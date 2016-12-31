Name Description

Benjamin Keswick Mr. Benjamin William Keswick is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd., since April 1, 2012. Mr Keswick was appointed Chairman on 1st April 2012. He was last re-elected as a director on 29th April 2015. He is a member of the Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee. He was the Group Managing Director from 1st April 2007 to 31st March 2012. He has been with the Jardine Matheson Group since 1998, undertaking a variety of roles before being appointed as Finance Director and then Chief Executive Officer of Jardine Pacific between 2003 and 2007. Mr Keswick is Chairman and Managing Director of Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land and Mandarin Oriental. He is also Managing Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings and Jardine Strategic Holdings. He is Chairman of Jardine Matheson Limited and a director of Jardine Pacific and Jardine Motors. He is also a commissioner of Astra. Mr Keswick graduated from Newcastle University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics and Food Marketing, and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from INSEAD.

Yoon Chiang Boon Mr. Boon Yoon Chiang, PBM, is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. He has been on the Board since 19th May 1993 and was last re-elected as a director on 28th April 2016. He is also a member of the Audit Committee. He is Country Chairman of Jardine Matheson Group in Singapore. He is a director of Food Empire Holdings. He serves on the Board of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Competition Appeal Board. He also sits on the South East Asia Council of INSEAD, a leading international graduate business school, and also on the Board of Governors of Asian Institute of Management based in Manila. He is a diploma holder from the Singapore Institute of Management majoring in Personnel Management. He completed the Senior Executive Programme at London Business School.

Wei Ann Teng Mr. Teng Wei Ann is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Teng was appointed Group Finance Director on 1st April 2016 and was last re-elected as a director on 28th April 2016. He joined Jardine Matheson in 2010 in Hong Kong as Group Treasurer. He was previously from Alvarez & Marsal, where he had been a senior director in the Financial Industry Advisory Services division in London. Prior to that, he worked with ABN AMRO and Citibank in London, Shanghai, Tokyo and New York. He is a commissioner of Astra and a director of Cycle & Carriage Bintang. Mr Teng holds a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, UK, a Master of Business Administration from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA, and a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, from Creighton University, USA. He is a member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers, UK and Association for Financial Professionals, USA.

Eng Heong Tan Mr. Tan Eng Heong is a General Counsel, Director of Group Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 20th May 2016. He is responsible for legal, compliance, company secretarial, communications and public affairs at the Group level. Before joining Jardine Cycle & Carriage, he was the Group General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Board Secretary for UTAC Holdings Ltd. Prior to that, he has over 20 years of private practice and in-house legal experience with international law firms and multinational companies such as Allen & Gledhill, DLA Piper, Siemens and Motorola. He also served as President of Motorola Singapore for five years. Mr Tan has an LLB (HONS) from the National University of Singapore. He is a senior Advocate & Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore, and a Solicitor of England & Wales. He also completed the Senior Executive Management Program at Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management.

Alexander Newbigging Mr. Alexander Newbigging is Group Managing Director, Executive Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd., since April 1, 2012. He was last re-elected as a director on 29th April 2015. He has been employed by Jardine Matheson since 1995 in a variety of roles, spanning the fields of business process outsourcing, aviation services, retailing and engineering, and over this period was based in the Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and now Singapore. Prior to his current appointment, he was Chief Executive of The Jardine Engineering Corporation and before that, General Manager of IKEA Hong Kong. Mr Newbigging is a commissioner of Astra, Vice President Commissioner of United Tractors, a director of Siam City Cement and Vice Chairman of Refrigeration Electrical Engineering. He is also Chairman of MINDSET, a registered charity of the Jardine Matheson Group of companies in Singapore. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a Master of Arts (Honours) degree in mental philosophy, and completed the General Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

Kim Teck Cheah Mr. Cheah Kim Teck is Managing Director - Business Development of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Lttd. He is responsible for overseeing the Group’s investment in Truong Hai Auto Corporation and developing new lines of business for the Group in the region. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive Officer of the Group’s motor operations excluding those held by Astra, until he stepped down from his position in December 2013. Mr Cheah also served on the Board of Jardine Cycle & Carriage since 2005 until he retired as director in 2014. He is a director of Mapletree Logistics Trust Management and Singapore Pools. Prior to joining the Group, he held several senior marketing positions in multinational companies, namely, McDonald’s Restaurant, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Coca-Cola. Mr Cheah was conferred The Public Service Star and The Public Service Medal by the President of Singapore in 2016 and 2012, respectively for his distinguished achievements and valuable public service. He holds a Master of Marketing degree from Lancaster University, United Kingdom.

Haslam Preeston Mr. Haslam Grey Preeston is Regional Managing Director for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. He is responsible for overseeing the Group’s motor operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar and Indonesia (excluding those held by Astra). He is the Chairman of Cycle & Carriage Bintang and a commissioner of Tunas Ridean. Following an early career in the British army, he joined Jardine Matheson in 2001 where he undertook various roles in Jardine Wines & Spirits, Jardine Motors, Jardine Matheson Limited and Hongkong Land, in which time he was based in Beijing, Macau, Hong Kong and Indonesia. He sits on the Board of the British Chamber of Commerce in Singapore and was its Chairman in Indonesia from 2011 to 2014. Mr Preeston has a Bachelor of Arts (War Studies) from King’s College London, University of London, and a Master of Arts (Chinese Studies) from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

Hassan Abas Mr. Hassan Abas is Non-Executive and Lead Independent Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. Mr Hassan joined the Board on 18th December 1992 and was last re-elected as a director on 28th April 2016. He is Lead Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee, and a member of the Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee. He graduated from the University of Lancaster with a degree in Accounting and Finance and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.

Mark Greenberg Mr. Mark Spencer Greenberg is Non-Executive Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. Mr Greenberg joined the Board on 7th June 2006 as a non-executive director and was last re-elected as a director on 30th April 2014. He is also a member of the Audit Committee. He was appointed Group Strategy Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings in 2008 having first joined the Group in 2006. He is a director of Jardine Matheson Holdings, Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land and Mandarin Oriental. He is also a commissioner of Astra and Permata Bank. He had previously spent 16 years in investment banking with Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein in London. Mr Greenberg graduated from Hertford College, Oxford University, with a Master of Arts degree in Modern History.

See Hiang Chang Mr. Chang See Hiang is Non-Executive and Independent Director Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd., since 16th July 1997. Mr Chang joined the Board on 16th July 1997 and was last re-elected as a director on 28th April 2016. He is also the Chairman of the Nominating Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee. He is Senior Partner of Chang See Hiang & Partners, a firm of advocates and solicitors. Mr Chang is a director of Parkway Pantai, STT Communications, IHH Healthcare and Valencia Club de Fútbol. He is also a member of the Securities Industry Council. Mr Chang graduated from the University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Law (Honours) degree.

Pak Kuan Kok Mr. Kok Pak Kuan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd., with effect from April 1, 2013. Mr Kok joined the Board on 1st April 2013 and was last re-elected as a director on 28th April 2016. He was Group Chief Executive of Dairy Farm from 2007 until he retired from executive office in December 2012. He remains a non-executive director of Dairy Farm and is a director of SATS Ltd. He joined Dairy Farm in 1987 and has extensive experience in the retail industry in Asia. As a director of Dairy Farm Management Services from 1997 to 2012, he had prime responsibility for its retail businesses in South and East Asia. He is also a director of Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust Management. Mr Kok is a diploma holder from the Food Marketing Institute majoring in Marketing & Sales Management. He has completed the Senior Management Programme at London Business School and the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

Hwee Hua Lim Mrs. Lim Hwee Hua is Non-Executive and Independent Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd., since 29th July 2011. Mrs Lim joined the Board on 29th July 2011 and was last re-elected as a director on 29th April 2015. She is a member of the Audit Committee. She is an Executive Director of Tembusu Partners and a director of United Overseas Bank, BW Group and ISCA Cares. Mrs Lim is also a senior advisor to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, a member of Westpac Institutional Bank’s Asia Advisory Board, a Distinguished Visiting Fellow of National University of Singapore Business School and a board member of UCLA Anderson School of Management’s Center for Global Management. She was first elected to the Singapore Parliament in December 1996 and served till May 2011 as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and concurrently as Second Minister for Finance and Transport. Prior to that, she had a varied career in financial services, including with Temasek Holdings as Managing Director (2000-2004) and Jardine Fleming (1992-2000). Mrs Lim has a Master/Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Mathematics/Engineering from the University of Cambridge and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California at Los Angeles.

Vimala Menon Ms. Vimala R. Menon is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms Menon is joining the Board on 23rd April 2017. She will also be a member of the Audit Committee. Currently, Ms Menon is a director of Petronas Chemicals Group, Petronas Dagangan, Cycle & Carriage Bintang and DiGi.Com. She was previously Executive Director of Finance and Corporate Services at Edaran Otomobil Nasional Berhad (EON Berhad) until she retired from that role in 2007. Ms Menon was also a Board member of EON Berhad from 1990 to 2006. Following her retirement from EON Berhad, she was the Director of Finance and Corporate Affairs at Proton Holdings Berhad until 2009. She has also previously served on the Boards of EON Bank, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Astra. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a Member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

Marty Natalegawa Dr. Marty Natalegawa is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. Dr Natalegawa joined the Board on 24th February 2015 and was last re-elected as a director on 29th April 2015. He is an Independent Commissioner of Prudential Life Assurance (Prudential Indonesia). He is also a Distinguished Fellow of Asia Society Policy Institute (New York) and a member of the International Academic Advisory Committee of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, the Southeast Asia Programme’s Advisory Board of the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) (Washington DC), and the Board of Trustees of the International Crisis Group (ICG). He was previously Indonesia’s Foreign Minister (2009-2014), its Permanent Representative to the United Nations (2007-2009), and its Ambassador to the Court of St. James’ and Ireland (2005-2007). Prior to that, he was Director-General for ASEAN Cooperation in the Department of Foreign Affairs. Dr Natalegawa obtained a Doctor of Philosophy from the Australian National University, a Master of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge, and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Anthony Nightingale Mr. Anthony John Liddell Nightingale is Non-Executive Independent Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. Mr Nightingale joined the Board on 2nd February 1993 and was Chairman from 27th November 2002 to 31st March 2012. He was last re-elected as a director on 28th April 2016. Mr Nightingale was Managing Director of Jardine Matheson Holdings, Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Strategic Holdings and Mandarin Oriental until he retired from executive office in March 2012. He remains a non-executive director of these companies. He is also a commissioner of Astra. He is also a director of Prudential, Schindler Holding, Vitasoy International Holdings and Shui On Land. Mr Nightingale is a non-official member of the Commission on Strategic Development and a Hong Kong representative to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council. He is a director of the UK-ASEAN Business Council and Chairman of The Sailors Home and Missions to Seamen in Hong Kong. He holds a degree in Classics from Cambridge University.