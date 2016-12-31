Name Description

Stefan Traeger Dr. Stefan Traeger is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer at Jenoptik AG since May 1, 2017. He is responsible for operational business, legal affairs, strategy, strategy and innovation management, communication and marketing, quality and processes, purchasing and supply chain management, internal audit, supervision of official bodies, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, data protection, Shared Services (including occupational health, safety and environmental protection), human resources director. He started his professional career at Carl Zeiss in 2000, where he held various management positions until 2007, including as Director Strategic Business Development of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG in Jena and as Managing Director of Carl Zeiss SMT Ltd. in Cambridge, UK. In 2007, Dr. Stefan Traeger was appointed Managing Director of Leica Microsystems CMS GmbH, a Danaher Group company. As Vice President & General Manager, he was responsible for the global Life Science Division of Leica Microsystems. From 2013 to 2017, he was a member of the executive committee of the listed Swiss company Tecan Group AG where he managed the global retail customer business in the Life Sciences Division.

Matthias Wierlacher Mr. Matthias Wierlacher has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JENOPTIK AG since July 15, 2015. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company. He is Chairman of the Personnel, Nomination Committee and Mediation Committee. He was Deputy Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of Thueringer Aufbaubank, among others.

Michael Ebenau Mr. Michael Ebenau is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Jenoptik AG since January 1, 2011. He was previously Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company from June 6, 2007. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Personnel Committee and the Mediation Committee of the Company. Until September 14, 2011, he also served as Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. Mr. Ebenau serves as first commissioner of the local council of IG Metall Jena-Saalfeld.

Hans-Dieter Schumacher Mr. Hans-Dieter Schumacher is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG since April 1, 2015. He is responsible for the areas of accounting & controlling, treasury, taxes, risk management & compliance, mergers & acquisitions, investor relations, IT and the strategic real estate portfolio at the Company. Before joining Jenoptik, Mr. Schumacher was the Chief Financial Officer of HOMAG Group AG, where he was in charge of the finance, IT and HR departments. Before, he had been a CFO for Sto, a construction material manufacturer, from 2003 to 2010. After having studied business administration, Mr. Schumacher was active in various commercial positions for Villeroy & Boch, Mannesmann Handel and Aesculap.

Bernhard Dohmann Mr. Bernhard Dohmann is Member of the Executive Management Board, Head of Traffic Solutions Division in the Mobility segment of Jenoptik AG. He began his career in the field of product development at Blaupunkt Werke GmbH, part of the Robert Bosch Group, in Hildesheim. Three years later, he moved to the Bosch research area of communication and a short time later took over responsibility for several Bosch national and international research projects. He moved to ROBOT Visual Systems GmbH in 1994, which at this time was a company in the Bosch Group. There, he developed the area of digital image processing and thus initiated the technology change from wet film to digital technology. In 1997, Bernahrd Dohmann became Managing Director of JENOPTIK Robot GmbH (previously ROBOT Visual Systems GmbH), which has been part of the Jenoptik Group since 1999. He studied electronics with a focus on communications engineering. Later, after having commenced his professional career, he studied business administration.

Volkmar Hauser Mr. Volkmar Hauser is Member of the Executive Management Board, Head of Automotive division in the Mobility segment of JENOPTIK AG. After graduating from high school and completing his military service, he studied industrial engineering. In 1986, he joined Hommelwerke GmbH as marketing coordinator and subsequently served in a range of management roles in sales. In 2001, he became managing director of JENOPTIK Industrial Metrology Germany GmbH (previously Hommel-Etamic GmbH).

Wolfgang Keller Mr. Wolfgang Keller has been Member of the Executive Management Board, Head of Healthcare & Industry division in the Optics & Life Sciences segment at JENOPTIK AG since June 1, 2015. He started his professional career in 1982, as a development engineer at BERGER LAHR GmbH, where he was ultimately appointed as the head of the electronics business unit for the drive and control electronics product line. At Schweizerische Industrie Gesellschaft AG he was then employed as the business manager for the electronics and automation divisions at locations in Switzerland and Germany. He also held management positions at Schneider Electric SA (industrial automation) and BERU AG Ludwigsburg (automotive). As the Chief Operating Officer at Leica Camera AG, with locations in Germany and Portugal, Mr. Keller was responsible for the transition from analog to digital photography in development as well as production. He moved to Jenoptik in 2007 where he took over as head of the Digital Imaging business unit. In July 2012 he was appointed the deputy head of the Optical Systems division. He studied General Precision Engineering at Fachhochschule Furtwangen, majoring in electronics, mechanics and optics.

Ralf Kuschnereit Dr. Ralf Kuschnereit is Member of the Executive Management Board, Head of Optical Systems of JENOPTIK AG since June 1, 2017.

Stefan Stenzel Dr. Stefan Stenzel is Member of the Executive Management Board, Head of Defense and Civil Systems at JENOPTIK AG since June 1, 2012. He started his professional career at Deutsche Boerse AG in Frankfurt in 1990 where his last post was director of the corporate development department. Following this, he worked at Allianz AG, responsible for the investment controlling for the banks and asset management companies of the group and was involved in international acquisition projects. He subsequently became Chief Financial Officer at MAGIX AG, a manufacturer of audio and video software. In 2003, he moved to the Jenoptik Group where he was responsible for strategy and innovation management. In August 2009, he moved to the Jenoptik Optical Systems division, being responsible for production, research and development, legal affairs and HR. After graduating from high school, he studied economics and subsequently wrote a doctoral dissertation in the field of business administration.

Astrid Biesterfeldt Ms. Astrid Biesterfeldt has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of JENOPTIK AG since April 10, 2014. She is Head of Product Management and Deputy Head of Business Unit Energy & Drive at ESW GmbH, Hamburg.

Evert Dudok Mr. Evert Dudok is Member of the Supervisory Board of JENOPTIK AG since July 22, 2015. He is Executive Vice President Communications, Intelligence and Security at Airbus Defence and Space. He also serves at Dornier Consulting GmbH, among others.

Thomas Klippstein Mr. Thomas Klippstein is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of JENOPTIK AG. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Personnel Committee and Audit Committee at the Company. Mr. Klippstein occupies the position of Chairman of the group's works' council of JENOPTIK AG, Jena.

Doerthe Knips Ms. Doerthe Knips is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of JENOPTIK AG since June 7, 2017. . serves as Member of the Group Works Council, Member of the Economic Committee of the Group Works Council. Since 2010 Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JENOPTIK Laser GmbH

Dieter Kroehn Mr. Dieter Kroehn is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Jenoptik AG since December 3, 2010. He previously occupied this position until June 6, 2007. Mr. Kroehn acts as Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Until June 6, 2012, he was also Member of the Capital Market Committee. He is process coordinator at ESW GmbH.

Doreen Nowotne Ms. Doreen Nowotne serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of JENOPTIK AG since July 22, 2015. She is a Auditor. She is Deputy chair of the Audit Committee. She serves as Supervisory Board member at Brenntag AG.

Heinrich Reimitz Mag. Heinrich Reimitz has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Jenoptik AG since April 25, 2008. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Audit, Nomination and Personnel Committee at the Company. He occupies the position of Member of the Executive Board at ECE European City Estates GmbH in Vienna, Austria. He also serves at Uehinenund Farmid AS.

Stefan Schaumburg Mr. Stefan Schaumburg serves as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of JENOPTIK AG. He is Member of the Personnel Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company. He is Trade union secretary of IG Metall at the regional office in Frankfurt and Supervisory Board Member of GKN Holdings Deutschland GmbH.