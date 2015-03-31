Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)
JET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
Naresh Goyal
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Vinay Dube
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
Amit Agarwal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
Kuldeep Sharma
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Vice President - Corporate Governance & Compliance
Ravichandran Narayan
|2015
|Vice President - Finance
Gaurang Shetty
|59
|2016
|Whole Time Director
Diwakar Gupta
|2015
|Additional Director
Harsh Mohan
|2017
|Nominee Director of Etihad Airways PJSC
Anita Goyal
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
James Rigney
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
Ranjan Mathai
|65
|2017
|Independent Director
Javed Akhtar
|70
|1993
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Iftikar Kadri
|85
|2000
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Aman Mehta
|70
|2004
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Dinesh Mittal
|55
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
K. Vishwanath
|Vice President, Commercial Strategy & Investor Relations
Biographies
Naresh Goyal
|Mr. Naresh Goyal serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jet Airways India Limited. He is a non-resident Indian national. He is the chairman of Jet Airways Ltd. He is also the chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Goyal holds a Bachelors of Commerce degree and after completing his education in 1967, Mr. Goyal joined the travel business and underwent practical training with several foreign airlines. Mr. Naresh Goyal has more than 35 years of experience in the civil aviation industry. Immediately after graduation in Commerce in 1967, Mr. Goyal joined the travel business with the General Sales Agents for Lebanese International Airlines. Subsequently, Mr. Goyal was appointed the Public Relations Manager of Iraqi Airways in 1969 and from 1971 to 1974 was the Regional Manager for ALIA, Royal Jordanian Airlines. During this period, Mr. Goyal also worked with the Indian offices of Middle Eastern Airline (MEA) where he gained experience in various areas including ticketing, reservations and sales. In 1992, as part of the ongoing diversification of his business interests, Mr. Goyal caused to be promoted the Company for operating scheduled air services in India. In recognition of his achievements, Mr. Goyal has been the recipient of several national and international awards. In 2000, he received the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ for Services from Ernst & Young and the ‘Distinguished Alumni Award’ for distinguished performance as an entrepreneur.
Vinay Dube
Amit Agarwal
Kuldeep Sharma
Ravichandran Narayan
Gaurang Shetty
|Mr. Gaurang Shetty has been Whole Time Director of Jet Airways India Limited. He was Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective February 29, 2016. He joined the Company in 1996 as General Manager – Marketing and was promoted to Vice President – Marketing in 2004. Currently, Mr. Shetty is Senior Vice President – Commercial. Prior to joining the Company, he was with British Airways as its Marketing Manager - South Asia. He is currently responsible for Customer Services, Cargo, Cabin Crew and Marketing departments.Mr. Gaurang Shetty holds graduated with Bachelors of Science Degree.
Diwakar Gupta
Harsh Mohan
|Mr. Harsh Mohan serves as Nominee Director of Etihad Airways PJSC of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. He is a Chief Group Support Service Officer for Etihad Aviation Group.
Anita Goyal
|Ms. Anita Naresh Goyal serves as the Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Jet Airways India Limited. She has over 25 years of experience in Marketing and Sales and other functions in the Airline Industry. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree with specialization in Political Science and Sociology. She was associated with the Company since its inception. Her last assignment was Executive Vice President-Marketing and Sales of the Company, wherein she was in charge of the Company’s Marketing and Sales function. Her achievements are reflected by the spectacular growth in the network and of the operations of the Company and her contribution has helped the Company maintain its 'Most Preferred Airline' status, due to the high quality of its product, convenient flight timings and connections, the innovative customer loyalty programme and various fare schemes.
James Rigney
|Mr. James D. Rigney serves as the Non-Executive Director of the Jet Airways India Limited.,on 20th November, 2013. Mr. James Rigney is a Chief Financial Officer of Etihad Airways PSJC since March 2009. Mr. Rigney’s career in aviation has spanned two decades. He joined Etihad Airways from Gulf Air where he was Head of Corporate Strategy. He is responsible for finance, treasury, information technology, supply chain and property at Etihad Airways. A chartered accountant, he holds a Bachelor of Business and an MBA from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia..
Ranjan Mathai
Javed Akhtar
|Mr. Javed Akhtar serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Jet Airways India Limited. He is a poet lyricist, screenplay and scriptwriter and is a famous media personality. Mr. Akhtar has won fourteen times Flimfare Award, five times National Award. He has also won Padma Bhushan Award in 2007, Padmashri Award in 1999 by the Government of India, besides many other awards. He holds a Bachelors degree in Arts.
Iftikar Kadri
|Mr. Iftikar M. Kadri serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Jet Airways India Limited., since February 2000. Mr. Kadri holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering from Pune University. He is a member of the Council of Architecture, New Delhi and a Fellow of the Indian Institute of Architects and a fellow of the Indian Institute of Interior Design. Mr. Kadri set up his practice as an architect in 1960 and is actively involved with the problems relating to rebuilding of dilapidated buildings in Mumbai and exploring technological solutions for mass housing schemes. He was also a member of the Steering Committee appointed by the Government of Maharashtra to suggest strategies for solving the housing problems of Mumbai. Mr. Kadri was awarded a citation in 1993 as an Architectural Engineer by the Institution of Engineers in India. He is also the general secretary of the prestigious Nehru Centre in Mumbai. He was the Sheriff of Mumbai in 1994.
Aman Mehta
|Mr. Aman Mehta serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Jet Airways India Limited. He is joined the functional area The Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) group in 1968. He held several senior positions with HSBC and was appointed Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Asia Pacific in January 1999, a position he held until his retirement in December 2003. Mr. Mehta is also a member of the governing board of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. Mr. Mehta serves as an independent director on the boards of several companies in India as well as in UK, Hong Kong and Singapore. He hold Bachelors degree in Economics from Delhi University.
Dinesh Mittal
|Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Mr. Mittal has done M.Sc in Physics with specialization in Electronics from University of Allahabad. He has vast experience in various fields ranging from International Trade, Industrial development Finance, Infrastructure Development to Special Economic Zone. He has served on Board(s) of Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India, Exim Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, IIFCL and IIFCL (UK) and also served as the Managing Director of IL&FS Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. He served in the State of Uttar Pradesh Government from 1977 to 1998 and then served as Joint Secretary from 1998 to 2004 and Additional Secretary from 2009 to 2011 in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. He also served as Secretary Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Department of Financial Services, Government of India.
K. Vishwanath
Basic Compensation
Naresh Goyal
|20,000
Vinay Dube
|--
Amit Agarwal
|--
Kuldeep Sharma
|--
Ravichandran Narayan
|1,048,330
Gaurang Shetty
|11,275,600
Diwakar Gupta
|--
Harsh Mohan
|--
Anita Goyal
|--
James Rigney
|--
Ranjan Mathai
|--
Javed Akhtar
|--
Iftikar Kadri
|--
Aman Mehta
|--
Dinesh Mittal
|--
K. Vishwanath
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
Naresh Goyal
|0
|0
Vinay Dube
|0
|0
Amit Agarwal
|0
|0
Kuldeep Sharma
|0
|0
Ravichandran Narayan
|0
|0
Gaurang Shetty
|0
|0
Diwakar Gupta
|0
|0
Harsh Mohan
|0
|0
Anita Goyal
|0
|0
James Rigney
|0
|0
Ranjan Mathai
|0
|0
Javed Akhtar
|0
|0
Iftikar Kadri
|0
|0
Aman Mehta
|0
|0
Dinesh Mittal
|0
|0
K. Vishwanath
|0
|0