Chartered-Accountant. He has experience of around 29 years in various areas like Finance, Accounts, Budgeting, Costing, Legal, Direct and Indirect Taxation, etc. He is associated with the Company since 1984. He is not holding Directorship in any other public limited Company incorporated in India.
|
Vinay Chauhan
|Mr. Vinay Chauhan is Executive Director of the Company. He is Bachelor of Engineering and has done Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Engineering. He has an experience of around 26 years in various areas like Design and Development, Quality Management, Manufacturing, etc. He is associated with the Company since 1993. He is not holding Directorship in any other public limited Company incorporated in India.
|
Varghese Joseph
|
Indira Parikh
|
Ashok Balwani
|Mr. Ashok Balwani is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has a B.E. (Hons) in Electrical Engineering from BITS, Pilani and an MBA from FMS, University of Delhi. He has over 30 years experience and has been associated with many corporates like Larsen & Toubro Limited, Det Norske Veritas and Man Industries (India) Ltd. He is now working as an independent management consultant. He is not holding Directorship in any other public limited Company incorporated in India.
|
Ravindra Jain
|Mr. Ravindra Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has done Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad where he secured seventh rank, and was a Gold Medalist in B.E.(Elect) from Regional Engineering College, Jaipur. He has experience of about 29 years in corporates in various areas viz. sales and marketing (in both industrial and consumer environments), manufacturing, operations, strategic planning, developing global alliances and JVs, identifying appropriate technology, establishing several new projects of global scale and quality, technology transfer and business & brand development. Presently he is working as President in Minda Management Services Ltd.
|
R. Mani
|
Devender Nath
|Dr. Devender Nath is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Ph.D (Hon.) & B. Tech (Electrical) Hons. from NT - Kharagpur. He has over 42 years experience in areas like R&D, HR, Technology and Strategy. Presently he is serving on the Advisory Boards of ICFAI-Management School at Mumbai & Institute of Technology & Management (Deemed University), Kharagpur. He was President of Bombay Management Association in its Golden Jubilee year & continues to serve the Association as an Executive Council Member. He is not holding Directorship in any other public limited Company incorporated in India.
|
Mukesh Patel
|Shri. Mukeshbhai M. Patel is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is an eminent export in Direct Taxes, is practicing as an Advocate and Tex Consultant since 1977, with specialization in the fields of Ten Planning, Appellate Matters, Internetional Taxation, Tax and Investment Planning for Non-Resident Indian and Foreign Collaboration. He has also been actively engaged in Legal Education and Tax Journalism for the pant over 25 yearn having been a visiting Faculty with the Gujarat Lam Society end the Indian institute of Management, Ahmadabad and through his meekly column on Direct Taxes with ‘Sandesh, ‘Gujarat Samachar and ‘The Timex of India’. He has served as the President of the Ahmadabad Management Association, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and industry, All Gujarat Federation of Tax Consultants and several other bodies. Currently, he is the President of Indian Red cross Society, Ahmadabad. He is a member of the National Executive Committee of FICCI. He is a Chairman of Ahmadabad Stock Exchange Ltd. He has also authored number of books on Direct Tanya and Self Development.
|
Vinesh Sadekar
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Franz Cerwinka
|--
|
Parag Dave
|--
|
Gurmeet Singh
|5,131,000
|
Anil Shah
|8,788,000
|
Vinay Chauhan
|9,118,000
|
Varghese Joseph
|--
|
Indira Parikh
|40,000
|
Ashok Balwani
|200,000
|
Ravindra Jain
|300,000
|
R. Mani
|--
|
Devender Nath
|300,000
|
Mukesh Patel
|455,000
|
Vinesh Sadekar
|160,000
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Franz Cerwinka
|0
|0
|
Parag Dave
|0
|0
|
Gurmeet Singh
|0
|0
|
Anil Shah
|0
|0
|
Vinay Chauhan
|0
|0
|
Varghese Joseph
|0
|0
|
Indira Parikh
|0
|0
|
Ashok Balwani
|0
|0
|
Ravindra Jain
|0
|0
|
R. Mani
|0
|0
|
Devender Nath
|0
|0
|
Mukesh Patel
|0
|0
|
Vinesh Sadekar
|0
|0