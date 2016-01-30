JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)
JD.L on London Stock Exchange
342.00GBp
3:59pm IST
342.00GBp
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
4.00 (+1.18%)
4.00 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
338.00
338.00
Open
337.10
337.10
Day's High
342.50
342.50
Day's Low
335.90
335.90
Volume
180,543
180,543
Avg. Vol
1,887,382
1,887,382
52-wk High
462.00
462.00
52-wk Low
292.50
292.50
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Cowgill
|64
|2004
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Small
|59
|2009
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Siobhan Mawdsley
|2015
|Company Secretary
|
Andrew Rubin
|51
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Martin Davies
|56
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Heather Jackson
|50
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Andrew Leslie
|69
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Peter Cowgill
|Mr. Peter A. Cowgill is a Executive Chairman of the Board of JD Sports Fashion PLC. He was previously Finance Director of the Group until his resignation in June 2001. He is a Non-Executive Chairman of United Carpets Plc and also held the position of Non-Executive Chairman of MBL Group Plc until June 2014.
|
Brian Small
|Mr. Brian Small is a Group Finance Director, Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion PLC. Immediately prior to his appointment he was Operations Finance Director at Intercare Group Plc and has also been Finance Director of a number of other companies. He qualified as an accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1981.
|
Siobhan Mawdsley
|
Andrew Rubin
|Mr. Andrew Keith Rubin is a Non-Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc. Andy is Chairman of Pentland Brands, a Director of Pentland Group plc and the European Vice-President of the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry. He has experience of brand development outside of Europe, which will be of considerable use in supporting the continued successful global expansion of the Group.
|
Martin Davies
|Mr. Martin Davies is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc. Martin is currently Managing Director of Holidaybreak's Education Division, having joined the board in 2007 following Holidaybreak's acquisition of PGL and was Group Chief Executive from 2010 until its sale to Cox & Kings in 2012.He joined the Board of Holidaybreak Plc in 2007 when it acquired PGL where he had been Chief Executive. He left Holidaybreak Plc in 2012. Previously, he has had roles at Allied Breweries, Kingfisher and Woolworths.
|
Heather Jackson
|Ms. Heather Jackson is an Independent Non-Executive Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc. Ms. Jackson is an executive with extensive experience in IT and change management. Currently, she is a non-executive director of Ikano Bank AB, the Swedish Bank operating across Europe offering retail banking products and store credit. Heather also chairs the Remuneration Committee and IT Committee for Ikano. She co-founded and jointly runs a change management company, Actinista Limited. Previously, Heather was a non-executive director for the Child Maintenance Enforcement Commission. Her former roles have also included CIO of HBOS plc and other director level roles with Capital One, Boots the Chemist, and George at Asda.
|
Andrew Leslie
|Mr. Andrew Leslie is a Non-Executive Independent Director of JD Sports Fashion Plc. He was appointed to the Board in May 2010. He has over 40 years of experience in the retail, footwear and apparel sectors. He was an Executive Board Director of Pentland Brands Plc, from which he retired in 2008. During his career, Andrew also held a number of senior positions with British Shoe Corporation, The Burton Group Plc and Timpson Shoes Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Peter Cowgill
|2,728,000
|
Brian Small
|748,000
|
Siobhan Mawdsley
|--
|
Andrew Rubin
|--
|
Martin Davies
|44,000
|
Heather Jackson
|34,000
|
Andrew Leslie
|44,000
As Of 30 Jan 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Peter Cowgill
|0
|0
|
Brian Small
|0
|0
|
Siobhan Mawdsley
|0
|0
|
Andrew Rubin
|0
|0
|
Martin Davies
|0
|0
|
Heather Jackson
|0
|0
|
Andrew Leslie
|0
|0