Rebecca MacDonald Ms. Rebecca MacDonald is Executive Chairman of the Board of Just Energy Group Inc. Ms. MacDonald was the principal founder of Just Energy and has been a director since 2001. She has been engaged in the deregulation of natural gas for over 24 years. Before forming Just Energy in 1997 she was the president of EMI, another successful energy marketing company. She became an officer of Just Energy in January 2000 and previously served as Chief Executive Officer. For the past nine years she has been Just Energy’s Executive Chair. She is a past director of the Canadian Arthritis Foundation and is actively involved in a number of other charities. She founded the Rebecca MacDonald Centre for Arthritis Research at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital. Ms. MacDonald was named Canada’s top woman CEO for 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 by Profit Magazine. Ms. MacDonald was also named Ontario Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young in 2003. On April 3, 2009 she received the International Horatio Alger Award – Canada. In 2012, she was elected to the board of Canadian Pacific Railways Limited in 2012.

James Lewis Mr. James W. Lewis is a President, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director of Just Energy Group Inc. Mr. Lewis has been a senior executive of Just Energy since 2007. James Lewis brings to his position as Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Just Energy more than 17 years of experience in the retail energy industry. Before assuming his latest role, Mr. Lewis served as Chief Operating Officer for the Company with accountability for corporate- wide strategic planning, policy and program development. Prior to this role, he led Just Energy’s North Eastern U.S. residential and small business division with accountability for all aspects of the residential business including customer service, operations and sales. Mr. Lewis also served as Senior Vice President for all of Just Energy’s North American operations, which include a range of business functions from contract fulfillment and revenue assurance to customer retention and renewals. Before joining Just Energy, Mr. Lewis led the Risk Management, Structuring, and Trading portfolios for a large U.S.-based energy company, as well as Information Management and Internal Audit functions for a large multi-national corporation. Mr. Lewis earned a Bachelor and Master’s degree of Engineering from the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey, as well as a Masters of Business Administration degree from New York University.

Deborah Merril Ms. Deborah Merril is President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director of Just Energy Group Inc. Ms. Merril has been an officer of Just Energy since 2007. With close to 20 years of experience in the retail energy industry, Deborah Merril was appointed to her current role of Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Just Energy in April, 2014. Prior to her current role, Ms. Merril led the Company’s commercial business as President of Hudson Energy. Earlier leadership functions include her role as a founding partner and Vice President of Marketing from 2002 to 2007 of Just Energy LP when it was purchased by Just Energy. Previous industry experience includes accountability in several business portfolios ranging from operations, to physical and financial risk management, and deal structuring at Enron Energy Services. Ms. Merril gained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics at the College of Wooster in Ohio, and earned her Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) at Texas A&M University.

Patrick McCullough Mr. Patrick Mccullough is a Chief Financial Officer of Just Energy Group Inc. Mr. McCullough has an 18 year career of progressive experience in senior financial roles, most recently as the Chief Executive Officer of Amonix, a California based designer and manufacturer of concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) solar power systems, a role he took on as part of a global restructuring in June 2012. He had been the CFO of Amonix since May 2010. Prior to this, he had held the CFO role with IMI Severe Service from May 2007, Division CFO for Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, from April 2005 and various roles with Ford Motor Company culminating as Deputy General Manager and CFO of a $1+ billion joint venture in Shanghai China. Mr. McCullough joined Ford in 1995. Mr. McCullough has a Masters of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, both from the University of Notre Dame.

Jonah Davids Mr. Jonah T. Davids is Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Just Energy Group Inc. Prior to this, he held the position of Senior Counsel & Vice President and General Counsel. Before joining Just Energy, Mr. Davids practiced corporate and commercial law at McMillan LLP.

Jim Brown Mr. Jim Brown is a Senior Vice President - Commercial Division and President of Hudson Energy of the Company. Mr. Brown joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Settlements on April 22, 2013. He became President of Hudson Energy on April 11, 2016. He was previously Vice President of Finance at NextEra Energy Resources.

Krishnan Kasiviswanathan Mr. Krishnan Kasiviswanathan is a Senior Vice President - Supply and Strategic Development of the Company. Mr. Kasiviswanathan joined the Company in July of 2014. He was previously President and CEO of Gavelant LLC and Vice President of Commercial Operations at NRG Energy, Inc.

Morgan Smith Mr. Morgan Smith is a Chief Sales Officer of the Company. Mr. Smith joined the Company in March of 2016. He was previously Vice President of Sales at NRG Energy.

William Weld Mr. William F. Weld is Lead Independent Director of Just Energy Group Inc. Mr. Weld currently practices with the law firm of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C., in Boston and New York where he specializes in government strategies, corporate governance and compliance and international business best practices. He also served as Senior Advisor to the Chair of Ivanhoe Capital Corporation, a private holding company headquartered in British Columbia. Mr. Weld has a very distinguished career in government and business. During the 1990’s, Mr. Weld served two terms as Governor of Massachusetts, being elected in 1990 and re-elected in 1994. He served as national co-chair of the Privatization Council and led business and trade missions to many counties in Asia, Europe, Latin America and Africa. He has served as a director of other public companies and is an active member of the United States Council on Foreign Relations. Prior to his election as Governor, Mr. Weld was a federal prosecutor for seven years, serving as the Assistant U.S. Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division of the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts during the Reagan administration. He was also a commercial litigator in Boston and Washington.

John Brussa Mr. John A. Brussa is an Independent Director of Just Energy Group Inc. Mr. Brussa is a lawyer and public company director and has been a director of Just Energy since 2001 and currently serves on one Board committee. He is the Chairman of the law firm Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP where he specializes in taxation and energy law with a special expertise relating to businesses in the energy sector. Mr. Brussa serves as a director on other public boards and committees, particularly in the oil and natural gas sectors. He serves as a member of the risk committee on other public company boards and accordingly brings considerable experience as a member of Just Energy’s risk and governance committees.

R. Scott Gahn Mr. R. Scott Gahn is an Independent Director of Just Energy Group Inc. Mr. Gahn, formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Just Energy until June 2011 was appointed to the board on December 17, 2013. Mr. Gahn is currently the President of Gulf Coast Security Services, Inc., a Houston-based security firm. Mr. Gahn has a long history in the deregulated energy industry having served on the Texas ERCOT board from 2005 to 2008 and having been involved in the sale of deregulated and regulated electricity and natural gas for 28 years. He was one of the founding shareholders and Chief Executive Officer of Just Energy Texas L. P. which was purchased by the Company in 2007, and in that capacity was responsible for North American Wholesale energy supply operations and business developments.

H. Clark Hollands Mr. H. Clark Hollands is an Independent Director of the Company. r. Hollands is a chartered accountant. He obtained his B. Comm from the University of British Columbia in 1975, his CA designation in 1977 and his FCA designation in 2008. He spent 25 years of his professional career as an international tax partner with KPMG in Vancouver advising many significant Canadian based multi-national groups and large public companies on their international tax arrangements. Mr. Hollands left private practice in 2008 to devote most of his time to a variety of business and investment interests in which he is a partner and to devote more time to his family and several charitable foundations including the Jim Pattison Foundation. He also serves as a director and advisor to several other large Canadian based private foundations. Mr. Hollands’ broad background and experience in finance, accounting, business and taxation will significantly contribute, on behalf of all shareholders, to the deliberations of the Just Energy board of directors and the committees on which he will serve