Name Description

Naresh Goyal Mr. Naresh Goyal serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jet Airways India Limited. He is a non-resident Indian national. He is the chairman of Jet Airways Ltd. He is also the chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Goyal holds a Bachelors of Commerce degree and after completing his education in 1967, Mr. Goyal joined the travel business and underwent practical training with several foreign airlines. Mr. Naresh Goyal has more than 35 years of experience in the civil aviation industry. Immediately after graduation in Commerce in 1967, Mr. Goyal joined the travel business with the General Sales Agents for Lebanese International Airlines. Subsequently, Mr. Goyal was appointed the Public Relations Manager of Iraqi Airways in 1969 and from 1971 to 1974 was the Regional Manager for ALIA, Royal Jordanian Airlines. During this period, Mr. Goyal also worked with the Indian offices of Middle Eastern Airline (MEA) where he gained experience in various areas including ticketing, reservations and sales. In 1992, as part of the ongoing diversification of his business interests, Mr. Goyal caused to be promoted the Company for operating scheduled air services in India. In recognition of his achievements, Mr. Goyal has been the recipient of several national and international awards. In 2000, he received the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ for Services from Ernst & Young and the ‘Distinguished Alumni Award’ for distinguished performance as an entrepreneur.

Gaurang Shetty Mr. Gaurang Shetty has been Whole Time Director of Jet Airways India Limited. He was Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective February 29, 2016. He joined the Company in 1996 as General Manager – Marketing and was promoted to Vice President – Marketing in 2004. Currently, Mr. Shetty is Senior Vice President – Commercial. Prior to joining the Company, he was with British Airways as its Marketing Manager - South Asia. He is currently responsible for Customer Services, Cargo, Cabin Crew and Marketing departments.Mr. Gaurang Shetty holds graduated with Bachelors of Science Degree.

Harsh Mohan Mr. Harsh Mohan serves as Nominee Director of Etihad Airways PJSC of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. He is a Chief Group Support Service Officer for Etihad Aviation Group.

Anita Goyal Ms. Anita Naresh Goyal serves as the Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Jet Airways India Limited. She has over 25 years of experience in Marketing and Sales and other functions in the Airline Industry. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree with specialization in Political Science and Sociology. She was associated with the Company since its inception. Her last assignment was Executive Vice President-Marketing and Sales of the Company, wherein she was in charge of the Company’s Marketing and Sales function. Her achievements are reflected by the spectacular growth in the network and of the operations of the Company and her contribution has helped the Company maintain its 'Most Preferred Airline' status, due to the high quality of its product, convenient flight timings and connections, the innovative customer loyalty programme and various fare schemes.

James Rigney Mr. James D. Rigney serves as the Non-Executive Director of the Jet Airways India Limited.,on 20th November, 2013. Mr. James Rigney is a Chief Financial Officer of Etihad Airways PSJC since March 2009. Mr. Rigney’s career in aviation has spanned two decades. He joined Etihad Airways from Gulf Air where he was Head of Corporate Strategy. He is responsible for finance, treasury, information technology, supply chain and property at Etihad Airways. A chartered accountant, he holds a Bachelor of Business and an MBA from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia..

Javed Akhtar Mr. Javed Akhtar serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Jet Airways India Limited. He is a poet lyricist, screenplay and scriptwriter and is a famous media personality. Mr. Akhtar has won fourteen times Flimfare Award, five times National Award. He has also won Padma Bhushan Award in 2007, Padmashri Award in 1999 by the Government of India, besides many other awards. He holds a Bachelors degree in Arts.

Iftikar Kadri Mr. Iftikar M. Kadri serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Jet Airways India Limited., since February 2000. Mr. Kadri holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering from Pune University. He is a member of the Council of Architecture, New Delhi and a Fellow of the Indian Institute of Architects and a fellow of the Indian Institute of Interior Design. Mr. Kadri set up his practice as an architect in 1960 and is actively involved with the problems relating to rebuilding of dilapidated buildings in Mumbai and exploring technological solutions for mass housing schemes. He was also a member of the Steering Committee appointed by the Government of Maharashtra to suggest strategies for solving the housing problems of Mumbai. Mr. Kadri was awarded a citation in 1993 as an Architectural Engineer by the Institution of Engineers in India. He is also the general secretary of the prestigious Nehru Centre in Mumbai. He was the Sheriff of Mumbai in 1994.

Aman Mehta Mr. Aman Mehta serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Jet Airways India Limited. He is joined the functional area The Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) group in 1968. He held several senior positions with HSBC and was appointed Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Asia Pacific in January 1999, a position he held until his retirement in December 2003. Mr. Mehta is also a member of the governing board of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. Mr. Mehta serves as an independent director on the boards of several companies in India as well as in UK, Hong Kong and Singapore. He hold Bachelors degree in Economics from Delhi University.