Name Description

Peter Cowgill Mr. Peter A. Cowgill is a Executive Chairman of the Board of JD Sports Fashion PLC. He was previously Finance Director of the Group until his resignation in June 2001. He is a Non-Executive Chairman of United Carpets Plc and also held the position of Non-Executive Chairman of MBL Group Plc until June 2014.

Brian Small Mr. Brian Small is a Group Finance Director, Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion PLC. Immediately prior to his appointment he was Operations Finance Director at Intercare Group Plc and has also been Finance Director of a number of other companies. He qualified as an accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1981.

Andrew Rubin Mr. Andrew Keith Rubin is a Non-Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc. Andy is Chairman of Pentland Brands, a Director of Pentland Group plc and the European Vice-President of the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry. He has experience of brand development outside of Europe, which will be of considerable use in supporting the continued successful global expansion of the Group.

Martin Davies Mr. Martin Davies is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc. Martin is currently Managing Director of Holidaybreak's Education Division, having joined the board in 2007 following Holidaybreak's acquisition of PGL and was Group Chief Executive from 2010 until its sale to Cox & Kings in 2012.He joined the Board of Holidaybreak Plc in 2007 when it acquired PGL where he had been Chief Executive. He left Holidaybreak Plc in 2012. Previously, he has had roles at Allied Breweries, Kingfisher and Woolworths.

Heather Jackson Ms. Heather Jackson is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc. Ms. Jackson is an executive with extensive experience in IT and change management. Currently, she is a non-executive director of Ikano Bank AB, the Swedish Bank operating across Europe offering retail banking products and store credit. Heather also chairs the Remuneration Committee and IT Committee for Ikano. She co-founded and jointly runs a change management company, Actinista Limited. Previously, Heather was a non-executive director for the Child Maintenance Enforcement Commission. Her former roles have also included CIO of HBOS plc and other director level roles with Capital One, Boots the Chemist, and George at Asda.